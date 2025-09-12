Uganda's 1995 constitution was built on quicksand, says lawyer Peter Walubiri

As part of our 1995 Constitution @30 series, we bring you an abridged interview with senior constitutional lawyer Peter Walubiri. He argues that Uganda’s 1995 Constitution was never meant to serve Ugandans but was designed to entrench President Museveni’s rule. Monitor reporter, Anthony Wesaka, spoke to him.

What are your views on the 1995 Constitution?

There is a critical misconception about the 1995 Constitution. Many scholars, historians, and public commentators have praised it as democratic and promising. But the truth is that it was built on quicksand.

Those who are surprised today to see the Constitution reduced to a mere piece of paper should never have been. The foundation was shaky from the start. When President Museveni toppled the Okello junta in 1986, he did not set out to build a democratic society. He set out to entrench himself in office.

The Constituent Assembly (CA), which was supposed to debate the Odoki Commission’s proposals, was partisan from the beginning. Political parties were barred from fielding candidates on the false premise that Uganda was a “no-party democracy.”

Yet inside the CA, the NRM had a caucus. Those opposed to it also tried to caucus, but they were a minority because the CA elections were controlled by the NRM. The UPC challenged these rules in court, arguing that they were undemocratic. The Constitutional Court agreed, and Justice Mpagi Bahigeine stated this clearly. But the process went on, planting the seed for Museveni’s entrenchment.

The outcome included Article 69, which barred political parties from participating in subsequent elections. From then on, Museveni enjoyed artificial majorities in the CA, in the 1996 elections, and beyond. By the time multiparty politics was formally restored, it was too late — the NRM had entrenched itself as the dominant force. This allowed Museveni to manipulate Parliament into removing term limits and, later, the age limit. So the Constitution was never a democratic edifice. It was a pack of cards carefully stacked to serve one man.

You’ve described the constitution-making process as a “rape.” What do you mean?

Yes, the entire process was not a marriage of consensus but a rape. And from that rape came an illegitimate child — the 1995 Constitution. That child was deliberately stunted so that it could never grow strong enough to threaten its father, Mr Museveni. This explains why, although the Constitution has a good Bill of Rights and several institutions, none of them work independently. Museveni ignored the Bill of Rights whenever it inconvenienced him — detaining people beyond 48 hours, militarising politics, or manipulating judges.

The Judiciary is not independent because appointments are controlled by State House. Parliament is dominated by the NRM, which is essentially Museveni himself. The IGG, supposed to fight corruption, has been muzzled. Even when Beti Kamya proposed lifestyle audits, she was told to go slow. So the Constitution, while impressive on paper, has remained a stunted caricature of what a living democratic framework should be. It has never been allowed to function.

Can you give specific examples of how institutions have been undermined?

Certainly. Look at judicial appointments. Justice Richard Buteera served as Deputy Chief Justice without ever being properly recommended by the Judicial Service Commission. Justice Benjamin Odoki continued in office beyond retirement without constitutional authority. If the President can bypass the law at the highest judicial level, then we do not have a constitution. The same is true for Parliament.

Every budget the President wants is passed. Every amendment he desires is passed. This is because politics is now monetised and controlled through state funds. MPs are bribed or intimidated. Opposition leaders, too are compromised — many of them have taken money. The so-called NRM is not a party at all. It is a figment of imagination. It is simply Museveni. He banned genuine political parties in 1986 and suffocated their growth. What you see today are shells of what once were. So, if the Constitution was meant to regulate political competition, it has failed because there is no level playing field.

How do you view the removal of the age limit?

That was the final organ failure of the 1995 Constitution. Think of the Constitution as a patient with a chronic illness. The disease began with the flawed foundation of the CA. Over time, vital organs began failing: first, the barring of parties; then the artificial majorities; then the removal of term limits. By the time we reached the removal of the age limit, the patient’s heart and kidneys had failed. Death was inevitable.

This did not happen suddenly. Museveni had already built an electoral system that guaranteed him an absolute majority in Parliament. He had kept the population poor and dependent, so MPs could be bought for Shs5 million. He had created a climate of fear in which a mere telephone call could intimidate legislators into betraying the country. So the removal of the age limit was the final blow. From that moment, it was clear that this Constitution could never deliver a democratic transition. Only Museveni’s physical departure from power — by natural or other means — will open the way for change.

What about elections under this Constitution?

Since Museveni came to power, Uganda has never had free and fair elections. The Constitution envisages only one kind of election — free and fair. If elections are not free and fair, then they are not elections under the Constitution. But because the system is manipulated, what we have every five years are not elections but transactions — exchanges of money, intimidation, and rigging. These produce parliaments that are not democratic, committees that are not representative, and governments that do not reflect the will of the people.

So, when Ugandans get excited about upcoming elections, they are deceiving themselves. What they are witnessing are rituals, not elections. If the 1995 Constitution is beyond repair, what is the way forward? Uganda cannot be saved by amending this Constitution. It was stillborn. We should give it a decent burial.

The only way forward is a new constitution-making process — one genuinely driven by the people, not manipulated by one man. This means starting afresh, writing a constitution not tailored to Museveni’s survival but to Uganda’s future.

Of course, this will not be easy. The NRA/NRM system will eventually disintegrate, as all artificial constructs do. The process may be painful, even turbulent. Uganda may temporarily fracture into competing zones. But eventually, Ugandans will regroup. They will hold a true national conclave and write a new charter.

Think of it like a schoolgirl forced into early pregnancy. You cannot restore her virginity. But once she delivers, she can be rehabilitated, refocused, and given a second chance. Uganda too, deserves that second chance.

In your view, what does the future hold?

There are only two possibilities. First, Museveni will leave by natural means. Second, the NRM will collapse under its own weight. When that happens, there may be chaos, but there will also be an opportunity for rebirth. What Ugandans must understand is that reforms, amendments, and elections under the current system are illusions.

The preamble to the 1995 Constitution promised a new path after years of turmoil. But because the foundation was rotten — sandy and cancerous — that promise was betrayed. So the task ahead is clear: bury this illegitimate child and begin again. Only then will Uganda have a constitution worthy of its name.