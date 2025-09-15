Uganda's Constitution: From supreme law to powerless document?

The American-German political theorist Joachim Friedrich once described constitutionalism as “probably the greatest achievement of modern civilisation, without which little or none of the rest is conceivable.” Under constitutionalism, he argued, freedom and wellbeing become attainable for ordinary citizens.

Encyclopaedia Britannica frames it more simply: constitutionalism is the doctrine that a government’s authority is determined by laws enshrined in a constitution. For Uganda, the 1995 Constitution was meant to embody this promise. But as it turns 30, the conversation among scholars, practitioners, and citizens is no longer about whether the country has a constitution, but whether it has constitutionalism.





On October 8, 1995, President Museveni hoisted the new Constitution to the exhilaration of Ugandans who, in the thick red document, saw the rebirth of a nation. It was an attempt to draw a decisive line under decades of turbulence marked by military coups, authoritarian rule, and economic collapse. The document was a product of exhaustive consultations. The Benjamin Odoki-led Constitutional Commission travelled the country to gather views from citizens. These were debated for 19 months by the Constituent Assembly before producing a final draft.

At 295 articles, the Constitution set out an ambitious framework: rule of law, separation of powers, respect for human rights, and accountable governance. It recognised the horrors of the past and pledged a different future. “Constitutionalism provides that those who exercise public authority do so within the limits of the Constitution and the law,” says Mr Joel Basoga, a constitutional law lecturer at Uganda Christian University.

“A Constitution is only as relevant as the constitutionalism that enables it to function efficiently,” he adds.

A hopeful beginning

Lawyer Dan Wandera Ogalo, a Constituent Assembly delegate for Bukooli South, remembers the sense of optimism. “There was hope and anticipation that people would finally be included in the running of their affairs,” he recalls. From 1996 to 2001, the Constitution appeared to be respected. Courts ruled independently, including the Constitutional Court’s landmark decision declaring the Movement system a one-party arrangement.

“There was a sense that governance was bound by what had been agreed upon,” Mr Ogalo says. Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao reflects that constitutions are always made in the image of their people. “The British have never written one.

The Americans have a very small one. Uganda’s is 10 times the size of America’s,” Mr Mao notes. He adds: “It is not about what you pack in the document; it is about the spirit and the extent to which interests are galvanised.” The turning point came in the early 2000s. By 2003, whispers of a third-term bid for President Museveni grew louder. In 2005, Article 105, which had limited presidents to two terms, was amended after MPs were reportedly given Shs5 million each. The framers had inserted term and age limits to prevent life presidencies, mindful of Uganda’s history under Milton Obote and Idi Amin.

Mr Museveni himself had once declared that “Africa’s problem is leaders who overstay in power.” Over time, that morphed into: “Africa’s problem is leaders who overstay without being elected.” For many analysts, the 2005 removal of term limits marked the death knell of Uganda’s constitutional order. Dr Daniel Ruhweza, the head of law at Makerere University, likens it to removing the central pillar of a house: “When you tamper with those provisions, the whole building becomes compromised.”









Rule by survival

Since then, critics argue, the Constitution has been bent to guarantee the survival of the ruling regime rather than safeguard citizens’ rights. The descent was visible in November 2020 when protests broke out after the arrest of Opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi. Security forces opened fire, killing 54 people.

No security personnel has been prosecuted. For the 2021 election, Mr Museveni openly deployed battle-hardened soldiers from Somalia to patrol Kampala. Dozens of Opposition supporters were abducted, tortured, or disappeared. Many remain unaccounted for ahead of the 2026 polls. The contrast in policing is stark. When civil activists launched the #MarchToParliament campaign in 2023 against corruption, they were beaten, arrested, and some were sexually assaulted.

Yet a year later, the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), a pro-government pressure group, was escorted by police to demonstrate outside the German embassy. “This selective application of rights undermines constitutionalism,” says lawyer Sarah Kasande. “Citizens no longer trust courts to protect them. Cases disappear, bail is denied arbitrarily, and political pluralism is stifled,” she adds. The framers of the Constitution had attempted to build safeguards — separation of powers among the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary. But three decades on, critics say these have been eroded. Parliament, once a forum for robust debate, is now widely perceived as a rubber stamp. Several of its top leaders have been sanctioned by Western governments over corruption allegations. In 2018, Museveni even hinted he could dissolve Parliament altogether, echoing Idi Amin’s 1971 decree of rule by the military.

The Judiciary, too, is accused of being compromised through political appointments and chronic underfunding. “The Judiciary is increasingly weaponised against citizens,” Ms Kasande observes. “People languish in prison without trial, or their files simply vanish,” she adds. Dr Ruhweza stresses the gap between having a constitution and practising constitutionalism. “The software is that you have the law,” he says. “But is the law being implemented? Have leaders respected their oath to protect the Constitution? There has been positivity, but largely, we have fallen short,” he adds. Minister Mao echoes this distinction: “It is one thing to have a Constitution, another to have constitutionalism. We started with hope, but have ended with many misses.”

Gains not to be ignored

Yet not all is bleak. Some experts argue that the endurance of the Constitution itself is a victory. Reminiscing about 1966, when Obote abrogated the 1962 Constitution, and 1971, when Idi Amin ruled by decree, Mr Basoga notes: “The biggest win is that the country still has a constitution. We can debate its content, but the fact that it is still there speaks to a certain positive facet.” There are also functional provisions that continue to guide governance, such as protections for property, recognition of human rights, and decentralisation of administration. As Uganda approaches the 2026 elections, the Constitution faces perhaps its sternest test. Abductions of Opposition supporters continue, corruption scandals abound, and inequality deepens.

The spirit of the 1995 covenant — hope, accountability, rule of law — seems distant. But constitutional scholars insist the struggle for constitutionalism is never linear. “There are ups and downs,” says Mr Ogalo. “What matters is whether citizens continue to demand accountability and insist that leaders remain bound by what was agreed,” he adds. The Constitution, once hailed globally as progressive, may be battered, amended, and ignored. Yet it remains the reference point for Uganda’s unfinished democratic project. As Friedrich once wrote, constitutionalism is the foundation upon which freedom rests. The question Uganda must answer, 30 years on, is whether its supreme law will remain a guiding covenant — or a relic of unfulfilled promise.

KEY MOMENTS

1995: Constitution promulgated, hailed as “progressive.”

2001: First peaceful transfer of power through elections anticipated but contested.

2005: Presidential term limits scrapped after MPs receive Shs5m payout.

2017: Presidential age limit removed amid violent parliamentary scenes.

2020: Deadly protests follow Bobi Wine’s arrest; rights abuses reported.

2025: Constitution turns 30 — questions linger on its relevance and spirit.





