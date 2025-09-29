Uganda’s Public Service: From glory days to crisis

The public service is the operational arm of government, responsible for implementing laws, policies, and programmes.

Its mandate spans the collection of taxes, provision of services such as health and education, maintenance of law and order, national defence, and other functions in the interest of both the population and the state. Uganda’s early public service was dominated by Europeans, followed by Indians, while locals were gradually trained to take over administrative roles in preparation for independence. In 1962, an Order in Council established the Public Service Commission (PSC), a body tasked with direct powers over officers, including appointments, promotions, and discipline. The 1967 Constitution shifted this balance, expanding presidential powers over the Public Service.

Under Article 104, the President could appoint PSC members, confirm appointments, exercise disciplinary control, and remove officers. This contrasted with the 1962 Constitution, which had envisaged a more autonomous executive PSC. In the 1963 amendments, the PSC’s powers were reduced further, leaving it largely advisory. As a result, the PSC became susceptible to political influence, with members often loyal to the President, undermining its independence. The Justice Benjamin Odoki Constitutional Commission report highlighted widespread concern about the Public Service’s performance. Many citizens noted that while Uganda once had one of Africa’s best civil services, political instability, mass exodus of skilled staff, and economic collapse had eroded its capacity.

“The civil servants themselves talk of the ‘good old days’ when their salaries and allowances used to be meaningful to them before they were almost destroyed by inflation,” the report observed. Citizens hoped that the new Constitution would restore the service’s efficiency, improve civil servants’ welfare, and enhance its contribution to national development. In 1989, four years into power, the National Resistance Army (NRA) government set up the Public Service Review and Reorganisation Commission, which submitted its report in 1990. The commission recommended retrenchment to remove “ghost workers” and redundant personnel, with the dual aim of improving pay for remaining staff and establishing a functional, accountable Public Service.

The Odoki report revealed that citizens mourned the lost glory of the Public Service. Common complaints included rampant corruption, misuse of government property, underqualified staff at lower levels, poor remuneration, limited responsiveness to citizens’ needs, excessive bureaucracy, and lack of accountability. Political interference, nepotism, and patronage in recruitment further undermined professionalism. The commission recommended that the Ministry of Public Service manage overall efficiency while an independent PSC oversee personnel matters, including recruitment, promotions, and discipline. Chapter 10 of the 1995 Constitution outlined criteria for the PSC, as well as sector-specific commissions: the Education Service Commission to enhance professional development in schools, and the Health Service Commission to manage recruitment, training, and terms of service for health workers.

Current challenges

Thirty years later, the Public Service remains bloated, inefficient, and affected by corruption. Ghost workers, pay-to-enter recruitment, nepotism, tribalism, and misuse of government property are widespread. Complaints of low morale and poor pay persist, affecting responsiveness to citizens’ needs. Reforms such as the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Monitoring Framework and the Rationalisation of Government Agencies and Expenditure (RAPEX) have had limited impact. Ms Catherine Bitarakwate, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service, said: “They are being addressed and that is it,” highlighting ongoing challenges. The Auditor General’s reports consistently expose irregularities, particularly in payroll and pensions. The 2024 report noted overpayments of Shs20.37b to 15,000 pensioners and 2,193 retirees.

Of this, Shs11.393b was excess gratuity benefits, and Shs8.98b was overpaid pensions across 23 ministries, agencies, departments, and 104 local governments. These errors compromise service delivery and raise questions about fiscal oversight. Mr Job Kiija, a governance researcher, said corruption has become normalised. “The corrupt know nothing will be done, which fosters impunity,” he said. He added that staffing gaps remain a serious problem. Only about 60 percent of Public Service posts are filled. Universities like Makerere and Kyambogo fill only 20 percent of positions, while the Judiciary has 70 percent unfilled posts. With high unemployment and fewer funded jobs, competition is limited, and opportunities for alternative employment, including through NGOs, are diminishing.

Mr Kiija argued that constitutional provisions granting the President powers to appoint heads of accountability agencies, including the Inspectorate of Government (IGG) and the Anti-Corruption Court judges, limit the independence of oversight institutions. The 2023 State of Human Resource report shows that the Public Service employs 366,574 people, with staffing at 55 percent. Key shortages exist in public universities (69 percent vacancy), referral hospitals (71 percent), and primary health care (66 percent). The teaching service accounts for 48.9 percent of the workforce, mostly male (61 percent), while females predominate in health care.

On the other hand, ministries and departments account for 4 percent of the workforce with a 61 percent staffing level. The Uganda Police Force accounts for 13 percent with 68 staffing levels, Uganda Prison Services constitute four percent of the workforce with 54 percent staffing levels while government agencies account for four percent with 67 percent staffing levels. Staff tenure varies, with 24.5 percent having five years or less, 15 percent 6 to 10 years, and 19 percent 11 to 15 years, reflecting gaps in institutional memory.



Recruitment processes Recruitment is managed nationally by the PSC, Education Service Commission, Health Service Commission, and Judicial Service Commission. District Service Commissions (DSCs) recruit the largest numbers, given the 135 districts and 11 cities. DSCs face criticism for selling jobs and frustrating merit-based recruitment. A mini-survey by Daily Monitor found that applicants were paying Shs1m to Shs10m to appear on shortlists, only to be excluded from final selections. Officials in Mpigi, Gomba, Mukono, and Jinja have been arrested, and others are facing court cases. Social activist Maria Alesi said constitutions are implemented by people. “If implementers are unethical, constitutional clauses are meaningless.

Corruption is a culture in Uganda. Schools and churches sometimes normalise unethical behaviour, undermining accountability,” Ms Alesi says. She argued that corruption fosters mediocrity, poor service delivery, and weak institutional governance. Experts say corruption and nepotism reduce efficiency, discourage talented staff, and hinder service delivery. Pay-to-enter recruitment, ghost workers, and political interference continue to damage the service’s credibility. Analysts recommend strengthening PSC independence, reducing political interference and modernising payroll and auditing systems to eliminate ghost workers and overpayments.

They also call for filling of staffing gaps in critical sectors, particularly health, education, and the Judiciary, as well as improving remuneration to boost morale. They also call for promotion of ethical culture through awareness campaigns, and using technology for transparent recruitment and service monitoring. Restoring public confidence requires both constitutional safeguards and a culture of accountability. The public service must operate with professionalism, integrity, and responsiveness to effectively.





