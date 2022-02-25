Prime

Uganda’s withdrawal from ICA: Storm in a coffee cup

ladu

By  Ismail Musa Ladu  &  Dorothy Nakaweesi

What you need to know:

Uganda Coffee Development Authority ended Uganda’s participation in the multilateral organisation as of February 1, 2022

Uganda’s withdrawal from the International Coffee Agreement (ICA) 2007 earlier this month brought to a halt a relationship that some stakeholders in the Ugandan coffee sector describe as predatory.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.