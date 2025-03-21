Ugandan woman leveraging social media for women’s sexual health in Kenya 

A 2020 Sexual and Reproductive Health - Fact sheet published by the World Health Organisation (WHO) indicates that policies that do not permit or expressly guarantee youths and adolescents access to sexual and reproductive health and rights can lead to unplanned pregnancies, an increase in STIs and HIV, and unsafe abortions. The general underestimation of the importance of sex education and women’s health is also a contributing factor to some of the problems above. Dawryn Nyiramugisha, through her “hard” conversations on social media, has emerged as a champion of matters of sexual and reproductive health, as well as women’s wellness as Kevin Githuku writes.



Dawryn Nyiramugisha, a Ugandan woman living in Nairobi, Kenya has taken social and mainstream media by storm through her direct approach to matters of sexual and reproductive health (SRH) of women in Kenya and abroad. The women’s wellness coach is the founder of Wellness Together, which emphasises hormonal health and emotional and sexual wellness.

Born in western Uganda and raised in different parts of the country, including Kampala City, Nyiramugisha gained knowledge about SRH from the traditional women leaders in her community - ssengas - which would later lay a foundation for her in the health and wellness of women regionally and globally.

“Growing up in Mubende and Kisoro districts, I learned about natural herbs and plants. I studied my parents, elder siblings, and aunties as they got solutions to health problems through using traditional herbs,” she says.

Nyiramugisha says she fell in love with the natural probiotic food culture in western Uganda, including fermented products such as bushera that helped women cope with post-maternal dietary needs.

“My move to Kampala City inculcated the Ganda culture in me. Many years later, I realised that this culture was lacking in Kenya,” she says.

While at University and in her earlier career life at a radio station, Nyiramugisha engaged in relationships but noticed a few things would go off that would eventually lead to a breakup. These coupled with a few changes in her body led her to seek therapy.

“For about a year, I sought professional guidance from a therapist who engaged me in conversations around the female body, health boundaries, female wellness, and sex education. These conversations sparked my interest in pursuing a holistic sexologist approach on the matter, she says.

The wellness coach, also noticed, through her lived experiences later as a wife and a mother, that she needed to share her enlightenment and knowledge with young women who had undergone similar challenges that she had been through earlier in life.

At 30, she moved to Kenya with her husband. In her interaction with Kenyan women in non-formal settings like the gym, Nyiramugisha says she was shocked at how much they lacked in sexuality education and female health and wellness.

“They had little or no information and support while growing up. As a Ugandan woman, I thought SRH education was an obvious thing because our ssenga’s gave us these talks. Here, not many people talk about it,” she says.

Nyiramugisha knew these were sensitive matters and had to approach them with caution. Instead of setting up a clinic or rushing to social media immediately, she took baby steps.

“I started with the women I went to the gym with. We would meet at my house and talk. I created that safe space so that the women could unburden themselves. I knew if they can remove their shoes, they can open their hearts,” she explains.

Star Girl. Nyiramugisha during one of her talks

The conversations in her home would become cookouts, with Nyiramugisha preparing healthy meals for her guests. They even had ‘salad socials,’ which were conversations they held while making salads.

“Most women loved every bit of these spaces because I am a good cook. I pay keen attention to healthy food. I believe that it all starts with the kitchen. That kitchen is your source of healing as a woman. How you prepare your food for your family, what you prepare, and the energies around the kitchen contribute to a woman’s wellness,” she explains.

Some of Nyiramugisha’s new friends would contact her to teach their housemaids how to prepare the kind of food she made. In a short while, she had made friends and gathered a multitude of followers. She received more invitations to chamas or women’s meetings where she shared insights on how a woman can be productive in her marriage.

After five years of gaining trust and impact in her circles, the wellness coach decided to engage larger audiences. She opened an Instagram page and a YouTube channel.

“I was expecting criticism from the local people and the church given the sensitivity of these matters but I was surprised to see many taking the information positively. The churches were also appreciative of the content. I do not create content to seek instant gratification. I intend to gain the attention span of the people engaging with my content because these are sensitive matters and need you to listen attentively and learn. I do not do clickbait,” she says.

A number of Nyiramugisha’s videos have gone viral in Kenya, attracting more interviews from the mainstream media. The latter have featured her and allowed her to speak freely on these matters.

“It took me time but truthfully speaking, I think I have been preparing for this almost all my life. I can now go to podcasts naturally ready to have genuine conversations without necessarily preparing, and will deliver,” she says.

Last year, in an engagement with one of Kenya’s podcast platforms, Dialogues with Jagero, which has a reach of over 2.7 million people, Nyiramugisha talked about the connection that couples have, and the importance of each adhering to their marital obligations.

This particular discussion attracted thousands of responses from the online space and later sparked a national conversation on how much the average married couple knew about their marital obligations.

The wellness coach tells this reporter that besides the massive social media traction she has gained through her conversations, she is particularly interested in ‘solving women’s problems.’

“I receive notifications from my clients around the world every day thanking me for the change in their lives and for me this is impact. A woman’s health has an impact on her mental health, as well as her social and physical wellness.

Lulu Shabell, the founder and chief executive officer of Lulubell Group, a consulting firm for African luxury brands, who is a beneficiary of Nyiramugisha’s services says the latter helped her reset her struggle with perimenopause in under two months.

Family. Dawryn Nyiramugisha (Right) has made friends and gathered a multitude of followers, in the process receiving more invitations to chamas or women’s meetings PHOTOS | COURTESY

“Her work is a holistic journey, and because of it, I have never felt more alive. Her hormonal detox program reset my struggle with perimenopause. With a deepened understanding of myself, I am now cultivating healthier, more fulfilling relationships. Dawryn is a true maven, guiding women to reclaim their femininity and step into the profound power of who they truly are,” she explains.

Shabell is all praises for Nyiramugisha who she says awakened her consciousness to the beauty of embodied connection—a deep reconnection with herself that explores and expands her understanding of wholeness.

“Her approach has empowered me to bring my authentic self into every relationship, both professional and personal, granting me a sense of alignment and authenticity I had never experienced before. Her wisdom, guidance, and expertise have been nothing short of life-changing,” she adds.

Nyiramugisha acknowledges that anyone engaging in conversations around sexual health and wellness will face a couple of challenges that cannot be ignored.

“There are many misconceptions about, and misrepresentations of, the female body that need to be demystified. These are hard conversations and some people consider them a taboo. This has kept us lagging in sex education,’ she says.

The wellness coach adds that the good news is that several Africans are waking up and embracing these conversations like their counterparts in countries like the United States of America.

“People should not underestimate the importance of sexual health, sex education, especially for youths as they transition through puberty. Embrace it just as you would embrace other equally important conversations. Break the cycle of under-representation on these matters. We need to be forerunners,” Nyiramugisha cautions.

She acknowledges the efforts of both the Kenyan and Ugandan governments in terms of SRH education, contraception, and gender equality. However, she calls for better policies on sexual justice.

“The government should be deliberate in fostering conversations around issues of consent, sexual justice, and women’s hormonal changes. I also call on the general public to focus on women’s pleasure. There are a lot of conversations on mood swings and other stereotypical shaming around women’s nature. Men’s pleasure has been valued at the expense of women’s pleasure,” Nyiramugisha advises.

The wellness coach studied at Kiburara Girls School and Maryhill High School. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Arts degree from Makerere University with a major in psychology, film, and literature. She also has a postgraduate diploma in Nutrition and Dietetics from the Africa Training Institute, and a Certificate in Professional Counseling through Udemy, Inc.