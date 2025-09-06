Unlocking the potential of black soldier fly farming

Black Soldier Fly (BSF) farming has been found to protect the environment by converting organic waste into valuable resources, reducing landfill methane emissions, and removing the need for synthetic fertilisers. This promotes a circular economy and offers a sustainable alternative to traditional agriculture and waste disposal, mitigating climate change and promoting healthy ecosystems. The Mountains of the Moon University (MMU), through its Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, has been a pioneer in promoting insect farming in the Tooro Sub-region.

Cecilia Kansiime, an assistant lecturer in the Department of Agricultural Extension and Community Engagement, explains that since February 2023, the university has invested in breeding BSF, red worms, and tiger worms. “The goal of rearing BSF is to produce larvae to provide high-quality protein. The larvae are fed on decomposable organic matter such as kitchen waste, fruit peels, and food scraps. After feeding on the organic manure, they also produce their own waste called frass,” she says.

Kansiime says the insect farming project was initiated to address the protein deficit in livestock, since protein sources like fish, soya beans, and meat are either expensive or inaccessible to several rural farmers. “The larvae stage has a lot of proteins, which can reduce the farmer’s cost of maize brand to feed livestock. For instance, if you have 10 chicken, you can measure 100 grams of larvae and sprinkle it in the poultry house. That will be enough food for the day,” she notes.

Kansiime adds that within a month of feeding chicks, a chicken that has been fed on maize brand will weigh one and a half kilogrammes, while one that has been fed on maggots will weigh two kilograms, indicating that the proteins in the larvae support the chicken to grow faster.

The insect farmer explains that micro stock farming such as raising insects, can be achieved without sophisticated technology, nor high capital investments.

“There is nothing special about BSF farming. If you have jerry cans and buckets at home, you can start with those. There are only a few exceptions. One is that the adult flies need sunlight to be able to mate, so you have to position them in a place that receives sunlight,” she says. The pupae need to be stored in a place that is not damp or which is inaccessible to water. The rearing house or room needs to be in good hygiene. For instance, she advises that the farmer only feeds the adult flies on the organic waste that they can consume.

“Leftovers will attract other insects to the room, and this will compromise your hygiene. The Black Soldier Fly project is now part of the students’ research and field work at the university. We are contributing to real-life solutions for food security and waste management,” she explains. Joel Muhumuza, an agriculturalist, discovered black soldier fly farming during a time of personal struggle. While pursuing a degree in Agriculture at Mountains of the Moon University, he faced financial hardships.

We found him at Biglad Agri-Tourism Farm, in Kanyambeho Village, Kiko Town Council, Kabarole District, where he is a supervisor. Muhumuza has been instrumental in integrating black soldier fly farming into the farm’s 27 enterprises. “We practice organic farming here. The baby larvae are prepared in the brooder, and as they grows old, we feed them on waste, including fresh cow dung. This is the stage that is needed by livestock. We also encourage people to feed their babies on these maggots, which we dry and grind to a powder. They can mix it in the baby’s porridge because it is very nutritious,” he says.

Muhumuza is teaching other farmers that black soldier fly farming can reduce feed costs, boost soil productivity, and even generate income. After harvesting the larvae, the leftover waste from them, called frass, is collected and sold. “A beginner will need about five hundred grams of eggs, which we sell at Shs20,000. These eggs will hatch into five kilograms of larvae. If you are transporting the eggs to a far-off place, we pack them in cotton wool. Once you reach your destination, you put the cotton wool in maize brand. After two to three days, the baby larvae will start to emerge,” he explains.

He also shows us how farmers use simple, locally made containers to rear larvae, demonstrating that the process is adaptable for farmers with limited resources.

These maggots are very profitable. Every week, I am assured of harvesting seven kilogrammes of eggs. If I see a kilogramme at Shs40,000, I am assured of earning Shs280,000 from the sale of black fly eggs alone. I sell the frass at Shs6,000 per kilogramme,” he says. Inspired by Muhumuza’s story and training, David Ahaisibwe, a livestock and vegetable farmer, has embraced the project.

The rearing house of the black soldier flies. The goal of rearing black soldier flies is to produce larvae to provide high-quality protein. Photo | Juma Kirya

“I used to feed my pigs and poultry on fish meal and soya, but they became too expensive. A kilo of soya costs Shs3,000. I had to look for a solution because the high cost of production was leading to losses. Besides, I use the frass as organic fertiliser for my vegetables,” she says. The simplicity, sustainability, and scalability of Black Soldier Fly farming are making it one of the most promising agricultural innovations in the region. The cycle is complete; from waste to larvae, from larvae to feed, from frass to fertiliser, empowering many farmers.

BSF Technology

Hermetia illucens, the Black Soldier Fly, is a common and widespread fly of the family Stratiomyidae. Since the late 20th century, H. illucens has increasingly been gaining attention because of its usefulness for recycling organic waste and generating animal feed. Black soldier fly (BSF) technology has become an innovative and sustainable solution for managing organic waste while producing valuable by-products.

By converting waste into high-quality protein and nutrient-rich frass, within about two weeks, BSF larvae can reduce organic waste volumes by up to 80 percent. This has the potential to divert waste from landfills and significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions, particularly methane, which is typically generated by decomposing organic matter in landfills.This technology helps mitigate the environmental impact of waste generation and disposal and contributes to resource efficiency and sustainability goals.

BSF life cycle

The life cycle of the black soldier fly plays a crucial role in optimizing production and efficiency in BSF facilities. Understanding and managing the life cycle stages – egg, larva, pre-pupa, pupa, and adult fly – helps operators maximize the productivity of their systems.

Egg to larva Stage:

Adult female BSF lay between 300 and 800 eggs in the vicinity of decaying organic material. The eggs hatch within two to three days, and the larvae immediately begin feeding. This stage is critical for waste consumption, as the larvae can break down a wide variety of organic materials, converting them into valuable biomass.

Larva to pre-pupa Stage:

Over the course of 10–14 days, larvae grow from less than a millimeter to 2.5 cm in length. During this period, they consume large amounts of organic material, increasing their biomass and nutrient content. At the end of the larval stage, they enter the pre-pupal phase, where they stop feeding and seek out a safe place to pupate.

Pupal Stage to adult fly:

After the pupal stage, which lasts about two weeks, adult flies emerge and are ready to mate within hours. The adults do not feed and live solely to reproduce, completing the life cycle in about a month under optimal conditions.

Products from BSF process

BSF technology offers a range of valuable products, each with distinct market potential depending on local demand, regulatory frameworks, and the specific goals of the operator.

Protein and Fat:

BSF larvae are rich in protein and fat, making them a highly sought-after alternative to fishmeal in animal feed. Additionally, the fat extracted from larvae has potential applications in biofuels, cosmetics, and even as a substitute for other animal fats.

Frass:

The frass produced by BSF larvae serves as a nutrient-dense soil conditioner, improving soil health and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

It contains essential nutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK), making it comparable to compost or biogas digestate. Though frass has traditionally received less attention than larvae biomass, its market potential is growing, particularly in regions with a demand for organic fertilizers.

Other by-products:

BSF larvae exoskeletons contain chitin, a valuable biopolymer with applications in the pharmaceutical, biomedical, and agricultural industries. Additionally, melanin, a pigment found in BSF, has potential uses in electronics, cosmetics, and medicine. These by-products offer additional revenue streams for operators looking to diversify their product offerings.

Source: Transforming organic waste with Black Soldier Flies, UNEP 2025



