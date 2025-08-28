Verbatim: Kadaga, Among final pitches before CEC delegates

The two contenders in the race for the Second Vice Chairperson-Female of the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) were given a last chance on August 27 to speak to the thousands of delegates who had converged at Kololo, Kampala to select the leaders of the party’s top organ. Sylvia Katushabe and Sylvia Namagembe bring you what they said.

Money exchanged hands – Kadaga

Your Excellency, distinguished delegates, colleagues, and friends,

I have worked for the National Resistance Movement my entire life. I began as an LC1 chairperson in my home village of Mbulamuti Sub-county in Busoga, and through dedication and loyalty, I have risen through the ranks to serve this great party. As I shared before, my journey in NRM has been long and eventful. Together, we have weathered turbulence and celebrated victories—but through it all, we have stood together.

For seven years, I served diligently as a backbencher before being entrusted with ministerial responsibilities—first as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, then Minister of State for Transport, and later as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs. Eventually, I rose to the position of Deputy Speaker and, thereafter, Speaker of Parliament. In each of these roles, I have worked with commitment and integrity—ensuring that crucial legislation, budgets, and loans were passed to advance the NRM manifesto. Where financing was needed, I supported approvals that strengthened our infrastructure and other essential facilities.

When the position of 2nd National Vice Chairperson was created to give women a stronger voice on the Central Executive Committee (CEC), I lobbied my fellow women and was elected. I have performed this duty with distinction, ensuring that women’s perspectives are integrated into our policies and programmes—while also representing the interests of young people, the elderly, and children.

However, Your Excellency and fellow party members, I must raise a matter of grave concern. The level of bribery, intimidation, and abuse of office in this election is unprecedented. We have witnessed the distribution of iPads, mobile phones, and large sums of money—not small tokens of Shs20,000, but millions—used to sway delegates. This undermines everything we have built as a party.

Just last night, delegates in areas such as Nabisunsa, Nakawa, and Kisaasi received Shs300,000 each in an attempt to influence this election. I urge delegates: take the money if it comes, but remember—it is taxpayers’ money, not private generosity. Do not allow it to compromise your conscience.

Chew it, but make the right choice....Equally troubling are reports of fake delegates—where names have been substituted—and fake registers circulating. I have raised this matter before in CEC, and it remains unresolved. This is an urgent issue that must be addressed if we are to protect the credibility of our elections and the integrity of our party.

Among: I am bringing value to NRM

‘...Your Excellency, I am deeply grateful that you identified me and welcomed me into the mighty NRM. You once said I used to wear the wrong clothes, but today I proudly wear the right ones—the colours of NRM. When you gave me this opportunity, I made a personal commitment not to be useless in the party. I chose to add value. And today, I stand before you seeking your support to serve as the Second National Vice Chairperson of NRM. I am a proven mobiliser. I will mobilise tirelessly for our party—North, East, West, and Central. I will strengthen the bond between our structures and our people, ensuring that NRM remains the party of choice for Ugandans.

Your Excellency, as a member of CEC, I will also raise the concerns of our local government leaders—LC5 chairpersons, councillors, and speakers—who have long requested fairer remuneration. I will further advocate for our grassroots structures—local councils, PWDs, elders, veterans—so that they are not left behind. These groups need recognition, allowances, and opportunities... When you vote for Anita, you are voting for a leader who will promote NRM...’’