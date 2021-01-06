Was the Guinness bottle Ssendagire’s Achilles’ heel?

By GILLIAN NANTUME More by this Author

In the new series, we chronicle how bullets prematurely shattered the blooming dreams of dozens during two days of madness last November. In interviews with our reporter, Gillian Nantume, grieving families and friends share the triumphs, travails and final moments of relatives in a way that offers insights into the lives of victims hitherto treated as statistics.

JUMA SSENDAGIRE, AKA TAATA BOMU

Ssendagire was a menial labourer, hired to offload trucks that had brought produce to Semiguwa market in Kalerwe in Kawempe Division, Kampala.

The 27-year-old resident of Kyebando had been working in the market for the last eight years, and had once been the market treasurer. He had two wives and three children.

The first wife works in an abattoir, while the second wife has a charcoal business. To supplement his income, Ssendagire also dealt in matooke and charcoal business.

A week before he died, Ssendagire had completed payment for a piece of land and had deposited the land title with his aunt only identified as Maama Nulu, who also lives in Kyebando.

His friends, who are boda boda mechanics, say Ssendagire was a calm and peaceful man, although some people who knew him in Kyebando say he was shot after he had snatched a woman’s handbag.

His brother, Bruno Sserunkuuma, who also works in Semiguwa market, says on the fateful day, Ssendagire had not gone to work. He had been around his home area until after lunch.

“He came to the market after lunch to pay a man who had delivered matooke to his stall. When the rioting started in Kalerwe, he told me we should go home early because it might be dangerous to walk home in the evening. We walked slowly to Kyebando (a distance of about 2kms),” he says.

As they walked, Ssendagire took a few swigs off the Guinness bottle he had brought with him from the market. There were many people walking from Kalerwe to Kyebando.

“There was a stationary bus and it was not easy to see the policemen and Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel standing behind it. But when people saw them, they began running down the road which branches off to Gayaza Road (Arnold Road), at Maison Motel. We were running very fast, and I was one of those in front of the crowd. However, Ssendagire was running slowly. He was at the back.”

Sserunkuuma believes his brother was shot because he was carrying a beer bottle. He was shot at about 4pm.

“Maybe they thought he was a thief. Someone ran past me and told me my brother had been shot dead. I ran back up the road and found his body. He had been shot in the back – in the upper abdomen. We carried the body to the main road, and to disperse the gathering crowd, the LDU’s shot in the air. One of those bullets killed someone in the shops above the Maison Motel building,” he says.

Ssendagire was buried in Kasawo, Kibimbiri in Mukono District.

Sserunkuuma says no official from government had yet contacted the family.

