We are a Ugandan tribe, Bagabu say

The Bagabu, an indigenous minority ethnic group in Uganda, has never recovered from the trauma of being forced from their ancestral homeland which was known as Bunyampaka Chiefdom by the colonial government to give way for Queen Elizabeth National Park.

In the 17th Century, most Bagabu lived in Bunyampaka on the shores of Lake George, locally referred to as Enyanja ya Bunyampaka, Kazinga Channel and, Enyanja ya Ryeru (Lake Edward) in the current Kasese, Rubirizi, Kamwenge, and Kitagwenda districts of western Uganda.

They occupied many islands, including Nyakatanda, Igabbiro, Rwemihunda, Kankuranga, Bulima, Omukakundi, Irangara, Kanana, Rwebitoke, Kabarongo, Kalehi, Duguta, and Butonga.

However, in the 1800s, the Bagabu suffered from the slave trade and cattle raids by Abarusura ba Kabalega (the soldiers of Omukama Kabalega) and Abagesera (the soldiers of Omugabe of Nkole).

In the 1840s, the Bagabu were conquered by Tooro Kingdom. Later in the 1900s, the Bagabu population was decimated by smallpox, malaria, sleeping sickness and syphilis, according to a new publication titled The Oral History, Cultures and Traditional Practices of the Bagabu in Bunyampaka.

The book says in the 1940s, Lake George was closed from fishing, and in 1952, the former Kazinga Game Reserve became Queen Elizabeth National Park.

In the 1950s, British Governor, Sir Andrew Cohen, directed the Commissioner in Tooro to enforce the closure of Lake George and implement Queen Elizabeth National Park rules. The Bagabu were forced to leave the islands. A few were resettled at Nyarwambu and later, taken to Kasenyi and Nyakatanda (Kahendero).

“This caused loss of life and livestock, denial of access to natural resources, abuse of human rights and above all, total displacement of the Bagabu community. The remnants ran to Rubirizi, Kitagwenda, Kyenjojo and Bunyangabu,” says the publication.

“Our forefathers did not have an opportunity to negotiate for our forced resettlement because what we would have wanted is to be given the equal amount of land that we owned on the various islands,” the chairman of the Izinga lya Kakuranga in Kasenyi Parish, Aziz Kanyabindi, told Sunday Monitor.

“The land here is smaller than what we owned on the islands. So, we are demanding for more land,” Joe Ddamulira, a salt miner and fisherman, chips in at the Kasenyi Landing Site.

It is estimated that there are 5,000 people of different ethnicities in Kasenyi. The Bagabu account for 2,000 people.

“Today, we have been forced to adopt other livelihoods in order to survive,” the Izinga lya Bagabu Platform publicity secretary, Mr Godfrey Mbonyi Bagonza, laments.

Bagonza says at the time of their forced resettlement, the Bagabu were also attacked by elephantiasis and sleeping sickness, diseases they had not suffered from previously.

“The colonialists negotiated with Tooro Kingdom that ruled this area. When some of our people refused to vacate the island, the colonialists deceived them that they were taking them to be treated for elephantiasis and sleeping sickness, so that is how some Bagabu ended up here.”

Produced in 2022 by the Izinga lya Bagabu Platform, with the support of the Cross-Cultural Foundation of Uganda, the book highlights the origins and history of the Bagabu right from the Batembuzi Dynasty.

It also brings out the indigenous medicine and health practices of the Bagabu, and the development perspectives that have changed the oral narratives of the Bagabu altogether.





Seeking recognition

The Bagabu want to be recognised in the Constitution as a Ugandan tribe; permitted access to their cultural sites located in the park; the use of Rugabo in schools where Bagabu children are the majority as a necessity for the preservation of Bagabu cultural; and the need to respect their cultural identity.

There is only one health centre II, one kindergarten, one primary school, and no secondary school in Kasenyi. There were no schools built in their

area until the 1980s.

“As a result of limited availability of schools, most of them did not join formal education early enough since they were scattered and squeezed in small pockets of land, thus becoming poorer and marginalised. Currently, they are not recognised in the 1995 Constitution of Uganda as a Ugandan ethnic group,” the publication adds.

“Conserving and practicing our language is endangered because the teachers recruited in our area come from outside our community. The Bakonzo are the dominant ethnic group in our district and so they recruit their children, who come to teach here. These teachers can’t teach our language,” Ddamulira laments.

“During the National Identity Card registration, most of us were forced to be identified or registered as either Batooro or Banyankole because the Bagabu are not recognised in the Constitution,” Ddamulira says.

The Bagabu are not pleased with the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) for introducing crocodiles in Lake George.

“We never had crocodiles in our lake. You would swim from one end to another without any danger. But ever since UWA introduced crocodiles in the lake in the early 2000s, they have multiplied and are everywhere. The crocodiles have since killed around 41 people and left many others with injuries,” the coordinator of the Izinga lya Bagabu Platform, Mbabunoba Ali Sande, says.

“UWA fights us in all ways. The wild animals come and graze with our cows in our reserved land, and sometimes the wild animals spread diseases among our cattle,” Bagonza says.





Social organisation

Socially, the Bagabu are organised in clans by blood lineage and are associated with a given totem. Clans are a strong instrument of unity and mobilisation.

The Bagabu values are reflected in proverbs (enfumu za Bagabu), poems, songs, and naming. These include teachings of discipline and good conduct; the benefits of unity and hard work; caution against indiscipline, history and experiences of the Bagabu over time.

Names among the Bagabu have meanings related to their values, beliefs and circumstances surrounding their birth.

According to the book, the Bagabu are spiritual people with gods relating to family protection and their economic activities.

Such spirits include Muhima, Kalisa, Ndyoka, Nyabingi and Wamara. All the spirits are administered by mainly heads of households, save for community issues where priests or priestesses, also called mediums, minister to the spirits through animal sacrifices.

“We performed religious rituals in the lake where we sought blessings for fishing. We prayed and made offerings to Ndyoka (the priestess of the lake) before we went out fishing. You would not whistle or smoke tobacco on the lake because Ndyoka did not permit smoking. If you did any of these two, you would die on the lake,” Bagonza says.

“You were also not allowed to carry meat and mix it with fish in the fishing boat. If you did so, the boat would capsize or one of the fishermen would jump out of the boat and drown. When we were growing up, we were never allowed to go into the water at 1pm in the afternoon because that was the time when Ndyoka was moving on the lake,” Bagonza adds.

“These spiritual practices have, however, since been watered down by the coming of Christianity and Islam as new forms of worship. Most of the Bagabu have condemned these traditional practices as heathen,” the publication notes.

The Bagabu used to spend their leisure time dancing, singing, sharing riddles (ebikwaicho), games and sports.

Most of the songs and dances of the Bagabu express sorrow and grief. This was because they have lived most of their lives in suffering as they fled from place to place right from the 17th Century. They suffered from the wars of conquest, epidemics, and displacement by the colonial government.





Industrious community

The Bagabu are an industrious community with men, women and youth. But some of their economic activities such as iron smelting (kuheesa) and making bark cloth have fizzled out.

But Vincent Turyamuhaki, a member of the Izinga lya Bagabu Platform, says their efforts are undermined by thieves who steal their fish and hippos that destroy boats. A new boat costs Shs2 million. “If you lose a boat, you are falling back into poverty,” says Egidio Busasi, who trades in salt.

Salt mining is one of the major activities at the Bunyampaka Salt Pan in Kasenyi. The salt mined is used both at home and sold in markets. In the past, salt was bartered for clothes, food from neighbouring communities. It was also used as a marriage gift, as well as for paying taxes to the chiefs of Tooro Kingdom.

Richard Okot, a community guide at the Bunyampaka Salt Pan, says there are 1,025 salt pans from which pick and white crystal salt is processed.

“We mainly produce white salt. It is a labour-intensive exercise under the hot sun. One salt pan produces 50kgs of salt per day during the dry season. Salt is on high demand during the festive seasons.”

“The pick salt is for human consumption, animal feeds, treatment and preservation of hides and skins, while the white salt is licked by cows. If you are suffering from gout and lick this pick salt, you will heal,” Okot adds.

The latest census by the Izinga lya Bagabu Platform estimated the population of the Bagabu at close to 100,000 people.

Seeking recognition

On July 5, 2022, Parliament stayed processing of the Constitution Amendment Bill, 2022, and tasked the government to establish a Constitution Review Commission to comprehensively consider all amendments.

The Bill moved by MP Jacob Karubanga (Independent, Kibanda South, Kiryandongo District) sought to amend the Third Schedule of the Constitution to include minority ethnic communities - the Bakingwe, Baziba, Bagabu, Maragoli, Mosopisyek and Saboat.

The Third Schedule of the Constitution recognises 56 ethnicities as at February 1, 1926.

“Karubanga has approached the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to fund a meeting of three members from each from the Bagabu, Bakingwe, Baziba, Maragoli, Mosopisyek, Abahaya and Saboat ethnic minority groups in Kampala,” Emmanuel Kyalimpa, the Izinga lya Bagabu Platform, general secretary/coordinator, said.