We could have died: How survivors escaped the 2010 bombings

On the night of July 11, 2010, Kampala hummed with electric joy. Across the city, fans gathered in bars, homes, and open fields to witness the final of the Fifa World Cup. Spain was about to lift its first-ever title, and the air was thick with anticipation. But that Sunday night ended not in celebration, but in blood and horror.

Two suicide bombers struck crowds watching the game, one at the Ethiopian Village restaurant in Kabalagala, the other at Kyadondo Rugby Club in Lugogo. By the time the dust settled, 74 lives had been lost. Dozens more were injured, families shattered, and a nation jolted into mourning. For many Ugandans, the memory of that night is more than a headline; it is a moment etched in time, a moment that split life into “before” and “after.”









Journalist Titus Kakembo remembers the night with a clarity that still chills him. He had planned to watch the match at Kyadondo with his wife, Edith, who was then expecting their daughter, Marina Sanyu. At the last minute, he changed his mind. Instead of heading to the rugby grounds, they stopped at a small pub called Shop No.10 in Bugolobi Market. The place was alive with cheers, the smell of roasting chicken in the air, and the rhythmic drone of vuvuzelas echoing with every play on the screen.

Then came the interruption

“WBS cut the match to report breaking news. A bomb at Kyadondo. We saw smoke rising live on TV. The images are still burned into my mind, bodies twisted in impossible angles, blood everywhere,” he recalls.

“I remember seeing a young woman, still clutching her beer bottle, her neck collapsed, eyes rolled white, face frozen in shock.” For Kakembo, the horror was not just on the screen. It was personal. “That could have been us,” he says quietly. Elsewhere in Kampala, Grace Mugabi was on duty at Nando’s, working the night shift. As many others, he had intended to join friends at one of the large public screenings, but work kept him back. He watched the news coverage from the restaurant in disbelief.

The images were devastating, and his heart sank. Among the dead were three of his close friends. “It is a haunting night,” he says. “A nightmare. We lost innocent lives. To this day, nothing has been done to honour them. There is no public holiday, no national day of remembrance. Survivors and their families were only supported while they were in the hospital. Since then, most have been forgotten.” The night’s death toll could easily have been higher if not for chance decisions and missed connections. Sarah Elizabeth Nahabi, a long-time member at Kyadondo, was living in Nakawa Quarters at the time. Although she is not much of a football fan, her friends convinced her to come along for the final. When they arrived at Kyadondo, it was packed. “There were too many people, we could not even get a beer,” she remembers. “So we left and went to Nakawa Market instead.

Kyadondo Rugby Club in Kampala

That is when we saw the news. Bombs had gone off. My brother called immediately, panicked, asking where I was.” It was a close call, too close for comfort. For then-rugby player Winnie Alexander Atyang, the evening had started with a bus ride back from Nairobi. She and her teammates had just returned and asked to be dropped at the gate of the rugby club, but decided against entering.

They went home instead and watched the game with their families. Near the final whistle, the news broke. “My mother was on TV looking for me at Kyadondo, thinking I had gone in,” Alexander recalls. “We tried calling our friends who had been inside the club. Thankfully, none of them had perished, but the experience was terrifying.”

Displacement

Kyadondo was more than a stadium, it was a living, breathing extension of community life. For some, it was where they first fell in love with the roar of a crowd; for others, it was where friendships were cemented over shared victories and defeats. It was not just a location it was a ritual, a refuge, a constant in lives that may have had few others. The attack did more than spill blood it severed a vital thread of connection. “Afterwards, it was depressing,” Atyang says.

“It was the only place we used to go to. Our meeting point. And now, it was a crime scene.” Edward Kiwanuka was also returning from Nairobi that day. A passionate fan, him and his group had followed the tournament across borders. When they got to Iganga, the first word of the bombing came through Facebook, a shockwave that quickly shut down the internet. “Phones started ringing,” he says.

“Everyone on the bus was getting calls from family and friends. My mother. My sisters. They were all trying to make sure I was safe. We were not there, but emotionally, we were inside that stadium.”

What unfolded at Kyadondo was horrifying. One of the bombs went off just minutes before the final whistle, ripping through the crowd near the large viewing screen. Survivors reported seeing body parts strewn across the grass.

Chairs, bottles, and clothing soaked in blood. At the Ethiopian Village restaurant in Kabalagala, the destruction was just as brutal. Shards of glass and overturned furniture bore witness to lives lost mid-cheer. One suicide bomber was said to have worn a belt under his clothing; a severed head was later recovered near the site, confirming the deadly method. In the days and weeks that followed, grief turned to anger, then to a long wait for justice.

Arrests were made in Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania. The United States’ FBI joined local authorities in investigations. It was not until 2015 that trials began. The process was slow, costly, and painful for many victims and their families. By May 2016, seven men had been convicted. Issa Hassan Luyima, the mastermind, was sentenced to life in prison. Several others received decades-long sentences. Yet for survivors, the courtroom victories brought little relief.