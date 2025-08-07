What a generous country Uganda is

Uganda’s kind-heartedness and charitable work have caught the eyes of the world, with a new report highlighting kindness to neighbours, and coming to the rescue of those in need.

The 2025 World Giving Report, which explores public attitudes and behaviours towards giving and charity in Uganda, was compiled by CivSource Africa, and Charities Aid Foundation (CAF).

The report says Ugandans give away, on average, 2.04 percent of their income and nearly half of the country have engaged in volunteering in the last year.

Ugandans are frequently involved in notable charitable activities such as cash drive, car washing, walks, runs and other community engagements to raise money for specific causes.

“This is a testament to a strong culture of generosity and community involvement in Uganda,” the research report says. While, the global average of those who donated money for charity stood at 64 percent, Africa averaged 72 percent, with Uganda standing at 79 percent in 2024.

Nigeria came top with 89 percent, while Japan, which is the fifth largest economy globally in 2025 as of July 2025, trailed with only 16 percent.

Methodology

The research surveyed more than 55,000 people across 101 countries to gain deeper insights into global giving trends and how individual countries, including Uganda, fared.

The data for donations and voluntary work were compiled in January 2025 through an online questionnaire by Focaldata, a partner of CivSource Africa, weighted, post-hoc [after the event], to be representative of the population.

The report reveals that a significant majority of Ugandans actively participate in giving in various forms, including volunteering, helping neighbours and strangers, or donating to community-based initiatives.

“This demonstrates a strong sense of community and social responsibility. However, it also highlights the need for innovative, sustainable ways to connect givers with diverse channels for their generosity,” the report says.

It adds that “despite the high level of informal giving, many Ugandan givers remain unaware of the work being done by formal charitable organisations.”

“This disconnect can hinder the effectiveness of philanthropic efforts and points to a need for stronger community engagement, co-created solutions, and improved communication to build trust among stakeholders,” it says.

Ms Jacqueline Asiimwe, the chief executive officer, CivSource Africa speaks during the Philanthropy Week 2025 in Kampala. Photo/Courtesy of @pillar_mbabazi

Ms Jacqueline Asiimwe, the chief executive officer, CivSource Africa, said the challenges and opportunities identified in the study should propel the country to deepen efforts to build a vibrant and inclusive movement of givers in Uganda and beyond.

“Our initiatives such as strengthening community foundations movement, the annual Gathering of Givers, and telling stories of African philanthropy, aim to catalyse the growth of local philanthropy that is organic, community-owned, and community-led,” she said.

“We hope this report will inspire meaningful action and positive change. We should invest in understanding local givers, never taking their generosity for granted,” Ms Asiimwe said.

The World Charity report says while the global average of income donated was 1.04 percent, Africa stood at 1.5 percent and Uganda at 2.04 percent.

The report says Nigeria donated the biggest percentage, with 2.83 percent while the lowest score was recorded for Japan at 0.16 percent. The findings highlight that Ugandans view themselves as highly generous but are unsure whether the country as a whole is generous.

The findings indicate that individually, 5.7 percent of the respondents said they were very generous while the global perception stood at 4.8 percent, and continental Africa stood at 4.9 percent. However, when asked if the entire country was perceived to be generous, the percentage dropped down to 4.4 percent.

“This generosity reflects deep-rooted cultural and Ubuntu values that emphasise community support and social responsibility,” the report said. In terms of the proportion of the income donated, Uganda is the 6th most generous country in the world. However, when asked if as a country Ugandans think they are the most generous nation in the world, the country was ranked at 62 globally.

The report also suggests that people in Uganda are more likely to give money directly to individuals or families in need, or to religious organisations and causes, rather than to formal charities.

This preference, the report says, may be influenced by a range of factors, including cultural and religious beliefs, personal relationships, and a lack of trust in charitable institutions.

“These insights highlight the need to raise public awareness about the value of charitable giving and its potential to address social challenges. Charitable organisations must also work to build trust with local givers by demonstrating transparency, accountability, and measurable impact,” the report recommended.

The report shows that 79 percent of Ugandans said they gave money by any means, while the figure for Africa stood at 72 percent, and the global response was at 64 percent.

Similarly, 24 percent of Ugandans said they gave money to charities, while 24 percent of Africans said the same and the global figures stood at 36 percent.

Likewise, 60 percent of Ugandans said they gave money to a friend or a family in need, while 38 percent of the global community did the same, and 55 percent across Africa.

For religious causes, 55 percent of Ugandans said they gave money to religious leaders, while only 25 percent globally did the same and Africa had 40 percent of its population doing the same.

Total sample population

Out of 772 Ugandans interviewed on how often they give away money in 2024, either to charity, a person or family in need, or to a religious organisation, 15 percent said they gave more than 12 times, 16 percent said they gave between six and 11 times, 40 percent indicated that they had given between three to five times while 29 percent said they had given once or twice.

The report said the total value of donations in Uganda, compared to global and continental averages, is skewed strongly away from the support of formal charitable causes.

“This pattern suggests that givers prioritise personal connections and a direct, tangible impact. This may also reflect a lack of awareness or trust in these institutions, or a preference for giving that yields immediate and visible results,” the report said.

For example, the report says 39 percent of Ugandans donated their money to religious organisations against the global 24.1 percent and continental 32.4 percent.

Charity

For charities, only 12.5 percent of Ugandans donated while globally the figures stood at 35.7 and in Africa the figures were at 18.9 percent. For those who donated directly to people in Uganda, 48.5 percent of the Ugandans were recorded, while the global figures fell to 40.2 percent and Africa stood taller at 48.6 percent.

Donations as a proportion of income

The report said while Ugandans may give less frequently to formal charities, they show a strong preference for supporting individuals in need and religious organisations. This tendency, the report says is perhaps influenced by the Ubuntu spirit and the significant role of religion in shaping giving behaviours.

It says the contrast between Ugandan giving patterns and global or continental averages highlights the need to understand local contexts and tailor fundraising strategies accordingly. The findings suggest that people in Uganda tend to view donating as far more of a choice than a duty.

Motive

Many Ugandans said the main motivation for giving money is to create a positive impact on specific causes, with 79 percent falling in this category, while 56 percent said religious beliefs, and particularly the emphasis on “love for the neighbour” played a significant role in inspiring generosity.

“Additionally, the strong sense of community and the desire among Ugandans to lead exemplary lives and build lasting legacies further encourage giving,” the report says.

The report also says 42 percent said the core driver behind donations is the aim to make a meaningful difference within their communities and 41 percent said they wanted to set an example for others to follow.

Also 38 percent said it was their duty to give to the charities, while 30 percent said they donated because of a personal experience or that of a loved one, or in memory of a loved one.

The report recommends that to unlock the full potential of local giving, charitable organisations should focus on designing causes that resonate deeply with these values.

Voluntary services

The report says 44 percent of Ugandans volunteered their time without demanding financial compensation. This is far above the global average standing at 26 percent, and Africa at 39 percent of those who volunteered.

Across the world, the biggest volunteers were the Sudanese, with 57 percent of the respondents answering in affirmative, while the lowest percentage went to South Korea with only 10 percent.

Average hours volunteered, per person, in 2024 globally stood at 8.9 with Africa standing at 14, while Uganda came on top in the continent with 16 hours. Globally, the Qataris spent more time volunteering, with up to 27.5 hours spent while the lowest went to Azerbaijan with 2.8 hours.

“The average time spent volunteering per person in Uganda is 16 hours and 30 minutes, significantly exceeding the global average of 9 hours. This demonstrates that Ugandans are highly engaged in volunteering, actively contributing to the country’s social and economic development,” the report said.

“These statistics underscore the vital role volunteering plays in Uganda and its positive impact on communities,” the report added.

The data said most volunteers concentrate their efforts on supporting vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities, and that environmental protection and education also stand out as key areas of focus.

Public trusts in charities

The findings showed that international charities are perceived as the most trustworthy, with 52 percent of respondents expressing confidence in them, followed by local and regional charities. This, the report said, highlights the need for local and national organisations to prioritise transparency.

The report also shows that 41 percent of Ugandans trust local/regional charities, while 29 percent trust national charities, and 52 percent say international charities are more trustworthy.

“Strengthening governance and internal systems will be essential in boosting public confidence. Meanwhile, international charities can leverage their strong reputation to expand their impact even further,” the report said.

The findings also suggest that charities operating in Uganda are generally well-regarded by the public, with organisations of all sizes seen as vital to their communities.

“This strong connection with the people they serve likely contributes to their high levels of trust. International charities rank second, possibly due to their ability to bring in external resources and expertise.

An overall score of 12.4 out of 15 reflects a strong appreciation for charities in Uganda, rooted in cultural values of community and mutual support,” the report said.

Overall, the public in Uganda gave a score of 12.4 percent out of 15 for how much they value charities. Continentally, the average stands at 12.20 percent, with the global average at 10.98 percent.

“These results also underscore the importance for charities to nurture and maintain close relationships with the communities they serve, ultimately enhancing their impact,” the report added.