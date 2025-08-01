What it takes to donate a kidney in Uganda

As organ transplantation gains momentum in the country, growing curiosity surrounds the process of organ donation and the potential benefits for donors.

Dr Peace Bagasha, a kidney specialist at Mulago National Referral Hospital, says they currently prefer a living donor who is related to the patient. This means the patient or the caretaker should approach close relatives to serve as their donor.

“The donor has to be a relative to begin with; so a father giving [an organ] to a son or the other way around, brothers, siblings, or cousins, but we prefer if they are close cousins,” she says.

The specialist also says the donor should ideally be someone who is in the same blood group as the patient.

“So, if you're looking amongst your people, look for someone who has the same blood group as you and then, once you come forward for the workup, we check everything,” she explains.

Dr Bagasha adds: “We check to make sure you don't have infections, to make sure you don't have any cancer, to make sure you don't have any lung or heart problems. So we do a full system workup to make sure that you are likely to have good outcomes after the surgery and also have good outcomes going through the surgery.” Prof Frank Asiimwe, a transplant surgeon at Mulago hospital, explains that the close biological relation between donor and patient is preferred to reduce the extent of the body rejecting a transplanted organ.

“Because kidneys once transplanted, they are rejected by the body; so the degree of rejection depends on the closeness of the relation,” Prof Asiimwe says.

He adds: “But there is a body response to try and reject that kidney and therefore we give anti-rejection medication for the rest of the patient's life.” Prof Asiimwe explains that in line with the Uganda Human Organ Donation and Transplant Act, a person seeking an organ transplant can look for a potential donor and bring the person to the Organ Transplant Council for authorisation of the donation.

“The council will confirm that the person has not been coerced, that they are related to you. The category of potential donors in the country will include first-degree relatives (siblings and children above 18 years, parents below 65 years) and second-degree relatives (uncles, aunties, and cousins),” he adds.

Currently, there is no Council. But Dr Rosemary Byanyima, the executive director of Mulago hospital, says they were given the green light to do the transplants. “Before the [Transplant] Council is in place, the Uganda Medical Board is the one that is helping us to do the assessments and the approvals, and we have to follow the ethics and regulations as we do these procedures,” Dr Byanyima says. The Health ministry ’s Commissioner for Clinical Services, Dr Rony Bahatungire, says the hospital is running transplantation as a “pilot” and that they are expediting processes to put the council in place this year.

Steps and medical assessment

Mulago hospital doctors say after getting the donor, the person comes to the hospital where an assessment is done to determine donation fitness and compatibility with the patient. Additional information from Mulago hospital and Kidney Care of the United Kingdom indicates that general details such as their age and address are taken, and questions regarding their medical history are asked. Tests are also done for those without medical history. The patients are also assessed for their mental health status.

Medical experts conduct several tests to assess the health of the donor’s organs and other critical health details. The assessment includes kidney function tests, cross-matching (blood and tissue type compatibility test), liver function tests, virology screening (to check if there is any viral infection), a chest X-ray, heart tracing, urine and blood pressure. Even after this, more scans are done, according to Kidney Care. “If everyone is happy that this is a healthy donor who will manage life well with one kidney, and who is both physically and psychologically well enough to donate at minimal risk, they are informed they are a suitable donor,” it adds.

Costs involved

Several patients at Mulago’’s kidney clinic say one needs around Shs6m for medical tests to determine whether they match (compatible) with the donor. Prof Asiimwe also says a patient should be able to afford Shs1.5m in monthly medication to ensure their body doesn’t reject the new kidney.

He says this medication is taken throughout one’s life but Mulago can provide for the first year after the kidney transplant. But doctors say paying Shs1.5m monthly for anti-rejection medication is better than dialysis because it significantly improves quality of life for patients with kidney failure and also provides longer lifespan.

In terms of cost, at Mulago, patients say they pay Shs150,000 per session of dialysis service and one may be required to do 2 to 3 sessions a week, totalling around Shs300,000 to Shs500,0000. This excludes other medicines that they may be required to buy, cost of travel and work time lost because the person is always feeling sick and may not engage in productive economic activity. But in private facilities, some charge over Shs500,000 per session and this may translate into at least Shs1.5m per week if they have to undergo three sessions weekly.

Any benefits?

Under the new law, the sale of an organ from one’s body and paying for an organ have been banned. Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Health minister, says the ban “will protect Ugandans from being potential victims of organ, cell and tissue trafficking”.

“A person who transplants an organ, tissue or cells from a living donor without prior authorisation of the council commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding Shs3b or imprisonment not exceeding 12 years, or both,” a provision in the law reads.

Prof Asiimwe says they are planning to start getting kidneys from deceased donors by 2029. Mulago hospital has so far worked with doctors from Kidney Care UK and Yashoda Hospital in India to perform nine kidney transplants in Uganda with kidneys harvested from willing living donors.

Prof Asiimwe says:“There are kidneys out there that are going down into graves, which could save lives, including the very people who are burying this person.’’ ‘‘We need to begin harvesting organs from people who have consented, and then we get these organs and give them to people who are deserving. 400 people are already eligible [for transplant]. Where do you get those organs?” he adds.

The council, the law also states, has powers to bar the harvesting of organs from living children, “save for exceptional circumstances approved by the council, with the consent of a parent or a legal guardian” and a person whose death is suspicious and may require police investigations.

The law says anyone who contravenes these provisions commits an offence and are liable on conviction to life imprisonment, among other penalties.