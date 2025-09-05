What next after Uganda reels from extreme weather blows?

Uganda has become a hotspot for climate-induced disasters in recent years. Communities that once thrived on agriculture are now grappling with threats of floods and droughts, landslides, and violent storms, all made worse by the effects of climate change. What was once a predictable seasonal cycle of weather patterns has now turned into a volatile and destructive series of events that disrupt lives, livelihoods, and infrastructure.

These disasters have not only caused immediate damage but have also threatened the long-term resilience of rural populations who rely heavily on agriculture for survival. However, despite repeated calamities, the government’s response has often been slow, fragmented, and lacking in long-term solutions. As the frequency and intensity of these climate-related events increase, the question arises: Why has the government failed to implement lasting solutions to address these recurring disasters?

Over the past decade, several regions in the country have witnessed a disturbing rise in the frequency and severity of climate-related disasters. Data from the Uganda Red Cross and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) paints a grim picture of a region trapped in a cycle of destruction. For instance, in 2010, 2013, and 2019, heavy rains caused widespread flooding, displacing thousands of families while washing away crops, homes, and roads. The floods in Mbale alone affected more than 100,000 people, with entire villages submerged in water. The situation was similarly dire in Kampala, Kasese, Sironko, Ntoroko, Butaleja, Kayunga, Bukedea, Katakwi, Kisoro, and Kapchorwa, where the local infrastructure was ill-prepared to handle the heavy rains.

Human activities

Mt Elgon, which spans several districts in eastern Uganda, has long been prone to landslides. However, the frequency of these events has increased, particularly during the heavy rainy seasons. In 2010 and 2018, landslides claimed more than 300 lives in Bududa and Sironko, destroying homes, schools, and roads. The mountain’s deforestation exacerbated the problem, as the loss of vegetation meant there was less natural barrier to slow down water runoff. “These events have not only devastated the local population but have also further entrenched poverty, as agriculture—the backbone of the region’s economy—is repeatedly disrupted.

Yet, despite these challenges, the region’s response has often been piecemeal and short-term, failing to address the underlying causes or to build long-term resilience,” Ms Hellen Chebet, an environmentalist, says. Ms Rhodha Nyaribi, the Mbale City senior environment officer, says the floods, such as the ones in 2022 that left 29 people dead in the Bugisu Sub-region after rivers Nabuyonga, Nashibisho, Sironko, and Napwoli burst their banks, “are a result of severe degradation, especially on upstream hills, caused by settlement and poor agricultural practices.” Ms Stella Watsembe, the Namisindwa District environment officer, attributes the frequent climate-related disasters in the region to environmental degradation.

She explains that while Bugisu’s naturally loose and fertile soils make the area prone to disasters, human activities such as “poor farming methods, encroachment on riverbanks, deforestation, overpopulation, and land overuse” have worsened the situation. She advises communities to embrace scientific farming practices and manageable family sizes to reduce pressure on the environment. Mr Jose Wanjala, a climate expert, opines that, while the government has acknowledged the problem and occasionally rolled out emergency relief, lasting solutions to Uganda’s climate disasters remain elusive. He believes poor coordination between government agencies has also undermined disaster response.

“Roads are frequently washed away during floods, drainage systems are lacking, and rural housing is ill-equipped to withstand landslides and violent storms. Despite repeated disasters, the government has not invested enough in resilient infrastructure such as flood defences, stronger buildings, and early warning systems,” he tells Saturday Monitor. “Local communities are often left to fend for themselves without the resources or training needed to manage disasters. While NGOs and international groups provide some support, government investment in community-based disaster risk reduction remains inadequate,” he adds.

Costly

The human toll of these repeated disasters is significant. In Bududa District, 65-year-old Lydia Gimono lost her home, cattle and her crops to a landslide in 2018. She remembered how “the mountain just swallowed everything” and the short-term fixes of the government.” “We,” she protested, “can’t live on food aid forever.” Mr Juma Were, a geography teacher in Butaleja District, says breaking the cycle of repeated disasters in eastern Uganda requires more than emergency relief. “While the government has made strides in disaster relief, it is clear that short-term measures are not enough. The people of eastern Uganda deserve long-term solutions, from better infrastructure to comprehensive climate adaptation programmes.

Until the government addresses the root causes of these disasters and invests in lasting resilience, the region will remain at the mercy of an increasingly volatile climate,” he says. The recent floods in eastern Uganda, which claimed about five lives last week, have authorities and experts scrambling for solutions while seeking to explain why the region is so prone to such disasters. Heavy rains that began two weeks ago displaced numerous households, destroyed bridges and roads, ruined crops, killed livestock, and disrupted businesses across several districts. Mr Emmanuel Lumala Dombo, the director of information and publicity at the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Secretariat and former long-serving MP of Bunyole County in Butaleja, attributes part of the problem to the cancellation of the Bulusambu Dam project in Busiu Sub-county, Mbale District, in 2013.

The Shs55b project, jointly funded by the Royal Swedish and Norwegian governments and the World Bank, was halted after stiff opposition from Mbale District residents. The dam was intended to cover four sub-counties in Mbale—Bukiende, Busiu, Busoba, and Lukhonge—as well as parts of Manafwa District. It was part of the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) and designed specifically to manage water in the Sio and Mpologoma river basins shared between Kenya and Uganda. Ms Lamula Were, the Butaleja District natural resources officer, says the Bulusambu Dam would have stored water and released it gradually for multiple purposes, potentially preventing the kind of destructive flooding now affecting the region.

Trail of destruction

According to the Water and Environment ministry’s Department of Meteorology, average rainfall in the Elgon region has declined by 15 percent over the past decade, while extreme weather events have increased. The 2023 landslide in Bugisu Sub-region killed more than 1,000 people and displaced over 500 people — a disaster locals blame on a heavy downpour and triggered massive soil movement on already bare slopes. According to the annual State of Disaster Report 2020, disasters, both naturally and human-induced, in Uganda are becoming frequent, increasing in complexity, consequently affecting more people, livelihoods and systems than ever before.

By the end of December 2020, 72 lives had been lost directly to flooding. These are exclusive of indirectly attributable deaths, the 356,639 households affected by floods and millions of Ugandans directly and indirectly affected negatively by the Covid-19-imposed lockdown and concurrent disasters, especially floods. The report shows that the natural disasters in 2019/2020 caused Uganda an economic loss amounting to Shs563.2b. This loss was distributed across key sectors namely: transport and infrastructure sector, mainly roads and bridges—Shs206.73b; commercial and residential housing—Shs154.21b; agriculture—Shs77.37b; education—Shs35.44b; environment and natural resources—Shs33.75b; health—Shs31.86b, and water and sanitation—Shs23.88b.













A comprehensive assessment of the damage and loss was conducted in 54 districts. Seventy-two deaths and 1,326 injuries were reported as directly caused by the disasters. A total of 1,759,079 people or 356,963 families were affected, according to the November OPM disaster assessment reports, 2020. The report shows that about 126,182 persons were internally displaced, translating to 26,056 households.





Implications





According to a flood needs assessment report, 5,424.5 acres of crops were destroyed by floods, with Karamoja, West Nile, western and parts of central Uganda as the most affected. In Kayunga District alone, more than 6,000 acres of land were submerged by rising water levels of Lake Kyoga, River Nile and River Sezibwa, and most of this land was crop gardens and farm lands. The 2020 disasters led to an estimated loss of about Shs77.4b to the agriculture sector. Food crops were mostly affected, with an estimated loss of about Shs49.9b, and cash crops were least affected, with an estimated loss of about Shs5.8b.





The most affected food crops were beans, maize and banana plantations, whereas the most affected cash crops were coffee and rice. A total of 228,453 livestock were affected by disasters with an estimated loss of about Shs21.7b. Busoga Sub-region experienced the biggest loss of agricultural resources of about Shs22.1 billion due to the 2020 disasters, and the Central region experienced the least loss. The flood-induced crop and livestock production shortfalls are expected to continue in 2021 since most of the submerged and inundated crop and farm lands are still inaccessible.

Floods in most regions contaminated the water sources with pollutants and/ or filled and washed away people’s latrines. In communities affected by rising water levels, especially communities and landing sites in Kayunga, Bullisa, Nakasongola and Ntoroko, safe water points (boreholes and yard taps) were submerged as well as pit latrines and public toilets. In other areas, protected springs and deep boreholes were reported as most affected. As a result, access to safe water became a challenge and sanitation was compromised with people opting for open defecation. Disasters also caused an estimated loss of Shs23.6b to the water and sanitation sector.



