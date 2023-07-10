What NSSF report said on abuse of office, board qualifications

2.2.3 Whether Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds were irregularly approved and paid out as bribes to various stakeholders

It was established that the Fund planned to conduct joint corporate social investment activities with the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Labour Unions, Federation of Uganda Employers, private Sector and Members of Parliament representing Workers during the FY 2022/2023, at an estimated cost of Shs1.8b.

This was part of the Budget of Shs6.5b for Strategic Partnerships, Hi-Innovator and MasterCard.

Only COFTU and NOTU had so far received Shs100m from the Corporate Social Investment fund.

Recommendation

The Finance Committee and the Board of NSSF should review the items under Strategic Partnership, Hi-Innovator and MasterCard in the budget for FY2022/2023 and provide the required details of the beneficiaries and implementation plans for Corporate Social Investment.

2.2.4 Whether the MD caused financial loss to the Fund by selling a plot of land in Mbarara City that belonged to the Fund at less than the market value

It was established that on March 20, 2008, NSSF purchased a plot of land in Mbarara from Visa Properties Limited at a purchase price of Shs110m. The plot was not developed. NSSF later put up the above land for sale citing that it was no longer suitable for development by the Fund.

The land was valued at Shs315m and Shs435m by the Chief Government Valuer and a private valuer respectively. Only one bid from Mr Mwijusya Yafeesi with a proposed price of Shs365m met the reserve price of Shs363m. The Committee recommended that the award of contract for the Mbarara plot be made to him.

At the time of investigations, the sale was pending clearance of the Solicitor General and signing of the contract agreement.

Conclusion

The allegation that the MD caused financial loss to the Fund by selling a plot of land in Mbarara City that belonged to the Fund at a price less than the market value was false.

2.2.5 Whether the former MD of NSSF failed to implement the President’s directive on source of funding for URBRA.

URBRA is an autonomous body established under the Uganda Retirement Benefits Regulatory Authority Act (2011). It is responsible for regulating the establishment, management and operation of retirement benefit schemes in Uganda in both the private and public sectors.

It was established that for the FYs 2018/2019 to 2021/2022, NSSF had paid a total of Shs25,082,355,658 in compulsory annual levies to URBRA. However, in a letter dated November 23, 2021, the President directed the Minister of Finance Planning and Economic Development to fund URBRA from the Consolidated Fund. The Audit and Risk Assurance Committee meeting of the NSSF Board held in January 2022, discussed the Presidential directive and resolved that the Fund stops remitting levy fees to URBRA.

The URBRA Regulations, 2012 are currently being amended in line with the President’s directive.

2.2.6 Whether there were irregular payments to members of the NSSF Board when they retired from the Board.

With the amendment of the NSSF Act in 2022 under Section 3 subsection (6) (b), it is a requirement for the Minister to ensure that there is consideration of persons with disabilities, balance of gender, skills and experience among the members of the board.

However, the composition of the sitting Board at the time had a representation of five men and one woman for the workers and employers’ representatives respectively which was not in tandem with the amendment.

The Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development directed that the NSSF Board should be reconstituted to address gender balance. Mr Fred Bamwesigye (employers’ representative) and Mr Julius Bahemuka (workers’ representative) both exited the NSSF Board in February 2022 to pave way for appointment of female Board members.

In the zeal to implement the Minister’s directive, the former Managing Director irregularly paid a total of Shs687,257,226 as compensation for the remuneration they would have earned in three years as members of the Board. Out of the Shs687,257,226, Shs249,553,335 was paid to URA as taxes and Shs95,010,354 was paid to the members’ NSSF accounts as 15 percent contribution.

Mr Bahemuka directly benefited Shs222,738,756 which constituted of Shs175,118,964 paid to his personal bank account and Shs47,619,792 paid to his NSSF account. Mr Bamwesigye directly benefited Shs214,965,135 comprised of Shs167,574,573 that was paid to his personal bank account and Shs47,390,562 that was paid to his NSSF account.

Section 3(3) of the NSSF Act as amended provides that a member of the board may be removed from office by the Minister for abuse of office, corruption, incompetence, physical or mental incapacity that renders the member incapable of performing the functions of his or her office, misbehaviour or misconduct, being adjudged bankrupt by a court of law, conviction for an offence involving dishonesty, fraud or moral turpitude or failure to declare any conflict of interest in the execution of a member’s mandate as a member of the board.

Section 3(4) of the NSSF Act (as amended) provides that, “a director may, by writing under his or her hand addressed to the Minister, resign his or her office.”

The Act does not provide for any compensation for a Board member who is either removed or resigns from office. It was therefore irregular to compensate the Board members.

Since all the Board members declared a conflict of interest in the meeting where the exit package was discussed, Mr Richard Byarugaba and Mr Stevens Mwanje (CFO) are therefore responsible for the arbitrary payments to Mr Fred Bamwesigye and Julius Bahemuka.

Conclusion

It is true that Mr Richard Byarugaba and Mr Stevens Mwanje abused their office when they made arbitrary payments to Mr Bamwesigye and Mr Bahemuka which was not backed by any legal framework or NSSF policy.

Recommendation

The Inspectorate of Government should recover a total of 687,257,226 from Mr Richard Byarugaba and Mr Stevens Mwanje in equal instalments for the loss occasioned to the Fund which they paid to Mr Fred Bamwesigye and Mr Julius Bahemuka outside the law.

2.2.7 Whether or not the Board irregularly increased its remuneration

In August 2022, Mr Patrick Byarugaba, MD submitted a request to revise the remuneration of the Board members to the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development. He proposed that the retainer fees for the chairperson be increased from Shs9.5m to Shs20m per month. He also proposed the introduction of a committee chairperson retainer fee of Shs17m per month and recommended that the other Board member retainer fees be adjusted from Shs7.5m to Shs15m per month. However, this proposal was rejected by the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development in September 2022.

In another letter dated October 13, 2022, the MD proposed that the retainer fees of the chairperson be increased to Shs13,847,546 and that of members be increased to Shs10,932,273. The Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development in her letter dated October 14, 2022 approved an increment of the retainer fees from Shs9.5m to Shs12,815,250 for the Board chairman and Shs10,117,500 for other Board Members.

Conclusion

It is true that the Board irregularly attempted to increase its remuneration though the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development objected their request.

Recommendation

The Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development should warn NSSF Board against decisions that are detrimental to the interest of the savers.

2.2.8 Whether the Fund irregularly contributed 10 percent as NSSF contribution to Board members, yet they were not employees of the Fund

It was established that between 2019 and 2023, NSSF made a 10 percent NSSF contribution totalling to Shs103,481,752 to eight Board members, yet they were not NSSF employees. It was irregular for NSSF to treat them like employees of the Fund and make standard member contributions for them.

Recommendations

i) The NSSF should initiate the process of recovering the irregular 10 percent contributions made to the current Board members totalling to Shs103,481,752.

ii) The Fund should with immediate effect stop making standard member contributions to the Board members since they are not employees of the Fund.

2.2.9 Whether the Board members possess the core competences required to supervise the Fund.

A review of the personal profiles of the current members of the NSSF Board showed that the Board comprised of notable personalities with immense experience in corporate governance and financial management. The Board members include the managing director of Finance Trust Bank, the Permanent Secretary of MoGLSD, the managing director of NWSC, the deputy secretary to the Treasury, and a former Member of Parliament, among others.

However, some of the members lack the soft and technical skills required to supervise the Fund’s core function of investments. Investment decisions require specific competences and skills.

Conclusion

It was true that some of the Board members lacked the required skills and experience to supervise the Fund’s core function (Investments).