What Uganda has gone through since 1962

UPC-KY Alliance: After the victory of the Uganda People’s Congress in the April 1962 general elections, Apollo Milton Obote became Prime Minister of the UPC-KY coalition government. In 1963, Kabaka Edward Muteesa was elected President of Uganda – a largely ceremonial post.

UPC 1964 Delegates Conference: Grace Ibingira, with Obote’s support, ousted John Kakonge from the position of Secretary General. In the aftermath, Muteesa instructed MPs from Buganda to join the UPC to bolster Ibingira in his ambition to unseat Obote.

UPC-KY Alliance dissolution: Obote, in turn, appealed to DP MPs to defect and join UPC. Several did and by August 1964, UPC had the majority in Parliament. Obote declared that the UPC-KY coalition was dissolved.

Referendum Bill, 1964: The November 4th referendum was held to decide whether Buyaga and Bugangaizi should remain as part of Buganda Kingdom or be transferred to the Kingdom of Bunyoro. The President – and Kabaka – refused to sign the Bill. However, the two counties voted overwhelmingly in support of being returned to Bunyoro.

The gold scandal: In 1964, the government covertly aided a rebellion in the DRC led by Christophe Gbenye. MP, Daudi Ochieng, accused the President; the deputy army commander, Idi Amin; the Minister of Internal Affairs, Felix Onama; and the Minister of Planning and Community Development, Adoko Nekyon, of profiting from the deal in gold, ivory and cash. The government promised to investigate the matter but it did not.

Ochieng motion: In January 1966, frustrated by the government’s delay, Daudi Ochieng decided to reintroduce a motion in Parliament to urge the government to take action. The decision split the cabinet, with Ibingira convincing some ministers to support Ochieng. Parliament passes a resolution for the case to be investigated.

Campaign posters of then incumbent President Museveni (left) and National Unity Platform’s president Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, in the 2021 elections. PHOTO/FILE

Suspension of Muteesa: On February 24, 1966, Prime Minister Obote suspended President Muteesa from his duties for refusing to sign the Constitutional Amendment that took into account the results of the referendum, for uncoordinated troop movements, and seeking foreign military support.

Detention of ministers: On February 25, 1966, during a cabinet meeting, Ibingirah, Emmanuel Lumu, Balaki Kirya, Mathias Ngobi and George Magezi were arrested. All had supported Ochieng’s motion and were seen as partners to Ibingira who some accused of wanting to overthrow the government with Kabaka Muteesa.

1966 attack on Lubiri: On May 24, the Uganda Army attacked Lubiri Palace. A number of Baganda, who came out to defend their king, were killed. Kabaka Muteesa fled into exile, where he eventually died.

Pigeon hole Constitution: The 1967 Constitution proclaimed Uganda a republic and abolished traditional kingdoms. Obote was declared president.

Idi Amin coup: On January 25, 1971, Idi Amin seized power while Obote was returning from the Commonwealth Summit held in Singapore. His presidency opened the door to state-sponsored brutality and human rights abuse.

Expulsion of Asians: After a protracted struggle, in 1972, President Amin gave the Asian community three months in which they were to leave the country. Since the community held the economy in their hands, Uganda suffered an economic downturn.

Raid on Entebbe: In June 1976: Palestinian terrorists hijacked an Air France flight and flew it to Entebbe International airport. Most of the passengers were Jews. An Israeli commando raid rescued them ten days later, destroying much of Uganda’s air force.

Uganda-Tanzania war: In late 1978, Uganda invaded Tanzania and annexed the Kagera salient, killing a number of people. In retaliation, the Tanzania People’s Defense Forces and a host of Ugandan rebel outfits attacked Uganda, with the eventual goal of deposing President Amin.

1980 election: The first election held in the country since April 1962, were marred by electoral malpractices. The Uganda Patriotic Movement (UPM), which got only one vote, declared that the election had been rigged and its candidate, Yoweri Museveni, started a civil war against President Obote’s government.

Uganda Army soldiers after attacking Mengo in 1966, which forced Kabaka Muteesa to flee the palace. In set is Idi Amin who commanded the attack. PHOTOS/COURTESY

NRA victory: After a protracted five-year civil war, locally known as the bush war, the National Resistance Army (NRA) emerged victorious and captured Kampala on January 25, 1986, making Museveni president. He is still in power today.

Pope John Paul II visit: In 1993, the pope visited Uganda, urging the faithful to seek reconciliation and paid homage to the Uganda Martyrs.

LRA War: Although the war in Northern Uganda between the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) and the NRA had been ongoing since 1987, in 1995 it intensified, with a number of atrocities being committed on the population by the rebels.

New Constitution: In 1995, the new Constitution came into effect. Previously the country was being governed under the Pigeon hole Constitution of 1967.

1996 general elections: The general election brought hope to many Ugandan’s that the country was on the right path of governance. President Museveni had an overwhelming victory in the polls.

First and Second Congo War: Uganda, together with a number of countries invaded and occupied the eastern part of the DRC, resulting in the assassination of President Laurent Kabila and the death of an estimated 5.4 million people.

LRA war ends: Although the exact date the war ended is contested, it is generally agreed that by 2003 most of the loose ends had been tied and people were leaving the Internally Displaced People’s camps. Joseph Kony, the leader of the LRA, had fled to Garamba in the DRC with a number of his fighters. He is now believed to be in the Central African Republic.

Multi-party politics: In July 2005, a constitutional referendum cancelled the ban on multi-party politics. Existing political parties were now free to open branch offices, hold rallies and field candidates directly in elections.

Presidential term limits: In 2005, Parliament abolished the limits on how many terms a president can have, leaving the office open for one to rule in perpetuity. It is alleged that the MPs were bribed with taxpayers money.

Age limit debate: In 2017, Parliament voted to remove the age limit for one wanting to stand for president. In an unprecedented move, MPs fought on the floor of Parliament and sections of the security forces moved in to arrest mostly Opposition MPs.

The Crane flies again: On August 28, 2019, Uganda Airlines commenced operations. There were a number of naysayers predicting doom for the young airline but the Crane has risen higher, with a number of destinations in and outside Africa in 2024.

Anti-Homosexuality Act: The Act, making homosexuality an offense punishable by life in prison and the death penalty for anyone found guilty of aggravated homosexuality, was assented to and has since earned the country a number of consequences, including development partners cutting aid and a number of sanctions.

National Unity Platform: Since before Independence no party had galvernised the central region, and Baganda, as the new National Unity Platform did just before and in the immediate aftermath of the 2021 general elections. The NUP was birthed from the People Power Movement, that awakened the political consciousness of the youths of Uganda, who had in the past, majorly been tagged as idlers and louts.