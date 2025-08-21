Why 6 municipalities struggle to raise local revenue

A number of municipalities across the country are struggling to meet their locally-generated revenue targets, with many relying on central government funding up to the tune of more than 85 percent, a new value-for-money audit report has revealed.

The Auditor General’s report covering the period ending December 2024, shows the effectiveness of local revenue mobilisation still faces a number of challenges in local revenue enumeration, assessment, sensitisation, enforcement and collection in the selected municipalities of Makindye-Ssabagabo, Entebbe, Kira, Mukono, Nansana and Mityana, which have negatively continued to affect the achievement of planned revenue targets.

“The overall performance of local revenue in municipal councils over the period under review was Shs50.6b, which contributed only 17 percent, while the central government grants contributed 83 percent, amounting to 293.5b,” the report says. This over-dependence on the central government, according to the report, undermines the intentions of fiscal decentralisation policy and limits the ability of the municipalities to finance their own local priority needs.

The challenges

The audit report attributes the low revenue collection to a number of issues, including inadequate staffing with a low enforcement budget, failure to collect tax revenue from all categories of local service tax, lack of data and information for tax assessment, failure to constitute an enumeration and registration committee, and delay to value properties for tax purposes, among others. “In addition, informal (unregistered) businesses such as roadside markets, street vending and several domestic-based businesses are not recorded for Local Service Tax assessment purposes and Local Governments have difficulties collecting revenue from such businesses due to their nomadic tendencies,” the report reads.

“Accordingly, the poor local revenue collection has taken a toll on services. For instance, the roads are dilapidated, there is accumulation of garbage due to delayed collection, streets lack lighting leading to high crime rate in dark spots, infrastructure in schools and health centres is poorly maintained,” the report adds.

Some of the revenue sources like the boda boda tax have never been collected after President Museveni, on June 2, 2004, stopped Kampala City authorities from enforcing the collection of the said tax. The ban, although initially applied only to Kampala, was adopted by all the Local Governments across the country, effectively denying them a revenue source that is thriving across the country.

The municipal leaders said when the President announced the ban, boda boda cyclists across the country interpreted it to mean all of them were excluded from paying the tax. The implementation proved difficult and the Local Governments were left with no option but to drop it. The audit team, however, observed that the directive was only applicable to the jurisdiction under the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA). The Auditor General, Mr Edward Akol, in his report asks the municipal leaders to seek guidance from the Attorney General on whether the ban only applied to KCCA or the entire urban authorities across the country.

“In addition, the Ministry of Local Government should engage the Cabinet on the matter to provide clear guidance,” he said.

Planned vs actual performance.

The report says while it had been envisioned that local revenue projections were bound to improve as a result of increased level of business activities, local development initiatives, expansion of real estate development, industrialisation and the increased rural-urban migration, that prediction has largely remained on paper. The report, however, says there has been an improvement in revenue collections in the six municipalities from Shs11.2b in Financial Year (FY)2020/2021 to Shs20.8b in FY2022/2023, representing a 73 percent increase. This was attributed to the automation of revenue administration systems.

It says despite the upward trend, the municipalities continued to experience a number of shortcomings, including not assessing two out of the four categories of Local Service Tax for tax purposes. Those that were not assessed for tax purposes include self-employed artisans and businessmen. Makindye-Ssabagabo, Kira, Nansana and Mityana lacked an enumeration and registration committee to guide the enumeration and registration exercise for tax purposes, while Entebbe, Nansana, Mityana and Mukono did not fill the enumeration and registration of hotels, lodges and guest houses forms to capture relevant data such as list of hotels, number of rooms per hotel/lodge, and chargeable rates.

Relatedly, Mukono, Nansana and Makindye-Ssabagabo did not plan to conduct sensitisation at the division level and consequently, there was an 11 percent decline in the number of taxpayers registered annually from 39,684 in FY2020/2021 to 28,511 in FY2021/2022, representing a decline of 11,173 (28 percent). There is also infrastructure gaps in five out of the six municipalities meant to facilitate revenue mobilisation and collection. Specifically, the report says some divisions did not have vehicles or motorcycles to facilitate town agents in enforcement, thereby affecting enforcement activities. This is not an isolated case. Across the country, different local governments are struggling with obsolete vehicles that can hardly deliver the personnel to service delivery points. Local Governments across the country are grappling with old ramshackled vehicles which are prone to breakdowns.

Over the years, the Ministry of Local Government has introduced a number of interventions such as Integrated Revenue Administration System; Electronic Revenue Management System, and My Tax Champion to streamline and improve local revenue administration.

However, the value-for-money audit report says despite these efforts, municipal councils continue to grapple with local revenue shortfalls over the years.

The report, for example, says in the last three years, business licences performed at 53 percent, Property Tax at 75 percent, Local Service Tax at 77 percent, and Local Hotel Tax at only 48 percent. The report says while the six municipalities had budgeted to collect up to Shs77.5b in three financial years, the figures fell short by Shs26.9b during the period under review. The data presented shows that Property Tax was the least performing source at 59 percent, while the best performing source was Local Service Tax at 94 percent.

“Despite the improvements, the overall performance of local revenue collections was low compared to the budget. This was attributed to challenges in mobilisation, as well as collection,” the report says. The report says failure to assess the two revenue sources denied the municipalities funds to implement service delivery activities.

Major concerns

However, all the accounting officers in the six municipalities attributed the failures to limited funds to undertake registration of residents to ascertain those eligible for tax purposes, as well as insufficient data submitted by the employers, which often lacks details of employees’ areas of residence.

They also cited inadequate staffing structure for the revenue department, with the finance department having only a principal treasurer and a senior accountant to supervise revenue mobilisation and collection.

The audit team also found out that for categories where Local Service Tax assessment was being conducted, there were notable irregularities. The report says in the category of self-employed and practicing professionals, it was found that in Mityana, Makindye-Ssabagabo and Nansana municipalities, Local Service Tax and trading licences were not separated at the point of assessment, which complicated the process of confirming whether the tax was either being assessed or adequately collected. “The team further noted that five out of the six municipal councils based their revenue estimates for Local Service Tax on prior year records,” the report says.

“For the persons in the gainful employment category under Local Service Tax, all the six municipalities lacked adequate records of residents for tax purposes. As a result, municipal councils only relied on payrolls submitted by employers to make assessments,” the report adds. The audit team faulted the municipal authorities in Kira and Mityana for not valuing properties within their jurisdictions between FY2017/2018 and FY2022/2023 for tax purposes, thus affecting revenue collections for service delivery. “Despite the failure to value properties, we noted unexplained increase of 73 percent in FY2020/2021 and 156 percent in FY2021/2022 of the property assessment figures in Kira and Mityana municipalities, respectively,” the report says. However, our repeated attempts to reach out to the leaders of the two municipalities through both physical visit to their offices and through their known mobile telephone numbers proved unsuccessful by press time.

The report says failure to value properties affects the tax yield since the basis used does not reflect the actual revenue potential of the properties for tax purposes. In the hotel tax compliance, the audit team found out that four out of the six municipal councils did not fill the Enumeration and Registration of Hotels, Lodges and Guest Houses forms to capture relevant data such as list of hotels, number of rooms per hotel/lodge, and chargeable rates. The report also says whereas there was a 345 percent increase in the number of hotels assessed from FY2020/2021 to FY2021/2022, there was only a 121 percent increase in the revenue assessed for the same period. For example, in FY2020/2021, there were 120 hotels generating Shs297.3m and in FY2021/2022, the number of hotels assessed rose to 535, generating Shs656.1m, while in FY2022/2023, the number further shot to 808 and the revenue generated amounted to Shs684.2m.

“Failure to capture data in the forms, as well as assess lodges, hotels/guest houses as guided in the Act has denied the municipal council the opportunity to generate adequate funds needed to implement planned service delivery activities,” the report states.

However, in response, Benon Yiga, the town clerk of Kira municipality, said during enumeration, management captured data on name of hotel/lodge, number of rooms per hotel, and chargeable rates, among others. The audit report, however, says by the time of writing the report in December 2024, no documentation was provided to verify this response. At Nansana, Mr Festo Tandeka, the town clerk, said while they didn’t have data at the time of audit, data collection on all hotels/ lodges is currently ongoing in all the three divisions of Nansana, Nabweru and Busukuma. He said this was expected to improve tax assessment.

The report says out of the 23 positions for town agents provided for in the staff structure, only 18 (78 percent) had been filled, leaving five (22 percent) positions vacant. The report says as a result, the town agents from other wards had to stretch beyond their areas of jurisdiction in order to close the gap and this had led to work overload, thus affecting their level of performance.

“Inadequate staffing affected implementation of planned enforcement activities, which negatively impacted local revenue collection, especially in Goma Division in Mukono Municipal Council; Division A and B in Entebbe Municipal Council and Namugongo Division in Kira Municipal Council,” the report says.

Recommendations

The report recommends that accounting officers and the town clerks of the audited municipalities should ensure enforcement budgets are funded as approved by council to ensure uninterrupted mobilisation and collection activities; formulate and operationalise the Local Service Tax Assessment Committee to obtain data about persons in gainful employment, self-employed professionals and artisans eligible for the tax, using the Local Council I and Local Council IIs.

“In addition, the accounting officer should ensure no practitioner is allowed to undertake any work within the Local Government area without proof of Local Service Tax payment,” the report recommends.

The audit report tasks the municipal authorities to develop training programmes to equip town agents with basic principles of tax administration so as to maximise revenue assessment. It also urges the authorities to ask the Ministry of Public Service to increase the number of town agents.