Why Bukedi turned back on incumbents

When the dust settled on the National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries in Bukedi Sub-region, one truth stood tall among the rubble of political careers: voters were no longer swayed by catchy slogans, colourful posters, or loud rallies. Across the districts of Pallisa, Budaka, Kibuku and Butebo, long-serving incumbents were handed a shocking political verdict. Some had been in power for two terms, others had ministerial ties or influential networks. None of that mattered when they faced the line. In constituency after constituency, fresh faces emerged victorious, ending the dominance of familiar names.

So what went wrong for the incumbents? And why did Bukedi voters, once considered predictable, suddenly rewrite the rules of the game? At the heart of the political shakeup was a growing sense of betrayal. Over the years, leaders had made promises—roads would be worked on, schools similarly be improved, as well health centres be equipped with medicine. None was fulfilled.

“We kept waiting,” Mr Sam Kaigo, a farmer in Kibuku, said.

“Every campaign season, they came with T-shirts and sugar. But after winning, they disappeared until recently when they re-surfaced to stand.”

Deep-seated anger

The disillusionment ran deep, especially among the youth, who make up a significant portion of Bukedi’s population. With unemployment rates soaring and little government presence in remote villages, many young people saw no hope in the old guard.

Incumbents campaigned hard, some even harder than before. They organised massive rallies, distributed campaign materials, drove in convoys with sirens blaring. But the people had changed. “The rallies were big,” Mr Paul Waira, a boda-boda rider in Kibuku, said. “But what’s the use of dancing at a rally when I can't even afford fuel for my bike?” Another major factor was the growing distance between incumbents and the people they represent.

After years in office, many had become unreachable—both physically and emotionally.

“They forgot where they came from,” a local NRM mobiliser in Budaka, said. “They surrounded themselves with elites and ignored the villagers who once campaigned for them in those offices.” This disconnect left a vacuum, one that youthful, energetic challengers were quick to fill. Many of these newcomers ran grassroots campaigns—door to door, village to village—listening more than they spoke. In districts like Pallisa, Kibuku, Budaka and Butebo little-known figures emerged from the shadows.

Sign of the times

The fall of incumbents in Bukedi is not just a local story, it’s a signal to politicians across Uganda. The era of winning by name recognition or party allegiance alone is fading. Voters now expect accountability, presence and performance. For the NRM, the message is clear: the party’s future lies in its ability to reconnect with its base. And for other sub-regions watching Bukedi, it may be a preview of what’s to come if leaders fail to adjust. Out of the 15 incumbents, only two were successful in getting the ruling party’s flag.

For instance, in Kibuku District, Ms Jennipher Namuyangu, the incumbent who doubles as the junior Bunyoro Affairs minister, were soundly beaten by Ms Sylivia Katooko. Ms Namuyangu polled 19,448 votes against Ms Katooko’s 42,994. In Kabweri County, Dr Patrick Wakida defeated the incumbent, Mr Stephen Mugole.

Dr Wakida polled 26,880 votes against Mr Mugole’s 12,248. Elsewhere, in Kibuku County, Mr Herbert Kinobere lost to Mr Charles Tamwenya. Mr Kinobere polled 13,142 votes against Mr Tamwenya’s 14,492. In Pallisa District’s Gogonyo County, the incumbent, Mr Derrick Orone, secured the NRM flag. But only just. In Agule County, the incumbent Mr David Ochwa wasn’t as lucky, losing to Ms Catherine Ibaseret. Ms Ibaseret polled 6,106 votes against Mr Ochwa’s 3,328. For the Pallisa District Woman Representative (DWR) race, Ms Kevin Kaala, the incumbent, lost to Ms Catherine Achola.