Why do towels get dirty after bathing?

The mystery of towels becoming dirty after using them to dry a clean body has left many individuals wondering about the cause and implications of this issue.

Ramathan Mwesigwa Ibanda, a resident of Jinja City, is among those who prefer using white towels. Having used white towels for 10 years, Ibanda developed anxiety over his towels becoming dirty as he dried himself after a bath.

“Why does the towel get dirty yet I am clean? It disturbs me. I believe there is a medical condition behind it. Maybe I do not get rid of all the dirt on my body when scrubbing with a sponge,” he wonders.

As a firm believer in the Bible, Ibanda thinks the phenomenon might be related to the biblical concept of humans being created from dust. “There is a verse in the Book of Genesis which says God made us from dust. Maybe that is why we cannot entirely remove the dirt from our bodies,” he says.

However, Ibanda also believes in the possibility that he might have a skin infection or that the soap he uses is not strong enough. Irene Nalweyiso, a resident of Nansana Municipality in Wakiso District, shares a similar experience. Despite using fancy soaps and exfoliating gloves, her towels still get dirty, leaving her suspicious and worried.

“You take a long, refreshing shower, and scrub every inch of your body, using the fanciest soaps. You even use an exfoliating glove for good measure. You step out of the bathroom feeling squeaky clean. But when you grab your white towel, boom! It picks up some mysterious residue,” she laments.

Nalweyiso believes her skin is holding onto a secret layer of grime that refuses to let go, no matter how thoroughly she washes.

“Towels are exposing the hard truth that showers are never as effective as we think. Honestly, it is a bit unsettling because it makes you question your hygiene. Did I shower properly? Should I go back? Or should I accept that no matter what, there is no escaping the dirt?” she asks.

Nabirah Mukwaya, a resident of Kampala, also shares a similar experience, saying the first time she discovered her towel was dirty after a bath, she thought she had an infection.

“That day, I bathed three times. However, each time, there was more dirt on the towel. I did not go to the hospital, though, to check what the infection was. Maybe I should consult a doctor for further explanation,” she says.

Why towels get dirty

Dr Umar Musinguzi, a skin specialist at ALMA Dermatologist Clinic in Kampala City, says a dirty towel can be attributed to the skin’s natural shedding of cells.

“Our skin is made up of dead cells on the topmost layer, known as the stratum corneum. These cells must be shed off to allow a newer, healthier layer of skin to emerge. When your skin is wet, the dead cells can easily be scrapped or scrubbed off easily,” he says.

Dr Musinguzi adds that these cells, which have been scrapped off the skin, are what appear as dirt on towels.

“This can not be prevented because that is how we were created. Shedding off skin is a natural mechanism of the body,” he notes.

Dr Malik Ssempereza, a dermatologist at Unity Skin Clinic says another cause of dirt after toweling down could be the accumulation of dirt and sweat on the skin.

“Besides shedding off an average of 50 million dead skin cells daily, when we bathe, we also remove accumulated dirt and sweat. However, we only remove a fraction of this mixture. It is hard to cleanse and get rid of everything,” he explains.

However, Dr Ssempereza notes that most of the dirt that shows on towels is from skin folds, such as the groin, armpits, and behind the knees.

“If you use a gentle soap and a soft loafer, you will have more dirt on your towel than someone who uses a scrub, exfoliating soap, or a rough loafer,” he says.

The skin is the largest organ of the body, covering the entire external surface. It has three layers, including the epidermis, dermis, and hypodermis. The stratum corneum, is a layer of the mammalian epidermis that directly faces the external environment and protects the inner viable layers from desiccation and foreign insult. Dr Musinguzi cites other factors that contribute to dirty towels, including skin oils.

If one fails to cleanse themselves thoroughly while bathing, their body may remain oily, and these oils are transferred to their towels.

“If you have oily skin, you can do double cleansing by scrubbing and rinsing twice every time you have a bath. This can get rid of the oils. Sometimes, we may hang our wet towels in places that attract dust or microorganisms, and these make it dirty,” he notes.

We cannot reach every single part of our skin when bathing alone.

Skin infections also contribute to the problem, especially if one has boils, water warts, and fungal infections such as ringworm.

The frequency of washing towels largely depends on personal preferences and usage. However, as a general guideline, bath towels should be washed after every three to four uses to maintain hygiene and softness. PHOTO/GETTY IMAGES

How to maintain hygiene

Dr Edward Ogwang, a dermatologist in Kampala City, says it is important to moisturise, use sun protection, and hydrate in order to have a healthy, supple skin.

People should also avoid sharing towels.

“People should wash their towels at least once a week, especially if they do not have lingering infections. If one has skin infections, towels must be washed after every use in hot water at 60 degrees,” he says.

Dr Ssempereza cautions against being too aggressive when bathing, as this can remove the delicate thin protective lipid layer, leading to dryness and itching.

“Soaking in hot water dissolves the dirt more than cold water but causes more dryness and itching of the skin. So, I advise people to find a middle ground - maybe bathe with warm water,” he says.

Dr Ssempereza also recommends allowing towels to dry naturally in the sun after each use and washing them after a maximum of three uses.

“People should use towels made of pure cotton because they have high absorption rates and are comfortable on the skin. Good towels have a flat sewn line or strip towards one end, which helps prevent them from getting soggy,” he says.

Despite the inevitability of towels becoming dirty when we use them to dry our bodies after bathing, the specialists reassure us that it is not a cause for concern.

Perfect towel.

People should use towels made of pure cotton because they have high absorption rates and are comfortable on the skin,’’ says Dr Malik Ssempereza, a dermatologist.

How often to wash your towels

The ideal washing frequency of bath towels may vary depending on a few factors. However, according to the Cleaning Institute, most people should wash their towels after three to five typical uses. Individuals also need to allow their towels to dry fully between each use by hanging them up.

That said, there are certain instances when more frequent washing becomes necessary, including:

If there are any body fluids such as blood or urine on the towel.

If a person has sensitive skin, to reduce the risk of additional skin irritation.

If an individual is immunocompromised because they are more susceptible to illness after contracting any pathogens that may remain on a bath towel.

If a person has any open sores, cuts, or skin infections.

If someone leaves a damp towel in a gym bag. The damp towel may grow fungus or mold easily.

Benefits of washing towels

While dead skin cells come off the skin as a person showers or bathes, other cells may also transfer onto a bath towel. As a person towels off, they may also transfer microorganisms from the towel onto their skin. This may lead to illness or infection.

The risk of adverse health effects depends on how long the specific microorganism can live on the towel. For example, improper washing may lead to a range of skin infections.

Washing towels has certain benefits and may help prevent some health risks, such as Escherichia coli (E. coli).

In a 2021 study, researchers sampled 50 towels that belonged to university students and completed a microbial analysis. They found that E. coli was present in all of the towels they sampled.

A towel may retain mold if a person does not allow it to dry fully between uses or if they do not wash it often enough. This may trigger mold allergy symptoms in some people.

When to replace towels

There is no exact rule about when to replace bath towels. The amount of time a towel lasts may depend on its quality, the frequency of use, and how someone cares for it.

For instance, some towels may unravel quicker than others. Additionally, frequent use and washing with excessively hot water may cause the fibers to break down faster.

Signs a person may need to replace their towels include the material becoming thinner, the fabric fraying, and stains do not come out with washing.

Bath towels may harbour pathogens that can lead to infection and illness. Effectively washing towels may help reduce the risk of getting sick.

