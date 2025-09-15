Why northern Uganda’s HIV response might be at crossroads

On a bright Thursday morning, Evelyn Auma sits on a wooden bench with three other HIV clients at Pajule Health Centre IV in Pader District, in northern Uganda. They patiently wait to access specialised care from the facility. Auma is hoping to check her viral load.



The resident of Laloke Central Village, Wanglobo Parish, Bongtiko Sub-county, is among the 13,000 HIV clients enrolled in chronic care at the government health facility. She has walked approximately 12 kilometres to the service point, a journey of about five hours.



“Every time I have an appointment with a doctor, I wake up at 3 a.m. to prepare food for my family. By 5 a.m., I am on the road, walking. By the time I reach the health centre, I am exhausted and hungry. The health workers, however, are very welcoming and treat us with love,” says the mother of five.



Reagan Okumu, a 37-year-old HIV client living in Gulongera Village, Koyo Parish in Lapul Sub-county, is struggling to adhere to treatment. Unlike Auma, Okumu cycles to Pajule Health Centre IV, a distance of ten kilometres away from his home.

“I got to know about my HIV status in 2013, and I was initiated on treatment that same year. However, since then, my life turned upside down. My wife is HIV negative, and God has blessed us with four children. But I find it hard to accept that I am sick and my wife is not,” he says.



Three of the six HIV clients from Pader, Gulu, and Nwoya districts that Monitor interviewed acknowledged that they engage in unprotected sex.



“My girlfriend does not enjoy protected sex. So, who am I to disappoint my sweetheart?” asks a man who has lived with the virus for ten years.

The fight against HIV/Aids poses enormous challenges, generating fears that success may be difficult to attain. Statistics from Gulu, Pader (Acholi sub-region), Kole, Otuke, Amolatar, Alebtong, and Oyam districts (Lango sub-region) show that reducing the risk of new HIV infections continues to be a huge challenge.

Dr Denis Ocaya, the in-charge of Pajule Health Centre IV, says currently, the facility is providing care to about 5,000 HIV clients.



“We actually get an average of four new cases per week, and these are people who mostly volunteer to come and test. Imagine if we mobilised for an outreach and tested more people. We would be getting more cases per week,” Dr Ocaya says.



He acknowledges that Pader is one of the districts with a high prevalence of HIV, almost ranking number four in the whole country.

This facility at Pajule Health Centre IV, Pader District, used to be ART clinic before the integration of services commenced on June 1, 2025. PHOTO/ BILL OKETCH

“Daily, about 50 chronic care patients come to access care. Of course, as a way of mitigating the high number of patients, we zone them. We also have community drug distribution outreaches, where we extend services closer to the people,” Dr Ocaya adds.

In the neighbouring Gulu District, the situation is the same. Dr Kenneth Cana, the district health officer (DHO), says HIV prevalence in the district stands at 8.4 percent above the national average of 5.2 percent.



“I have heard that there is a reduction of about 0.1 percent, but the rate is still higher than the national average. We are still contracting HIV daily at a rate of four percent, which is not very good. We still have a lot of work to do,” he says.



While the Ministry of Health has made notable progress in shaping responses and strategies to address the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the country, the situation on the ground is pretty different.



In Otuke District, for instance, a total of 62,507 new HIV infections were recorded in 2023. Of these, 40,816 were females and 21,691 males. In Oyam District, at least 1,618 new HIV infections (1,025 females and 593 males) were registered, and Amolatar District registered 2,954 new HIV infections (1,919 females and 1,035 males) in the same period.



Stigma and discrimination, health facilities’ inability to conduct viral load testing, and poor medical adherence are some of the challenges in the fight against the epidemic in northern Uganda.

Other factors are irresponsible consumption of alcohol, risky sexual behaviours, poverty, and people’s unwillingness to know their status.



Challenges of integrated services

Integration of HIV services involves combining HIV prevention, testing, treatment, and care with other services, such as sexual and reproductive health (SRH), non-communicable diseases (NCDs), tuberculosis (TB), and mental health services.

The integration of HIV services in other existing health services to enable people living with HIV to attend to all needs in one visit, which commenced on June 1, is meant to improve service access, reduce costs and stigma, enhance quality of care, and lead to better health outcomes for HIV clients and the broader population.

However, Dr Benson Oyoo, the DHO of Pader District, says integration of HIV services has brought back stigmatisation.



“When we complained to the health ministry, we were told that we would be given a partner to mentor us. That is how the Joint Clinical Research Centre (JCRC) came on board. They called all of us (DHOs) to Kampala and informed us that they want every service to be offered categorically,” he says.



Under this arrangement, for example, anyone - child or adult - who comes to a health facility suffering from diabetes, sickle cell disease, or any other condition, whether they are an HIV client or not, should receive services in the same place.

“Before integration, HIV clients would receive their medication separately. The same applied to patients with tuberculosis. Now, all drugs are given out at the dispensary of the outpatient department. The government wants people to look at HIV as a normal condition, hence people picking life-prolonging drugs in the open,” Dr Oyoo explains.

Pamela Abonyo, the coordinator of Gulu District Forum for Persons Living with HIV/Aids Network, knew about her status in 2003. The umbrella body has 2,500 members. She says the integration of health services is one of their greatest challenges.



“We were not sensitised about the integration, and we do not know what it is. We were just told that from a certain date, we will be accessing services from the outpatient department,” she says.



She adds that she has been subjected to stigma and discrimination due to the integration of services.



“It happened to me at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital. When one of the health workers went through my medical notes, she told another health worker to give me a unique identification of a government-issued number plate. Government number plates are red and red indicates danger,” she says.

Dr Oyoo adds that this has become a challenge because HIV clients do not come for medication, fearing that they will be stigmatised. Instead, they send relatives to pick up the drugs for them.

“We cannot monitor their viral load or listen to the challenges they are facing if they send their relatives. If there are adverse drug effects, we cannot monitor them because the patients are scared of receiving their medication in public,” Dr Oyoo notes.

Also, there is an increase in the loss of patients who at one point in time were actively accessing services, but have since disappeared.



“One health worker at a rural facility shared with me that within a month, they can get more than 40 new clients. Some HIV clients are now making self-transfers to rural health centres to access services because of the fear of exposure, stigma, and discrimination,” Abonyo adds.



Dr Beatrice Acan, the Gulu HIV/Aids focal person, agrees that the integration of health services has come with stigma.



“The issue of stigma cuts across the entire country, but the integration of services has worsened the situation. As service providers, there is nothing we can do because that is what the government opted for. We have to bear with it,” she says.



She further notes that the funding cuts that took effect after Donald Trump became president of the United States of America are hitting districts affected by HIV hardest. For instance, hundreds of health workers have withdrawn from various health facilities across northern Uganda.

Some community structures, such as linkage facilitators, expert clients, mentor mothers, and counsellors, which were established purposely to provide HIV/Aids prevention, treatment, care, and support to the most vulnerable population, have also become non-functional.



“The counsellors are still around, although they have been laid off. On September 1, we shall not have them anymore until further notice. In Gulu District, health workers are not being recruited to close the gaps created by the withdrawal of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Currently, the staffing level stands at 34 percent,” Dr Acan explains.

Abonyo says the funding cuts have created fear among the community.



“For the viral load to be suppressed, you need to adhere to treatment. But sometimes, people on second-line and third-line HIV treatment do not get drugs. Previously, we would get drugs to last six months. Now, though, some clients are being given drugs for two to three weeks, so that other clients can also access medication,” she says.

Carefree life

The slow progress in behavioural change continues to drive transmission upwards, according to Filder Obell Achora, the secretary for Health in Atanga Town Council, Pader District.



“People say HIV does not kill immediately. They do not fear it, comparing it to other diseases like cancer and hepatitis B. Even stakeholders are reluctant to sensitise the population about the dangers of HIV. People do not know that when you contract HIV, you will get other opportunistic infections like cancer, tuberculosis, and other chronic illnesses,” she says.

Robert Latigo, the community development officer (CDO) of Atanga Town Council, says parents are completely distant from their children and have no control over them, as it used to be in the days gone by.

This signpost in the heart of Pajule Health Centre IV, Pader District, guides HIV clients and other people where they can access specialised services. PHOTO/ BILL OKETCH





“In the name of freedom, parents no longer advise their children about how to live their lives. Worst of all, defilement has become a normal occurrence. Even if my office tries to follow up on a case, we will find that the parents of the victim have been compromised,” he laments.

Walter Okema, the manager of TASO Gulu Centre, says funding challenges have curtailed several of their activities.



“We do not have many radio talk shows nowadays. However, media houses are our advocates, airing sensitisation messages to inform clients about the services that are available and how or where to access them,” he says.



About 70 percent of HIV clients supported by TASO Gulu Centre do not come to the facility. Drugs are delivered to them at about 80 designated drug points in different districts within the Acholi sub-region.



Not all is lost, though. The AIDS Support Centre (TASO), in collaboration with the district local governments in the region, has employed different methods to cut down on the new infection rates. Health education and sensitisation are conducted in communities through different mechanisms like outreaches.



“As TASO, we used to offer Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision, which has been scientifically proven to reduce the risk of HIV infection by up to 60 percent. Unfortunately, we stopped the service due to funding cuts. We are still providing pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to those who need it, such as discordant couples for the prevention of mother-child transmission (PMTCT),” says Okema.

In an ideal situation, PrEP is required for all those who are substantially at risk of HIV infection. The Centre is also offering post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), female and male condoms, and antiretroviral drugs.

Injectable drug

In 2023, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of lenacapavir, a long-acting injectable, for HIV prevention. The mediation shows 100 percent protection against HIV infection and is administered once every six months, making it a better alternative to oral medicine that is taken daily.

“The other advantage is that it will improve access to HIV clients with adherence challenges. Sometimes people do not want to be seen taking their medication at home or in public, while some patients are forgetful,” Dr Cana explains.

The new drug also has a storage advantage. While oral medication needs to be stored and carried around in a container by the client, the injectable drug will be kept by the technical people at the health facilities.

Amid the funding challenges faced by many African countries, according to the 2025 Global AIDS Update, many countries are stepping up. Of the 60 low and middle-income nations surveyed in the report, 25 have signaled plans to increase domestic HIV budgets in 2026 – a clear sign of growing national leadership and commitment to the response.



Even before the large-scale service disruptions, reported data for 2024 showed that 9.2 million people living with HIV still did not have access to life-saving treatments, contributing to 75,000 AIDS-related deaths among children in 2024.





Challenges to the HIV response

• The epidemic is still generalised with concentration in vulnerable groups, for example, key and priority populations are lagging and act as sustained reservoirs contributing significantly to new infections.