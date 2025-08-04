Why some women are discontinuing contraceptive use

In 2018, Winnie Kirabo had prolonged bleeding that would sometimes last two to four weeks. At the time, the 31-year-old woman was using a modern contraceptive method. “I would bleed non-stop for a month. Then the blood would stop flowing for three to five days before resuming and lasting for three weeks. My life became so uncomfortable, especially because all the medication I was given failed to help me,” she recalls.

The bleeding went on for six months before Kirabo decided to stop using family planning. However, eight years later, she is yet to get pregnant. For Alice Nalujja, the changes that happened to her body when she began using hormonal contraceptives pushed her to the wall. The 38-year-old woman says that at some point, she did not feel like a woman. “My husband once commented that he was living with a fellow man in his home because I had lost all sexual desire. In 2009, I began using the injectable method.

All was well for the first two months, but in the third month, my body underwent changes and I had an on-and-off headache,” she explains. Nalujja’s menstrual cycle also began to change. The flow became a trickle that would last only two days. By the end of the year, she had stopped having her periods. “I had gained a lot of weight. The nurses I reached out to told me those were side effects of the contraceptive method. In 2017, I discontinued use because I wanted another child. After giving birth, my body size reduced. That is when I decided to stop using any form of contraceptives,” she notes. Today, Nalujja and her husband use the withdrawal and safe days methods to avoid unintended pregnancy.

A report, “Contraceptive Discontinuation: Reasons, Challenges, and Solutions,” released by Family Planning 2020 and the Population Council, reveals that high levels of discontinuation can adversely affect the impact of family planning programmes. According to the report, an analysis of 34 Demographic and Health Surveys (DHS) estimated that of women with an unmet need for family planning, 38 percent had discontinued using a modern method. This figure rose to 50 percent or more in 16 of the countries analysed, primarily in sub-Saharan Africa. “On average, over one-third of women who start using a modern contraceptive method stop using it within the first year.

More than half of discontinuations are among women experiencing contraceptive failure or have method-related problems with its use, and so are still in need of effective contraception to prevent an unintended pregnancy,” the report reads in part. Method-related concerns primarily comprise side effects such as prolonged bleeding or amenorrhea, which can concern or frighten women (and their partners), especially if they are unexpected and experience problems with using the method, as expressed by the woman or her partner.

The side effects

Esther Akello, the in-charge of the Family Planning Unit at Kawolo General Hospital, confirms that there is a decline of five percent in contraceptive uptake this year compared to the previous year. “Educated women prefer the long-term methods, while the rural or urban poor woman prefers short-term methods such as the injectable. The latter method can be risky if used beyond two years, causing prolonged bleeding,” she says. Akello says some of the side effects are manageable. The Unit also offers counselling services to advise clients on which methods to switch to in case their bodies are not compatible with the contraceptive method they are currently on. “Many women use the short-term methods, but too much use of them can cause secondary infertility.

We have received cases of women who have failed to conceive, and on further inquiry, we found that they had been using the same method for two years and beyond,” she says. The 2024 survey results from the Performance Monitoring for Action, conducted by the Makerere University School of Public Health, found that on the national level, women receiving long-term methods are more likely to have counselling. For instance, in 2024, 45 percent of current users were told about side effects, what to do about side effects, other methods, and the possibility of switching methods. This was down from 47.6 percent in 2022.

Teenage mothers receive family planning counselling at Makonge Community Health Centre, Kiyindi Landing Site, Buikwe District. Photos | Jessica Sabano

Dr Rogers Ssenyonjo, a sexual reproductive health rights (SRHR) expert working with Reproductive Health Uganda (RHU), says the sharp decline in funding towards interventions supporting SRHR, including family planning, is hindering access to contraceptives and services. “Most health workers in government facilities and the village health teams (VHTs) were being supported by civil society organisations with capacity building in family planning counseling, referrals, and service provision. Without this support, a decline in use is inevitable,” he says. Dr Ssenyonjo says from his experience, most contraceptive discontinuation is due to the side effects.

“All modern contraceptives have side effects. They can either cause heavy bleeding, prolonged bleeding, or no bleeding at all. Some women may gain weight or experience changes in their mood and libido. Ideally, the health worker is supposed to inform the client about all these expected effects and how to address them before administering the method,” he advises. Unfortunately, most health workers do not sensitise their clients. This means the latter end up surprised by the side effects. The decline in contraceptive use is associated with increasing rates of unsafe abortions in Uganda.

“If we do not sustain the efforts and achievements that have been attained, we are likely to slide back to where we came from in advancing access to family planning services,” Dr Ssenyonjo says. The 2024 survey results from the Performance Monitoring for Action show that contraceptive discontinuation rates are highest for pills at 71 percent, followed by injectables at 65 percent, and the lowest for intrauterine devices (IUD) at 22 percent. The most common reasons for discontinuation are health or side effects at 16 percent, pregnancy desires at 11 percent, and wanting a more effective method at five percent.

The report on “Contraceptive Discontinuation: Reasons, Challenges, and Solutions,” indicates that addressing discontinuation can have an impact on a woman’s fertility and health, as well as on infant and child well-being and maternal mortality and morbidity. Discontinuation also has implications for demographic growth. Initiatives to address discontinuation have policy and human resource implications that require coordinated responses between service delivery organisations, providers, and governments.

Women’s decision- making for discontinuation

Side effects: A significant proportion of women who cite method-related reasons for discontinuation have stopped because of side effects. The highest rates of method-related discontinuation are for hormonal methods such as injectables, followed by the pill. Rumors and misinformation: Little research has been undertaken that specifically analyses the association between rumors about methods and discontinuation and switching. Evidence suggests that, in some settings, myths and rumors about the biological and behavioral consequences of contraception use can lead both to a lack of uptake and to early discontinuation.

Intent, motivation, and ambivalence: Women may choose to take a short break in using a hormonal method but report that they are using it continuously. This may affect the validity of retrospective data collection methods and distort interpretations of findings from studies on hormonal contraceptive use. Source: Contraceptive Discontinuation: Reasons, Challenges, and Solutions

On average, more than one-third of women who start using a modern contraceptive method stop using it within the first year

Subgroups with specific needs around discontinuation Adolescents

Compared with adults, adolescent contraceptive behaviour is characterised by shorter periods of consistent use, higher contraceptive use-failure rates, and a greater likelihood of stopping for reasons other than the desire to become pregnant. In almost every country, a greater proportion of 15–19 year olds than of 20–49 year olds reported a contraceptive failure within a year of starting a method.

Postpartum Women

Women in the postpartum period who become pregnant within 24 months of giving birth face increased health risks, and so sustained protection during this period is critically important. Discontinuation among postpartum women has not been widely studied, with most analyses focusing on the potential for “redundant” method use when it overlaps with postpartum abstinence and/or amenorrhea because of breastfeeding.

Men

A woman who stops using contraception may do so either despite or because of male opinions. In low-prevalence settings, many women resort to clandestine use because of male disapproval and consequent adverse outcomes if discovered. However, interventions have shown that if men are made aware of the economic advantages of family planning, they may be more ready to support its long-term use by their spouses or partner.

Source: Contraceptive Discontinuation: Reasons, Challenges, and Solutions

Interventions

Interventions to address discontinuation include:

Increasing the number of methods available: Broadening the method mix available to women during consultations or through referrals is crucial. Adding one method or its equivalent to a programme is associated with an eight-percentage-point decrease in contraceptive discontinuation. Enabling women to switch immediately: Women must be able to continue protection against unintended pregnancy by starting use of a more acceptable and effective method immediately if they experience problems.

Ensuring effective partnerships between alternative sources of supply and/or providers: For example, through task sharing, to facilitate wider options for selecting an acceptable method and/or switching to another.

Improve follow-up mechanisms: Reminding women of appointments for resupply methods, for example, through mobile technology, can reduce unintentional discontinuation due to missing the clinically allowable grace period for resupply.

Sr. Esther Akello, the in charge family planning unit at Kawolo Hospital in Buikwe District

Bringing the methods to women: Women can incur significant time and transport costs for resupply leading to discontinuation or late resupply, community-based, workplace-based, or outreach services that take the method to the woman can enhance continuation.

Source: Contraceptive Discontinuation: Reasons, Challenges, and Solutions



