An eight-floor building that collapsed in Makindye, Kampala on December 12, 2020. PHOTO/RACHEL MABALA

Why Uganda’s building sites are a death trap  

By  Frederic Musisi

  • A number of hurdles, including dormant laws, weak enforcement, impunity and corruption remain detrimental to efforts to remodel Kampala, a city originally planned for 150,000 people. The capital has a day time population of nearly 5 million, and is choking on poor infrastructure and condemned buildings, writes Frederic Musisi.

Until September 5, the storied building under construction that collapsed in Kisenyi, Mengo, a Kampala suburb, was the second such incident to happen this year, according to the National Building Review Board (NBRB).
A third accident happened last month in Mbarara District where a three-storied building belonging to a UPDF officer collapsed.
In an interview with NTV, a sister media outlet of Daily Monitor, on September 9, the NBRB’s executive secretary, Ms Flavia Bwire, attributed the drop in the number of accidents to their increased impromptu checks on buildings.

