Why Uganda’s minerals don’t reach its people

When gold or other minerals are discovered in a Ugandan village, excitement spreads. People dream of jobs, better schools, improved roads, and a future where local wealth actually benefits local lives. But much of that wealth never reaches communities—or even the national treasury. Instead, it quietly leaks away through illicit financial flows (IFFs)—money moving illegally or hiding in complex cross-border networks.

Think of it like a faucet left slightly open: water drips away slowly, almost unnoticed, until the bucket is empty. These lost funds could have built schools, hospitals, and infrastructure. Uganda is rich in minerals: gold, cobalt, copper, tin, tantalum, tungsten, iron ore, graphite, limestone, marble, and rare earths, the Energy ministry’s geological surveys, show.

But spotting a mineral doesn’t automatically mean it can generate money. Many resources that once powered the economy—like 3T minerals (tin, tungsten, tantalum), beryllium, and copper—now contribute very little revenue. Mining’s share of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has shrunk dramatically, from a 19th Century peak of six percent to just 2.2 percent today, according to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos).

Women work at a quarry. FILE PHOTO

Per Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), the mining and quarrying sector contributed Shs460b in tax revenue during the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023/2024, marking an increase from Shs373b in FY2022/2023.

The Government of Uganda (GoU) aims to boost that revenue by requiring minerals to be processed locally, but smelting and refining need scale. Small quantities are like trying to bake a wedding cake with a few handfuls of flour—unprofitable. Meanwhile, countries like China run industrial-scale refineries, turning even small mineral flows into big profits.

Limited mineral supply also discourages private investment. When volumes are small, companies can’t take advantage of economies of scale—they can’t spread costs efficiently—and profits stay low. Scholars are also noticing another recurring problem—IFFs are siphoning value at every stage of the supply chain.

Minerals are under-reported, exports are mispriced, goods are smuggled, and profits quietly move offshore. The Auditor General keeps flagging these losses. For instance, in FY2019/2020, at least10,000 tonnes of vermiculite left Uganda without permits. Between FY2017/2018 and FY2019/2020, minerals worth Shs26.3b were exported without authorisation.

Transparency issues

These leakages don’t just shrink revenue—they erode transparency, deepen corruption, scare away honest investors, and weaken Uganda’s ability to use mineral wealth for industrial growth and diversification. And part of the reason is that Uganda’s mineral supply chain—from extraction to trading, processing, refining, and manufacturing—is fragile and vulnerable.

Why? Artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) drives most of Uganda’s mining activity, and that means it provides livelihoods for many local families.

Small scale miners mining gold in Mubende District. Photo/Courtesy of Trek Africa Expeditions

Most ASM operations are, however, informal and unlicensed. That’s a problem because it creates gaps in oversight, fuelling tax evasion, unrecorded production, environmental damage, and safety hazards.

At the point of extraction, weak monitoring allows minerals to be smuggled or under-reported. As the minerals move through trading and processing, poor valuation methods and patchy export controls let companies under-invoice exports or shift profits offshore.

The fiscal cost is high: lost royalties, taxes, and foreign exchange undermine Uganda’s domestic revenue mobilisation and overall fiscal stability. Weak disclosure of beneficial ownership worsens the problem.

While the Mining and Minerals Act demands transparency, enforcement is lax, something that allows individuals and companies—including politically connected ones—to hide their real interests, enabling rent-seeking, money laundering, and misuse of mineral rights. The result: profits vanish from public view, and public trust erodes.

This isn’t unique to Uganda—mining sectors in many countries with weak formal systems and shaky contracts suffer the same kind of losses, according to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

In Uganda, these gaps undermine the transformative potential of mineral wealth. Instead of funding schools, hospitals, and infrastructure, much of the money simply slips through the cracks.

In economic terms, this directly harms domestic revenue mobilisation (DRM), leaving communities—and the nation—far poorer than they should be.

Government has in the last 10 years heightened activities in the mining sector to improve its contribution to GDP. Photo / File

Leaking wealth DRM is the process by which a country raises money locally to pay for schools, hospitals, roads, and other public services. The World Bank Group data confirms that IFFs shrink the tax base, distort trade figures, and weaken revenue collection.

For a resource-rich country like Uganda, this is especially harmful: money from minerals could pay for immediate needs, reduce debt, and fuel long-term development. And Uganda’s revenue mobilisation is lagging.

According to the World Bank’s Africa Country Policy and Institutional Assessment, the country scores 3.5 out of six on efficiency, and its tax-to-GDP ratio—the portion of national income collected as taxes—stands at just 13.9 percent for FY2023/2024, below the sub-Saharan Africa average of about 16 percent.

In simple terms, much of the economy is untaxed, forcing the government to borrow to fund the National Development Plan and keep services running. Mineral researchers Paul Twebaze, Phoebe Atukunda, and Eugene Ssemakula, say mining is a clear example of this problem.

“With no comprehensive chain-of-custody or mineral traceability system, production and export data remain unreliable. Tax authorities can’t track liabilities or spot under-reporting. This gap enables illicit flows,” they argue, in an expert analysis titled “Uganda’s Mining Legal Regime: Addressing Illicit Financial Flows Risks and Revenue Loss in the Mineral Supply Chain” done by the Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (Acode), a policy think-tank.

Remedial action

The consequences of IFFs go beyond lost taxes: they shrink fiscal space, strain macroeconomic stability, and slow long-term development. Economists say addressing them requires strong institutions, coherent policies, genuine transparency, and incentives tied to national benefit. From the moment minerals are extracted, illicit flows begin. Unlicensed mining, operations beyond concession limits, or misuse of exploration permits are common.

Men mine gold in Bihanga Sub county Buhweju. Uganda has seen a surge in exploration activity, fueled by rising global demand for these minerals. PHOTO/ FILE



Gold, limestone, wolfram, and rare earth elements are frequently smuggled across porous borders, evading taxes. The scale is striking. The government once recovered Shs5.4b from Kasese Cobalt Company for under-reported exports, and while firms declared only 16kgs of gold in FY2016/2017, URA recorded nearly 8,700kgs leaving the country.

Tax evasion and avoidance make Uganda’s mineral losses even worse, especially when companies exploit long-term stabilisation clauses or shift profits through offshore subsidiaries. Think of it like someone putting their earnings into a secret safe in another country—Uganda never sees that money. One striking example is trade misinvoicing—falsifying quantities or values of exports.

Between 2006 and 2015, it accounted for about 18 percent of Uganda’s trade, with gold especially exposed, according to new data from the Global Financial Integrity study. Smuggling flourishes where border controls are weak and export taxes are high. The problem worsens when gold refineries with poor Know Your Customer (KYC) systems allow laundered gold to slip into legitimate supply chains.

Conflict gold from neighbouring countries is often rebranded as “Ugandan,” hiding its true origin. Corruption adds fuel to the fire: from bribery for licenses to turning a blind eye to illegal operations. The fiscal cost is enormous. The Auditor General estimates that Uganda loses about Shs500b each year to corruption across government, while in mining alone, royalty leakages cost Shs868b annually. Gold is portable and valuable, making it a prime tool for laundering. These illicit flows often enter the formal financial system, weakening DRM—the backbone of Uganda’s fiscal strategy.

In practice, large parts of the economy—especially minerals—remain untaxed or under-taxed. Many policy think-tanks argue that the State should tax mining at the point of production rather than relying on company declarations.

The argument here is for Parliament to mandate that mine owners reveal who really controls the companies, stop giving long-term tax breaks, and require royalties to be reported as soon as minerals are sold. It is feared that without that, the cycle of lost wealth will continue, and the country—and its people—will see little benefit from its mineral riches.