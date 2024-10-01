Wrinkles of wisdom: Centenarians share survival tips, life experiences

Only the wrinkles on her face and skin betray her age, but Victoria Irepu, at 101 years, is one of the few seniors still leading an active life in her community.

With a rosary dangling down her chest, Irepu, who stands at about six feet tall, still plods about in Amotot village, Arapai sub-county, Soroti District.

But Irepu, who lost her husband a couple of years ago, says she has no hand in her longevity, but places her good fortune on destiny.

Indeed, with her voice, eyesight and hearing still sharp, Irepu is ‘aging with dignity’ as Uganda’s theme for the 2024 Day of Older People says.

“My only worry is that modernity has eaten into the fabric of our communities. Young people do not respect culture. When I was growing up, a word from an elder was a commandment and failure to abide attracted severe punishment. Stubborn children were treated as outcasts because there was no room for disobedience,” she says.

Irepu recalls she first had a taste of fried food when she lived in an internally displaced people’s camp in the late 1980s. She was displaced by the war between the rebel Uganda People’s Army (UPA) and the government forces, the National Resistance Army (NRA).

Good home foods

“The United Nations distributed cooking oil in the camp., but before that, we only used ghee or shea nut oil in our food. Today, my grandchildren are into deep fried foods. Whenever I visit them, I can hardly get a meal of smoked meat flavoured with paste of simsim or groundnuts. Everything is cooked with oil,” she laments.

At her advanced age, Irepu still took long walks to Arapai cattle market, 15 kilometres away, to sell turmeric powder and tobacco on market days.

“I would return from the market with silver fish which I would sell in the village to make some money. However, my children and grandchildren told me to stop walking to the market so I now walk around the village. I am inquisitive and I want to know everything taking place in the community,” she says.

Irepu also finds solace in spiritual teachings and rarely misses Mass. She also takes time to dig in her small garden where she plants groundnuts.

God has been our help

Another centenarian is 104-year-old Stephen Magezi of Namisambya village, Kitayunjwa Sub-county in Kamuli District.

Like Irepu, his eyesight too, is still good.

Mr Steven Magezi is 104 years old, a resident of Kitayunjwa Sub-county in Kamuli District. PHOTO/ABUBAKER KIRUNDA

“My old age is a gift from God. For all these years, I have been a farmer, growing cassava, sweet potatoes, matooke and maize. I stopped taking alcohol at a very early age when I became born-again. Perhaps that explains my old age,” he says.

Magezi is the father of Mr John Lukooki Magezi, the deputy resident district commissioner of Moroto.

“I won’t tell you how many children I have. But I am always happy when in the company of my children,” he says.

I have outlived my children

In Ganda village, Nansana Municipality, in Wakiso District, Daily Monitor came across Anne Namale, who is 101-years-old.

“I am so particular about what I eat, but beyond that, it is God’s favour that has brought me this far. Some years ago, I lost my eyesight but through the help of my grandson, I underwent an operation and by God’s grace I regained it,” she says.

As part of her hobbies, Namale enjoys listening to religious music and reading the Bible. “104 years are really a long time to live. I have outlived my parents and siblings, children and friends. Of the four children I had, only one daughter is still living today,” Namale says.

The secret of digging

For Frances Akello, keeping physically active and not allowing her body to breakdown in fatigue that comes with old age, has enabled her to reach a ripe old age of 88.

“I exercise by digging around in my turmeric garden and other vegetable gardens, and that has kept my body system functional. Above all, God has been there for me,” says the first female Legco member.

At her home in Arapai Sub-county, Soroti District, Akello says even though she has children who she can readily count on to take care of her, she loves working in her gardens.

“I love eating green vegetables. If I am to eat beef, it should be smoked for many days to remove the fats. I eat on only rare occasions. A meal without greens is no meal,” she adds.

Next year, with the help of her children, Akello hopes to start a foundation, which will champion the nutrition of elders and children.

She is one of the brains behind Teso Safe Motherhood, a charity hospital where mothers give birth at a subsided cost. Akello, who also founded the Teso Anti-Corruption Coalition (TAC), says the current lifestyle could be the reason behind some non-communicable diseases.

“I still have ancient groundnut seeds and other crops which I want to pass to the young generation because I know what those crops meant to the health of the people of Teso,” she says.

Frances Akello, 88, at her home in Arapai, Soroti District

Strict diet

Down in Kyabugimbi sub-county, Bushenyi District, lives 88-year-old Eva Bagyenzire, who also attributes her longevity to God.

“My diet includes milk, millet bread, local chicken and fish. As a Catholic, our doctrines mean a lot to me and have kept me going despite having to deal with diabetes,” she says.

Dr John Angiro, a physician working with Soroti City Council, says besides the biblical perspective attached to old age, it also has to do with the lifestyle people live and environment we live in.

He says when someone attains a certain age bracket, there are foods that one should limit in his or her diet, which unfortunately some do not do.

“Opting to live a vegan life when you pass 40 years is advisable. We also need to keep away from alcohol and do a lot of exercise to keep our bodies in a good shape,” he advises.

Non-communicable diseases are becoming one of the lead causes of death among the people, which ailments are a result of the foods we eat but also as result of the lifestyle we enjoy.