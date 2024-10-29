400 Ugandans relish in S. Chartered Marathon

It was the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon. But at a closer, nay biased look, it could have as well passed for Uganda’s Team Matooke monthly Kampala-Entebbe Run.

Not that Ugandans dominated Kenyans on the road in this record turnout East African event of 25,000 participants this just past Sunday! No chance of that on home turf.

The Kenyans swept everything, greedily sharing the Shs367m prize money between themselves. They dominated the top 100 in all major distances including the full marathon, half marathon and 10km.

Ronald Kimeli Kurgat (2:13:05) and Gladys Chemutai (2:31:52) each received Shs56m for winning their respective men and women 42km races.

Improved showing

Cosmas Olemukan was Uganda’s highest finisher at 50th in 2:41:56.

Arinawe Mudathiru (2:51:37) finished six places below, with Collins Cherotich (2:56:08) in 64th and Lawrence Kayebe (2:56:30) in 68th to complete Uganda’s tier the top 100 men's full marathon. That's three more people in the top 100 than last year.

We also had two ladies in the women’s full marathon top 100 in Sheba Byamugisha (4:03:17) and Grace Kenganzi (4:15:55), who finished 47th and 68th respectively.

Ugandan representation was largely devoid of elite runners. That was, however, no problem for other seasoned and recreational participants who love a life challenge.

From race marshals and volunteers shouting ‘Uganda’, ‘Kampala’ and ‘watu wa Museveni’ at Ugandan runners and some walkers everytime they passed waving the black, yellow, red sacred clothing - to the sheer numbers that made it to the Kenyan capital, this had a feel of a home run.

Last year, there were just over 100 Ugandans at the Nairobi Marathon. This 21st edition of the StanChart Nairobi Marathon registered about 400 Ugandans, with the majority starting their respective races.

Of those that started, 257 Ugandans officially finished their respective races, with 94 men and 15 women successively completing the full marathon.

Seventy-three Ugandan men and 38 women finished their 21km races respectively, while 13 men and 24 women also successfully navigated 10km. In total, 180 men and 77 women completed their races.

“The growth of the running community in Uganda is humbling,” said Moses Rutahigwa after posting his 42km in 3:59:01, “The mobilisation by Team Matooke and all running clubs filled the track with Ugandans, including singing the National Anthem before the Lutalo (war).

More Ugandans take on New York

“You couldn’t finish a kilometre without hearing someone shout, ‘On On!’ Well done guys. Let’s maintain the momentum.”

It did not matter whether you ran or walked, were abled or differently abled - the Southern Bypass was all about inclusivity.

Elsewhere, more Ugandans continue conquering world Majors when eight recreational runners participate in the New York Marathon this Sunday.

Jacqueline Mukasa, Joseline Kateeba, Robert Okudi, Godfrey Kamya, Benjamin Kiiza, Karen Nanzigu, Stephen Mugabe and Robert Ssozi are the gallant citizens to fly the country’s flag in New York this weekend.

StanChart Nairobi Marathon

42km winner, men: Ronald Kimeli Kurgat, 2:13:05

42km winner, women: Gladys Chemutai, 2:31:52

Prize money: Shs56m each for 42km

Uganda men's best finisher in 42km: Cosmas Olemukan (50th), 2:41:56

Uganda women's best finisher in 42km: Sheba Byamugisha (47th), 4:03:17

NEXT: Sunday, Nov 3, 2024

New York Marathon

Ugandan participants are

1.Jacqueline Mukasa

2.Joseline Kateeba

3.Robert Okudi

4.Godfrey Kamya

5.Benjamin Kiiza

6.Karen Nanzigu

7.Stephen Mugabe

8. Robert Ssozi