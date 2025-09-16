Dradriga disappointed

TOKYO, JAPAN. Tom Dradriga felt he deserved much better than an early exit in the men’s 800 metres at the Tokyo World Athletics Championships in the Japanese capital on Tuesday.

Running his second Worlds, Dradriga came in a distant sixth place of Heat 2 of the two-lap race and could advance to the semifinal Heats of the competition at the Japan National Stadium.

He posted a time of one minute and 46.15 seconds but it was far from the top four automatic qualifying places to the next stage.

“The race was good but it was not easy on my side,” he said. It took him about 30 minutes after his race, walk through the mixed zone.

“You can come in the race with personal challenges but I remained focus on what lies ahead,” he said, watching Heat 6 on the screens nearby.

Between his debut at the Worlds in Budapest, Hungary in 2023 and Tokyo, Dradriga won a bronze medal at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Douala, Cameroon before he made a bow at the Olympics in Paris, France last year.

He hoped that by adding a training regime in Spain, he would break the barriers at the Worlds, but no.

Dradriga was in the lead at halfway stage, with the company of Kenyan Kelvin Loti but the Ugandan faded in the finish.

Spaniard Mohamed Attaoui charged in the home stretch to win in a time of 1:45.23, Loti was second in 1:45.35 while defending champion Canadian Marco Arop clocked 1:45.39 in third.

“It’s hurt me that I have not qualified but I have to accept it as it is. I had my own personal challenges. The humidity is high but it didn’t shine a lot today. The race was tactical,” he added.

Dradriga is turning focus to closing the year with purpose at the World Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in November.

TOKYO WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM UGANDA SCHEDULE

DAY 5: WEDNESDAY, SEPT 17

3.57pm: Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final (Peruth Chemutai)

DAY 6: THURSDAY, SEPT 18

1.05pm: Women’s 5000m Heats (Joy Cheptoyek)

1:55pm: Women’s 800m Heats (Halimah Nakaayi)

3:45pm: Men’s 800m Semifinals

MEN’S 800M HEAT 2 RESULT

1 Mohamed Attaoui (ESP) 1:45.23

2 Kelvin Loti (KEN) 1:45.35

3 Marco Arop (CAN) 1:45.39

4 Samuel Chapple (NED) 1:45.45

5 Tiarnan Crorken (GBR) 1:45.63