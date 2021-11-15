'I could have won Tokyo Olympics 100m', says retired Bolt

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt arrives for a charity run at the Expo 2020, in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, on November 13, 2021. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

  • The first Olympic 100m final since the great showman's departure was a subdued affair, with Jacobs clocking 9.80sec at a Covid-emptied Tokyo National Stadium. 
  • With a rueful shake of the head, Bolt said it was "not looking good" for Jamaica's men's sprinters after they failed to reach the Tokyo 100m final and were fifth in the 4x100m relay.

Sprint legend Usain Bolt said he could have emerged from retirement to win a fourth straight Olympic 100m title in Tokyo this year, insisting the winning time was within his reach.
Bolt, 35, told AFP that it was frustrating to watch the delayed 2020 Games from his home in Jamaica as his male countrymen flopped and Italy's Lamont Jacobs claimed a shock victory.

