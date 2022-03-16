 Kiprotich, deputy speaker to grace Disability Run

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among (pic inset) and 2012 Olympic Marathon gold medallist Stephen Kiprotich will be the centres of attraction at the fourth Mubs Alumni Run on Sunday. The event that has happened every year except 2021, was birthed in 2018 to solicit funds to help girls who face the double jeopardy of disability and poverty access university education, hence the theme “Enable Women with Disability get University Education.”

And all proceeds will be channelled to that cause.

Maria Mirembe, the event coordinator said already four such girls are studying at the Makerere University Business School (Mubs) main campus. “We expect more beneficiaries also from other campuses: Arua, Jinja, Mbale and Mbarara,” Mirembe told Daily Monitor yesterday.

Mirembe confirmed that the Deputy Speaker will be the chief runner while Kiprotich will be the guest runner for the event that will be flagged off at Mubs in Nakawa at 7pm for 5km and 10km races. Tickets are sold at all Mubs campuses and Capital Shoppers. 2005 steeplechase world champion Dorcus Inzikuru, Mubs Principal Prof. Waswa Balunywa and Nakawa East Member of Parliament Nsubuga Balimwezo attended the event’s launch Wednesday.

Pepsi, Mandela Group of Companies and Shire Petroleum Company are some of the partners.

BRIEFLY

Edition: Fourth

Date: Sunday March 20, 2022

Venue: Mubs Main Campus