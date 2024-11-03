22 days, seven international marathons, 400+ Ugandans

Not too long ago, Uganda’s running community was largely a small, dedicated group of people focused on community connections, healthy living, and simply keeping their limbs moving.

But over the years, this community has transformed into a thriving movement that now sends runners across the globe, proudly representing the Black, Yellow, and Red flag on some of the world’s most iconic courses.

From the six exclusive World Majors - Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York - to ultra events like the approximately 90km iconic Comrades Marathon in South Africa, Ugandans are crafting their own stories.

This isn’t about celebrated athletes like three-time World and two-time Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei, his compatriot Jacob Kiplimo, or Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai.

This is about average Ugandans spending their hard-earned money, with no sponsorship, to travel the world, raise their country’s flag, and write their own life stories - all while nurturing their well-being.

Several of these runners have already completed multiple World Majors this year, including Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, and the Comrades ultra. But in this piece, we focus on just 22 days, from October 13 to November 3.

In this period, over 400 Ugandans entered races across continents, tracing their footsteps through Chicago, Boston, Gaborone, Cape Town, Toronto, and Nairobi, with New York wrapping up the international marathon calendar this Sunday.

The recently concluded Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon on October 27, also used as a Comrades qualifier, contributed significantly to the above tally.

A remarkable 395 Ugandans registered, with most racing in Nairobi and others participating virtually from Kampala.

Among those who started in Nairobi, 257 finished their races, including 94 men and 15 women completing the full marathon.

Top 100 in Nairobi

Ugandan runners made a solid impact, with Cosmas Olemukan finishing highest in the full marathon in 50th place (2:41:56).

He was closely followed by Arinawe Mudathiru (2:51:37) in 56th, Collins Cherotich (2:56:08) at 64th, and Lawrence Kayebe (2:56:30) at 68th, placing four Ugandan men in the top 100 out of 804 finishers.

This was an improvement over last year, when Uganda had just over 100 participants overall.

In the women’s full marathon, three Ugandans made the top 100: Faridah Nalunkuma (4:01:07) at 44th, Sheba Byamugisha (4:03:17) at 47th, and Grace Kenganzi (4:15:55) at 68th, out of 308 finishers.

Ugandan runners also featured in the half marathon, with Cecilia Alonyo finishing 83rd (1:57:49). In the men’s category, Nicholas Kyakuwa (1:37:50) and Kenneth Watsala (1:48:36) placed 203rd and 387th out of 3,971 finishers.

While proximity and manageable costs helped boost the Nairobi numbers, this surge also reflects Uganda's growing running community.

“We’re thrilled to have a bigger platform and visibility, thanks in large part to you the media,” Fred Lutaaya, president of Team Matooke, the umbrella group under which many Ugandan running clubs unite to represent their country worldwide, told this publication.

Running Community

Team Matooke and various clubs, including Gutsy Bunch, Kampala Hashers, Fast and Furious, Marcos, Kyewaggula, Nakasero Boys, Kyanja, Road Striders, Twitter Running School, Sure and Steady Hikers, and Joe Walker Community, are fueling this running culture.

Lutaaya notes the average age of recreational runners in Uganda is now between 35 and 40. “People are realising it’s never too late to start caring for their health,” he said.

The growth of recreational running has created a supportive environment where new runners can thrive.

“It’s not just about running; it’s about health and ability,” Lutaaya emphasised. Positive feedback from participants shows the impact of this collective journey toward wellness.

Impacting Society Through Running

Running in Uganda isn’t only about fitness. It also supports social causes, like cancer and HIV awareness through the Rotary Cancer Run, ERIC Breast Cancer Run, and Kabaka Run, and empowering girls to stay in school through the Absa Seven Hills and Activate Uganda Women's Day Run.

Lutaaya also challenged the government to fully join the citizens by supporting these causes and the healthy lifestyle they have already chosen.

“We are talking about sports tourism as a country, and we in Team Matooke and the entire running community, are already actively promoting our country from our own individual pockets.”

Lutaaya added: “So, when you, for example, travel to South Africa to do the Comrades Marathon, paying for all your travel and accommodation expenses and after running you get out that Ugandan flag and flash it before the world, even the powers that be should surely pay attention.

“Also, when runs with special legacy causes like The Legends Marathon, for example, come up, the government should come in and fully support.”

The Legends Marathon, whose first edition was April 20, 2024 in Kampala, is purposed to support athletes prepare for, and transition to, better post-sport life with dignity through a set of life skills programmes that is already under works.

Other impact runs such as the Cheptegei Elgon Half Marathon, which is happening on November 2 in Mbale, are already transforming communities.

Mainly supported by the UNDP, the Elgon Half Marathon is meant to unearth new talent through the Joshua Cheptegei Development Foundation.

Julie Bataringaya is a shining example of personal fulfillment through running.

In just a year, the mother and medic has completed three World Majors: the Berlin Marathon in 2023, London in April, and Chicago in October. Each finish reinforces her mantra, “impossible is nothing.”

Taking on the World

As hundreds of Ugandans traveled to Nairobi a few days ago, many others had already participated in five international marathons across continents in just under a month.

Nearly 20 Team Matooke members, including two expatriates, took on the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on October 13.

That same day, Ugandans Moses Rutahigwa and Fiona Ssozi raced in the University of Botswana Marathon, a Comrades qualifier.

Nine days later, more Ugandans raced in Toronto and Cape Town, where elite runner Oscar Kibet finished sixth (2:12:28) in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Gaddafi Ssali, Uganda’s best performer at the Comrades Marathon, ran the Baystate Boston Marathon, clocking 2:52:08 - just two minutes off his Chicago time of 2:50:02.

Ssali was 1,392nd out of over 50,000 participants at the Chicago Marathon, where most Ugandans posted their best times.

“Hard work pays off. All personal records down. New space to interact with,” said Ssali after leading Team Uganda charge in Chicago.

Eight Ugandans, including Jacqueline Mukasa, Joseline Kateeba, Robert Okudi, Godfrey Kamya, Benjamin Kiiza, Karen Nanzigu, Stephen Mugabe, and Robert Ssozi, will conclude the international marathon year with the New York Marathon this Sunday.

For Okudi, Kamya, Mugabe, and Ssozi, it will be their second marathon in just three weeks, having also completed Chicago. Onward they go - ON ON!





Team Matooke/Uganda Running this Sunday in New York



November 3, 2024: TCS New York Marathon

Jacqueline Mukasa

Joseline Kateeba

Robert Okudi

Godfrey Kamya

Benjamin Kiiza

Karen Nanzigu

Stephen Mugabe

Robert Ssozi



Results from six other international marathons in October



October 27, 2024: Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon



Ugandan Entries: 395

Finishers (physical): 257 (180 men, 77 women)

Virtual participants: Several

Uganda’s best in men’s 42km (804 physical finishers)

50. Cosmas Olemukan, 2:41:56

56. Arinawe Mudathiru, 2:51:37

64. Collins Cherotich, 2:56:08

Best in women’s 42km (308 physical finishers)

44. Faridah Nalunkuma, 4:01:07

47. Sheba Byamugisha, 4:03:17

68. Grace Kenganzi, 4:15:55

Best in men’s 21km (3971 physical finishers)

203. Nicholas Kyakuwa, 1:37:50

387. Kenneth Watsala, 1:48:36

427. Paul Bagarukayo Ndyaguma, 1:50:25

Best in women’s 21km (2,350 physical finishers)

83. Cecilia Alonyo, 1:57:49

269. Flavia Miiro, 2:23:04

269. Miriam Malinga, 2:23:04



October 20, 2024: BayState Boston Marathon (42km)



Gadaffi Ssali, 2:52:08



October 19-20, 2024: Sanlam Cape Town Marathon (42km)



Men

Oscar Kibet (elite), 2:12:28

Andrew Muwanga, 3:43:45

Vincent Erone, 3:45:30

Martin Makumbi, 3:49:39

Conrad Mugisha, 3:58:44

Henry Nsubuga, 4:13:13

Angelo Nganizi, 4:48:26

Women

Betty Kusemererwa, 5:41:35

Noelina Edith Mulokwa, 5:42:05

Judith Erone, 5:42:46

October 19-20, 2024: TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon (42km)

Men: David Ssengendo, 4:37:14

Women: Ritah Nassejje, 5:18:35



October 13, 2024: Bank of America Chicago Marathon (42km)



Men

Gadaffi Ssali, 2:50:02

Robert Ssozi, 3:02:30

Godfrey Kamya, 3:10:50

Stephen Mugabe, 3:11:47

Ronald Kanyike, 3:14:21

Ronnie Namugera, 3:15:24

Robert Okudi, 3:24:24

Alex Matovu, 3:24:27

Andu Debebe, 3:28:34

Albert Marvin Onyia, 3:38:27

Girum Fisseha, 3:54:28

Tony Ssali, 3:57:13

Ronald Amega, 3:53:46

Daniel Ligyalingi, 4:27:26

Enoth Mugabi, 4:58:09

Women

Doreen Lwanga, 3:47:00

Meital Kupfer, 4:45:45

Julie Bataringaya, 6:06:02



October 13, 2024: University of Botswana Marathon



Men: Moses Rutahigwa, 4:42:07