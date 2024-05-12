Body response impresses hungry Nakaayi

Halimah Nakaayi admits there’s still some work to do. At least there are still 70 days before the Paris Olympics in France.

The middle-distance made her bow on the Wanda Diamond League (DL) circuit for the year with a modest fifth place finish during the Doha leg in Qatar at the weekend.

Nakaayi comfortably hit the two-minute barrier but posted one minute and 59.48 seconds after a race dominated by her familiar opponent in Kenyan Mary Moraa.

“The race was fairly good, my body is responding well,” said Nakaayi. However, the 2019 world champion believes she can work on over the coming races.

“But, I just need to improve on my racing strategy, then Insha Allah, I hope for better results,” she added.

The race bordered on a fast speed, inspired by a wave light targeting 1:56.00. Nakaayi struggled to find space early in the race, at around 250 metres; she seemed to be blocked in the big group.

Pace maker Agata Kolakowska from Poland took the field through the 400m mark in 56.57 seconds. A quartet which had space ahead seemed to be peeling away and therein Nakaayi seemed to have lost touch as Moraa powered forward.

Despite showing fight in the field of six women upfront towards the home stretch, Nakaayi could only finish fifth. Moraa won in 1:57.91, beating Jemma Reekie, who had attempted to come through in lane 3.

Another Ugandan on the night in Doha was Loice Chekwemoi who only did pace making duties for the women’s 5000m field, with the task to take them around 70 seconds per lap including going through a strong headwind.

Chekwemoi was near perfect, dropping out after taking the cast through 2km at 5:48.10. Kenyan Beatrice Chebet was pushed to win in a world lead time of 14:26.98.

WANDA DIAMOND LEAGUE

DOHA LEG - RESULTS

WOMEN’S 800M

1 Mary Moraa (KEN) 1:57.91

2 Jemma Reekie (GBR) 1:58.42

3 Noélie Yarigo (BEN) 1:58.70

4 Habitam Alemu (ETH) 1:59.08

5 Halimah Nakaayi (UGA) 1:59.48

WOMEN’S 5000M

1 Beatrice Chebet (KEN) 14:26.98

2 Ejgayehu Taye (ETH) 14:29.26