Botswana declares public holiday to celebrate world relay win

Botswana's Lee Bhekempilo Eppie, Letsile Tebogo, Bayapo Ndori, and Busang Collen Kebinatshipi celebrate after winning gold. 

By  REUTERS

What you need to know:

After Tebogo won Botswana's first Olympic gold medal in the 200 metres in Paris last year, his country celebrated the victory with a half-day holiday.

Botswana has declared a public holiday to celebrate its team's gold medal in the men's 4x400m relay at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo to become the first African winners of the event.

Collen Kebinatshipi, who also won the individual 400 metres, ran a superb last leg to snatch victory in driving rain on Sunday as Botswana edged out the United States and South Africa in a thrilling race.

Botswana President Duma Gideon Boko announced the public holiday on September 29, the day before the country's independence day, to honour Kebinatshipi and his teammates Bhekempilo Eppie, Letsile Tebogo and Bayapo Ndori.

"I'll be sure to tell everyone, Botswana's natural diamonds are not just in the ground. They are our world champion athletes," Boko was quoted as saying by local media on Sunday.

After Tebogo won Botswana's first Olympic gold medal in the 200 metres in Paris last year, his country celebrated the victory with a half-day holiday.

