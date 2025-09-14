Bounce-back in Tokyo impresses Cheptoyek

TOKYO, JAPAN. Life is filled with highs and lows. Majority of that is reflected in sport. Some 13 months ago, Joy Cheptoyek was hurting in the French capital Paris.

She missed competing in the women’s 5000 metres Heats because of an injury during the Olympic Games. Cheptoyek didn’t relent.

A year later, her resilience is paying off. The 23-year-old fashioned a respectable debut at the World Athletics Championships by finishing seventh in the women’s 10000 metres final in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday.

“I am so proud,” Cheptoyek said in the mixed zone after clocking 31 minutes and 15.03 seconds.

“I went to Paris, I didn’t run. I had an injury,” she recalled. The race was won by Kenyan Beatrice Chebet who charged in the final 200 metres to clock 30:37.61 ahead of Italian Nadia Battocletti and Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay.

Before, no Ugandan female finished this high in the 25-lap final at these Worlds. Sarah Chelangat came 10th in the same race final during the Budapest Worlds in Hungary two years ago.

At the Tokyo National Stadium on Saturday, Cheptoyek’s renaissance came to the fore. Whereas Sarah and Rebecca Chelangat did not complete the race due injury problems, Cheptoyek kept within the lead group in the beginning stages of the race.

However at 4000 metres, she fell off and a group of five peeled away. “I was in front, (among) the top five, and then they reacted. I decided to run my race,” she explained.

Ahead, Chebet and counterpart Agnes Ngetich sandwiched title holder Tsegay with Battocletti and another Ethiopian Ejgayehu Taye formed the core of the quintet.

Behind them, Cheptoyek ran solo until Ethiopian Fotyen Tesfay caught up with her. They exchanged sixth and seventh but the Ugandan broke away and towards the finish, Japanese Ririka Hironaka was rallied on by the home crowd to take sixth place.

Before Tokyo, Cheptoyek last month had broken the 5000 metres national record (NR) to 14:40.27 with a victory at the Oordegem Meeting in Belgium.

“This season has been so good for me, after the injury, I performed very well. This one was good,” added the runner who is based at the Asics camp with the company of Stella Chesang in Iten, Kenya.

Meanwhile, Knight Aciru, on her Worlds Championships debut, came 11th in the women’s 1500 metres Heat 3 in a time of 4:09.79

“This first World Championship is to get techniques and I knew I wouldn’t make it to the finals,” said the 23-year-old who only completed a business administration degree in accounting at Ndejje University less than a year ago.

“This year is my first year of serious athletics. The others were occupied by studies. This is to gain experience for the future,” added Aciru, who is keen on performing at the World Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this November.

Similarly, Leonard Chemutai looks to the same championship after coming ninth in the men’s 3000 metres steeplechase Heat 2 with a time of 8:33.24.

“I didn’t prepare well. I didn’t know I would be here,” Chemutai admitted. He competed at two mountain running events last month in Italy only for him and his manager Monica Pont-Chafer to be informed that he had got a slot to Tokyo via global ranking.

“It was after the mountain running race that I was told I was needed in the camp,” he said. “I am having some pain in my lower back because of mountain running. My manager realized late but I know I will do better. I will prepare early,” he added.

TEAM UGANDA SCHEDULE

DAY 4: TUESDAY, SEPT 16

1.35pm: Men’s 800m Round 1 (Tom Dradriga)

3.05pm: Women’s 400m Semifinals

RESULTS

WOMEN’S 10000M FINAL

1 Beatrice Chebet (KEN) 30:37.61

2 Nadia Battocletti (ITA) 30:38.23

3 Gudaf Tsegay (ETH) 30:39.65

7 Joy Cheptoyek (UGA) 31:15.03

DNF Sarah Chelangat (UGA) DNF

DNF Rebecca Chelangat (UGA) DNF

MEN’S 3000 METRES ST. HEAT 2

1 Salaheddine Ben Yazide (MAR) 8:27.21

2 Geordie Beamish (NZL) 8:27.23

3 Samuel Firewu (ETH) 8:27.54

9 Leonard Chemutai (UGA) 8:33.24

WOMEN’S 1500 METRES HEAT 3

1 Freweyni Hailu (ETH) 4:01.23

2 Nikki Hiltz (USA) 4:01.73

3 Susan Lokayo Ejore (KEN) 4:01.99