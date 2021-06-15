Britain moves to walk Farah into Olympics

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

As Ugandan prospect Joshua Cheptegei makes final preparations for the 10000m Olympic gold attempt, two-defending champion Mo Farah is still fighting on.

Farah ten days ago missed beating the Tokyo Olympics qualifying standard over the 25-lap race but, he will have one more shot at qualifying via an invitational race at the British Athletics Championships in Manchester on June 25.

UK Athletics has specifically scheduled this race in a quick manner to help Farah try once more to beat the qualifying mark of 27 minutes and 28 seconds.

Farah won the Olympic gold medals in the 5000m and 10000m at both the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games.

The 38-year-old had switched to marathon three years ago but his return to track was wobbly when he posted 27:50.64 in a distant eighth place at the British Olympic trials in Birmingham on June 5.

Farah cited having a niggle in the build-up to the Birmingham race but in Manchester, he will be four days shy of the deadline for qualification to Tokyo.

Meanwhile, world record holder Cheptegei, world half-marathon champion Jacob Kiplimo, Stephen Kissa and Abdallah Mande are Uganda’s options for three quota slots for the 10000m final in Tokyo.

To Cheptegei and Kiplimo, this is their priority race come July 30.

