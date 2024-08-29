Bronze gives Kiprop, Cherop safe landing at grand stage

Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo’s withdrawal from the men’s 5000-metre final during the recent Paris 2024 Olympics in France didn’t go well with many Ugandans.

The nation had hoped the duo would compete and probably scoop silverware in the French capital. On the other side, it signaled inevitable worry about the future.

Beyond Cheptegei and Kiplimo, Uganda doesn’t want to endure a spell without winning. But the country could be in safe hands already after two youngsters Keneth Kiprop and Charity Cherop secured podium finishes on Day One of the World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima, Peru on Wednesday.

Kiprop and Cherop each won a bronze medal over their gender’s respective 5000-metre final events at the Estadio Atlético de la Videna.

First, Cherop emulated Prisca Chesang’s Nairobi 2021 and Cali 2022 feats when she held on to finish third in the 12-and-a-half lap race dominated by Ethiopian pairing of Medina Eisa and Mekedes Alemeshete.

The 17-year-old Cherop posted a time of 15 minutes and 25.02 seconds to become the country’s fifth female medalist in the history of this championship.

“My coach told me to prepare for anything,” a happy Cherop said. “I am happy, because I ran PB (personal best) for 5000 metres. But I want to train more. I would like go to the Olympics, I want to be a champion,” she said of her dreams.

Cherop’s coach is Addy Ruiter, the Dutchman who turned Cheptegei into a world beater after he won 10000-metre junior gold in Eugene, USA a decade ago.

Kiprop also finished third.

“Charity was running smart. The Ethiopian girls were going from the beginning too fast and she was running her own race,” a happy Ruiter reacted. Cherop had kept behind Kenyan Mercy Chepkemoi and she took charge fully when the bell rang.

Eisa won in a championship record time of 14:39.71, breaking Genzebe Dibaba’s record from the Moncton 2010 edition in Canada, while Alemeshete pocketed silver in 14:57.44.

Meanwhile, Kiprop could have medalled already in his early career last year when he finished sixth in the junior men’s 8km race during the 2023 World Athletics Cross-country Championships in Bathurst, Australia.

In Lima, Kiprop who returned from a long injury layoff at the start of the season was clinical and he held off Kenyan Ishmael Kipkurui for the bronze medal in the final 60 metres with a season best time of 13:41.73.

“Keneth needed some time to have a good level again,” added Ruiter. Another Kenyan Andrew Kiptoo Alamisi won the gold in 13:41.14 ahead of Ethiopian Abdisa Fayisa who clocked 13:41.56.

Another Ugandan Samuel Cherop pulled through in the home straight to finish in a respectable fifth place in 13:44.42. Uganda has won seven medals at the last four Olympics editions, six of them runners who medaled at this U20 global stage.

Cherop and Kiprop could carry the nation’s hopes alongside Kiplimo when the Los Angeles 2028 Games in the USA arrive.

Meanwhile, Uganda’s medal tally in Lima could increase in the early hours of tomorrow when Loice Chekwemoi and Nancy Chepkwurui line-up in the water-jump final.

Chekwemoi advanced through Heat 1 in second place with a time of 10:01.85 but Chepkwurui was faster with 9:49.06 despite third place in Heat 2.

“Being second in this heat feels good, just preparing and getting ready for the finals,” said Chekwemoi. “I am looking forward to do well for my country,” noted Chekwurui.

This is the only third edition of this championship for Uganda to win two medals after Moncton 2010 and Tampere 2018 in Finland. Titus Musau and Harbert Kibet will be in the men’s 3000m final.

2024 WORLD ATHLETICS U20 CHAMPIONSHIPS

UGANDANS IN ACTION – THURSDAY & FRIDAY

9pm: Bentalin Yeko, Keziah Chebet (Women’s 3000m Heats)

1.37am: Loice Chekwemoi & Nancy Chepkwurui (Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final)

2.17am: Titus Musau, Harbert Kibet (Men’s 3000m Final)

TEAM UGANDA RESULTS

MEN’S 5000M FINAL

1 Andrew Kiptoo Alamisi (KEN) 13:41.14

2 Abdisa Fayisa (ETH) 13:41.56

3 Keneth Kiprop (UGA) 13:41.73

4 Ishmael Kipkurui (KEN) 13:42.27

5 Samuel Cherop (UGA) 13:44.42

WOMEN’S 5000M FINAL

1 Medina Eisa (ETH) 14:39.71

2 Mekedes Alemeshete (ETH) 14:57.44

3 Charity Cherop (UGA) 15:25.02

WOMEN’S 3000M STEEPLECHASE HEAT 1

1 Firehiwot Gesese (ETH) 10:00.96

2 Loice Chekwemoi (UGA) 10:01.85

3 Sharon Chepkemoi (KEN) 10:07.59

WOMEN’S 3000M STEEPLECHASE HEAT 2

1 Sembo Almayew (ETH) 9:30.59

2 Diana Chepkemoi (KEN) 9:47.97

3 Nancy Chepkwurui (UGA) 9:49.06

WORLD ATHLETICS U20 CHAMPIONSHIPS

UGANDA’S MEDAL RECORD

Lima 2024: Keneth Kiprop (5000m Bronze), Charity Cherop (5000m Bronze)

Cali 2022: Prisca Chesang (5000m Bronze)

Nairobi 2021: Prisca Chesang (5000m Bronze)

Tampere 2018: Jacob Kiplimo (10000m Silver), Peruth Chemutai (3000m Steeplechase

Silver)

Bydgoszcz 2016: Jacob Kiplimo (10000m Bronze)

Eugene 2014: Joshua Cheptegei (10000m Gold)

Moncton 2010: Jacob Araptany (3000m Steeplechase Bronze), Annet Negesa (800m

Bronze)

Bydgoszcz 2008: Benjamin Kiplagat (3000m Steeplechase Silver)

Beijing 2006: Abraham Chepkirwok (800m Bronze)

Grosseto 2004: Boniface Kiprop (10000m Gold)

Santiago 2000: Dorcus Inzikuru (5000m Gold)

Annecy 1998: Paskar Owor (800m Bronze)

Lisbon 1994: Julius Achon (1500m Gold)