Budapest Worlds, Paris Olympics calling for Chemusto

Janat Chemusto became the latest name to join Team Uganda’s list to August’s Budapest World Championships after a perfect outdoor season opener in Kenyan capital Nairobi at the weekend.

The middle-distance runner showed early fruits of a switch to the Global Sports Communication (GSC) camp in Kapchorwa by winning the women’s 1500m race during the Kip Keino Classic held at the Kasarani Stadium.

Chemusto displayed signs of confidence before breaking away at the bell to clock four minutes and 1.79 seconds. “Sensational progress, a sensational race,” remarked her coach Addy Ruiter.

It is her new personal best (PB), erasing the previous mark by 4.19 seconds. Chemusto, a double bronze over the 1500m and 3000m at the 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games in Apia, Samoa, also hit the qualifying standard of 4:03.50 to the Budapest Worlds.

In the same vein, Chemusto clocked under the Paris 2024 Olympics qualifying standard of 4:02.50 and she will debut at both global championships over the next 15 months.

Kenyan Sylvia Chesebe gave the field a strong start and Chemusto kept behind the early leader. Once Chesebe fell off with 500m to go, Chemusto never looked back. It’s also clear there will be more to come from her.

“It’s the first time in her career that she is living for a longer period in a training camp and it paid off already after a half year,” added Ruiter.

Elsewhere, US-based sprinter Tarsis Orogot’s progress continued as he broke his own 200m national record (NR) during the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Outdoor Championships in Louisiana.

Representing the University of Alabama, Orogot powered to 20.18 seconds to win Heat 2 and finish second overall at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium in the early hours of Friday.

“I was just doing what coach told me to do,” Orogot said after beating his previous mark of 20.32.

Meanwhile, Prisca Chesang rued the tough conditions after she missed a third successive podium over the 10K distance at the Cape Town 10K in South Africa on Sunday.

Chesang lost grip with the leading trio of eventual Kenyan Veronica Loleo, Ugandan Dorcus Ajok and Neheng Khatala from Lesotho before finishing fourth.

Former 800m runner Ajok clocked 32 minutes and 13 seconds in second place while Chesang clocked 32:45. “She suffered from the wind. She lost touch with the group and then ran alone against the wind,” said Chesang’s manager Jurrie van der Velden.

SEC OUTDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 200M RESULT

1 Javonte Harding (Tennessee) 20.12

2 Tarsis Orogot (Alabama) 20.18

3 Robert Gregory (Florida) 20.31

KIP KEINO CLASSIC

WOMEN’S 200M

1 Sha’Carri Richardson (USA) 22.07

2 Kyra Jefferson (USA) 22.77

8 Leni Shida (UGA) 24.88

WOMEN’S 1500M

1 Janat Chemusto (UGA) 4:01.79

2 Nelly Chepchirchir (KEN) 4:04.56

8 Sarah Chelangat (UGA) 4:08.00

MEN’S 3000M STEEPLECHASE

1 Amos Kirui (KEN) 8:08.45

2 Abraham Kibiwot (KEN) 8:09.71

4 Leonard Chemutai (UGA) 8:13.53

13 Elphas Toroitich (UGA) 8:54:13

MEN’S 5000M

1 Lemi Teddese (ETH) 13:26.58

2 Ishmael Rokitto (KEN) 13:27.34

3 Peter Maru (UGA) 13:28.14

CAPE TOWN 10K - WOMEN

1 Veronica Loleo (KEN) 31:38

2 Dorcus Ajok (UGA) 32:09

3 Neheng Khatala (RSA) 32:13