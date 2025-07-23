Chan finals bite National Championships

For the last half-a-decade, Uganda Athletics (UAt) has labored to stage track and field championships. This, owed to the closures of Namboole Stadium due to Covid-19 and then the facility’s revamp.

It all seemed to be settled when Namboole was reopened about two years ago for activity. But UAt is now in a spot of bother after its schedule for the National Track and Field Championships has been severely hampered.

UAt, on Tuesday confirmed that this year’s National Championships will happen for just a day, today at Namboole. “Only tomorrow (Thursday) the venue is not available to us on Friday (tomorrow). We have struggled,” admitted UAt general secretary Beatrice Ayikoru.

UAt initially had set the championship for three days and in mid-August. This was arranged to fit the season calendar, just before the Tokyo World Athletics Championships due mid-September in Japan.

However, the Nationals then were reduced to two days and for this week, all in order to align with the schedule for the African Nations Championship (Chan) finals which run from August 2-30.

Chan was postponed from January to August, to allow all three hosting countries Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania to be fully set.

However, UAt is now feeling a deep pinch. “We were supposed to hand over the stadium to Caf on July 20. We had agreed to reduce our championship from three days to two (Thursday and Friday). But we were told yesterday that only tomorrow (today) is available,” Ayikoru reacted.

UAt technical team is hoping to fit all events in one day. “The events remain the same but the management changes,” said Ayikoru. “We will try to but likely, we will finish at about 6pm,” noted tournament director Paul Okello.

The events lined up run from 100 metres for men and women up to the 10000 metres finals on track and field events may run from morning to evening to be able to maximize the green pitch in Namboole.

“From Heats, semis and finals to series only. Some will have an overload where we should have had two or three groups,” added Ayikoru.

By press time, Okello and the UAt technical team were still realigning the entry lists. It remains a big dent for UAt which is celebrating 100 years of the sport in the country this year.