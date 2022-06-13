Chebet’s silver saves Uganda’s blushes

Racheal Zena Chebet ensured that Team Uganda will return from the Africa Senior Athletics Championships with a silverware by winning 10000m silver on Saturday.

Chebet put up a spirited fight and endured the cold conditions at the Cote d’Or National Complex in Saint Pierre to finish second in a time of 32 minutes and 17.66 seconds after 25 laps.

“I’m very happy,” Chebet said via phone after landing her first senior medal.

The race was won by Kenyan Caroline Nyaga in a time of 32:12.61 with Ethiopian Meseret Gebre completing the podium in 32:25.97.

Three years ago, Chebet missed the podium by 23 seconds in fourth in the 10km race at the World Cross-country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark. So on Saturday, she was more determined.

“Since yesterday (Friday), I was so disturbed,” she said, “I saw other countries had medals and I was so worried about Uganda. I didn’t even sleep well.

“I wanted gold but I got that silver. It was windy and had been since morning. First laps, we were going slowly then the pace went up, I tried to push,” the Kenya-based runner added.