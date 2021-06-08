Chelangat books ticket to Olympics

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

World 800m champion Halimah Nakaayi did not have a perfect race but she was satisfied on her season bow at the Continental Tour Gold Meeting in Hengelo, Netherlands, on Sunday.

Nakaayi posted a time of 2:2.52 seconds in a rather distant sixth place over the British-dominated race, her first competitive race in 10 months having recently recovered from a painful niggle.

“I am going to improve,” Nakaayi said hours after the lights in Hengelo had been turned off. “Good enough, there is no reaction from the injury I have been suffering,” she said.

But it is Mercyline Chelangat who was Uganda’s happiest athlete in Hengelo. Returning from a three-year sabbatical, Chelangat came seventh over the 10000m to book a ticket to Tokyo.

The Commonwealth bronze medallist posted 31:15.05 to beat the qualifying standard of 31:35.00 over the 25-lap race.

“It’s good for her and for the Ugandan team to have at least one girl in the 10000m. Really proud of her comeback after maternity leave,” said her manager Jurrie van der Velden.

A quartet of Ugandans return to the Hengelo track tonight for the Ethiopian Trials led by Stephen Kissa, who is plotting to beat the 27:28.00 mark to get the 10000m ticket to Tokyo.

Women's10000M Results

1.Sifan Hassan NED 29:06.82WR

2.Irine Jepchumba KEN 30:37.24

3.Daisy Cherotich KEN 30:37.31

7.Mercyline Chelangat UGA 31:15.05

Ethiopian Trials Hengelo-Today

Peruth Chemutai 3000m St’chase

Abel Sikowo 3000m St’chase

Stephen Kissa 10000m

Esther Chebet 5000m

Prisca Chesang 5000

dkyeyune@ug.nationmedia.com