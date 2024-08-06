Chelimo asks for Uganda's support

PARIS, FRANCE. The varying levels of discontent about Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo’s withdrawal from the men’s 5000-metre event of the Paris 2024 Olympics explains how much entitled the Ugandan public has become.

And, understandably so! The aforementioned athletics talents are so good that they have won a combined 20 medals at major championships since 2017.

In the aftermath of Cheptegei’s 10000m gold medal victory in Paris on Friday night, Ugandans desired more. And they couldn’t fathom his decision to pull out of the 5000m.

But, he had already announced that if he won the 10000m event in Paris that would be his last competitive race on track so he turns his focus to marathon running.

On Tuesday morning, Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) announced in a statement that Kiplimo too had pulled out of the 5000m race whose Heats come up Wednesday.

“The event left them fatigued and with legs and arms’ muscle pains. Efforts by the physio teams to resuscitate the athletes to their full normal form have not been successful,” said Team Uganda athletics head coach Faustino Kiwa.

Several public officials however later understood the context of the withdrawals. “We respect this decision because the physical and mental health of athletes is paramount,” sports minister Hon. Peter Ogwang said in a post via X.

It means Cheptegei will not defend his Olympic title over the 12-and-a-half-lap race while Kiplimo will end the year without a medal at a major senior championship for the first time since 2018.

Kiplimo’s half-brother Oscar Chelimo will be the only entrant for this event and he will line-up in Heat 2 with a target of making the top eight places for a slot into Saturday evening’s final.

“Olympics are the highest level of athletics,” acknowledged Chelimo ahead of his second Olympics show. At the last Olympics in Japan three years ago, Chelimo came in a distant 16th place as Cheptegei won gold while Kiplimo finished fifth.

In Paris, Kiplimo is Chelimo’s roommate in the Games’ Village but he’s not bothered about going solo in the event. “I have heard that I am running alone. For sure in athletics, it’s the athlete to decide because they are the ones who run.

“I am telling my fans ‘don’t give up’. We are Ugandans and we will fight for Uganda so stay with hope for me. Don’t lose hope.”

He may be downplayed but, Chelimo’s CV boasts of junior men’s 8km bronze at the 2019 World Cross-country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark and then a 5000m bronze medal from the 2022 Oregon World Championships in the USA.

Last year at the Budapest Worlds, Chelimo had been injured all season and he didn't even complete the 5000m final. He then went on to change management from Federico Rosa of Rosa Associati to another Italian manager Marcello Magnani of MG Sport.

Chelimo posted a season best time of 12 minutes and 54.59 seconds despite 10th place at the Bislett Games in Oslo, Norway on May 30 and he returned to win the Track Night Vienna in Austria with 12:59.19 on June 22.

“I am well prepared and I am also going to do my best in the semifinals and then see how to plan it in the finals,” Chelimo added. His Heat comprises reigning world champion Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen and 10000m Olympic bronze medalist Grant Fisher from the USA.

After Chelimo, Tom Dradriga will make his Olympic debut in the men’s 800m Heat 6 and he will be the first Ugandan to compete in the event since Julius Mutekanga at the London 2012 Games in England.

Dradriga is encouraged by fourth and third place finishes during the African Games in Ghana and the Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Douala, Cameroon early this year.

To close the morning session, Winnie Nanyondo will attempt to finish among the top three women in the 1500m repechage Heat 1 if she is to earn a place in tomorrow’s semifinals.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS - SELECTED RESULT

WOMEN’S 1500M HEAT 1

1 Nelly Chepchirchir (KEN) 4:02.67

2 Jessica Hull (AUS) 4:02.70

3 Elle St. Pierre (USA) 4:03.22

10 Winnie Nanyondo (UGA) 4:07.06

TEAM UGANDA SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY, AUG 6 - DAY 14

12:30pm: Oscar Chelimo (Men’s 5000m Heat 2)

1:35pm: Tom Dradriga (Men’s 800m Heat 6)

1.45pm: Winnie Nanyondo (Women’s 1500m Repechage Heat 1)

9.02pm: Tarsis Orogot (Men’s 200m Semi-Final Heat 1)

10.43pm: Leonard Chemutai (Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final)

THURSDAY, AUG 8 - DAY 16

1pm: Men’s 800m Repechage

8.35pm: Women’s 1500m Semi-finals

9.30pm: Men’s 200m Final

UGANDAN 800M MALE RUNNERS AT OLYMPICS

London 2012: Julius Mutekanga (5th Heat 7, 1:48.41)

Beijing 2008: Abraham Chepkirwok (7th Semi-final Heat 3, 1:49.16)

Athens 2004: Paskar Owor (5th Heat 5, 1:47.87)

Sydney 2000: Paskar Owor (6th Heat 5, 1:49.99)

UGANDAN 5000M MALE RUNNERS AT OLYMPICS

Tokyo 2020: Joshua Cheptegei (1st, 12:58.15), Jacob Kiplimo (5th, 13:02.40), Oscar Chelimo (16th, 13:44.45)

Rio 2016: Joshua Cheptegei (8th, 13:09.17), Phillip Kipyeko (Heat 2 11th, 13:24.66), Jacob Kiplimo (Heat 1 11th, 13:30.40)

London 2012: Moses Kipsiro (15th, 13:52.25), Abraham Kiplimo (Heat 2 15th, 13:31.57), Geoffrey Kusuro (Heat 1 18th, 13:59.74)

Beijing 2008: Moses Kipsiro (4th, 13:10.56), Geoffrey Kusuro (Heat 1 11th, 13:50.50)