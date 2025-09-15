Chelimo bleeding, Chemutai solid

TOKYO, JAPAN. The men’s 10000 metres race holds a special place in Ugandan athletics and the experienced Oscar Chelimo had hoped to accord it that respect at the Tokyo World Athletics Championships on Sunday.

However, protecting the legacy of three-time world champion Joshua Cheptegei seemed tedious for Chelimo and the budding Dan Kibet on a humid evening inside the Japan National Stadium.

A relatively slow race, with the fear of the high temperatures, kept a closely packed group for long which only went down to Frenchman Jimmy Gressier winning in the final metres in a time of 28 minutes and 55.77 seconds.

Cheptegei’s understudy Kibet had kept with the group of 14 men inside the final two laps but a charge in pace left him to finish 13th in 29:03.22 while Chelimo posted 29:26.66 in 18th place.

Chelimo, bronze medalist over the 5000 metres at Oregon 2022 Worlds in the USA, however had lost grip after infringement inside the pack during the race.

“The leg was painful but the body was okay,” he reacted after posting a personal best over the 25 laps. He had never competed over this track long-distance race competitively before but only relied on advice from his half-brother Jacob Kiplimo and Cheptegei.

“The conditions were nice. I have been training in a hot climate in Italy. So I was not feeling it. Around the 15th lap, I was stepped on. I struggled for seven laps,” he said.

Chelimo had finished the race with the left foot bleeding after a spike from a runner struck through his shoe.

Meanwhile, Loice Chekwemoi faced her own problems during the women’s 3000m steeplechase Heat 1 where she finished eighth in a time of 9:25.34.

However, Chekwemoi, who won silver at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima, Peru last year, missed out on reaching the final.

Oscar Chelimo.

“I knocked the barrier twice in the sixth lap,” said Chekwemoi while touching her left knee in the mixed zone. “I was very comfortable.” Her Heat was won by in-form Kenyan Faith Cherotich in 9:13.95.

Two-time Olympic steeplechase medalist Peruth Chemutai won the Heat 3 in 9:07.68 - fastest time across all three Heats - sending a statement of intent ahead of the final.

“It was good,” said Chemutai after a wire-to-wire victory yesterday. “The weather was okay for me, I am feeling good,” she added.

On Sunday night, Shida Leni was fifth in Heat 2 of the women’s 400 metres. Despite a good sprint finish, she couldn’t recover from a slow start, thereby posting 51.61 seconds.

Middle-distance runner Tom Dradriga will make his World Championships debut tonight in the men’s 800 metres Heats. “My body is okay, I want to reach the finals,” said the Spain-based runner.

TOKYO WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM UGANDA SCHEDULE

DAY 4: TUESDAY, SEPT 16

1.35pm: Men’s 800m Round 1 (Tom Dradriga)

DAY 5: WEDNESDAY, SEPT 17

3.57pm: Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final (Peruth Chemutai)

WOMEN’S 400 METRES HEAT 2

1 Wadeline Venlogh (HAI) 49.91

2 Natalia Bukowiecka (POL) 50.16

3 Aaliyah Butler (USA) 50.44

4 Sada Williams (BAR) 50.93

5 Leni Shida (UGA) 51.61

MEN’S 10000 METRES FINAL

1 Jimmy Gressier (FRA) 28:55.77

2 Yomif Kejelcha (ETH) 28:55.83

3 Andreas Almgren (SWE) 28:56.02

13 Dan Kibet (UGA) 29:03.22

18 Oscar Chelimo (UGA) 29:26.66

WOMEN’S 3000M ST. HEAT 1

1 Faith Cherotich (KEN) 9:13.95

2 Norah Jeruto (KAZ) 9:14.25

3 Elise Thorner (GBR) 9:14.37

8 Loice Chekwemoi (UGA) 9:25.34

WOMEN’S 3000M ST. HEAT 3

1 Peruth Chemutai (UGA) 9:07.68

2 Doris Lemngole (KEN) 9:08.97