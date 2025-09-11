Chelimo, Kibet step into Cheptegei’s shoes

Before 2017, Uganda only dreamt of silverware in the men’s 10000 metres race at the World Athletics Championships.

Moses Kipsiro, Boniface Kiprop, Wilson Busienei, Martin Toroitich, Timothy Toroitich and more came and tried but none medaled.

Then Joshua Cheptegei came, he picked a silver medal behind Great Britain’s Mo Farah in London 2017 before he did a three-peat in 2019, 2022 and 2023.

Cheptegei has since crossed to marathon after winning the Paris Olympics title last year and now, Uganda awaits new faces.

At the Tokyo Worlds here in the Japanese capital, Cheptegei’s understudy Dan Kibet and Oscar Chelimo will take the responsibility when they line-up in the 25-lap final at the National Stadium on Sunday.

“I will do both the 10000 metres and 5000 metres,” said Chelimo, who pocketed the 5000 metres bronze medal during the Oregon 2022 Worlds in Eugene, USA.

Two years ago, Chelimo hoped medal again at the Budapest Worlds in Hungary but he limped out in the 12-and-a-half-lap race final.

At the moment, he is probably the biggest hope in a race that gave so much to Uganda over the past eight years. He feels confident.

“It has been so nice,” Chelimo said of the season. He is also Jacob Kiplimo’s half-brother and he warmed up by posting 12 minutes and 58.13 seconds via second place over the 5000 metres race during the Oordegem Meeting in Belgium last month.

He will hope that together with Kibet, they can mingle well in the field comprising favourites Ethiopian trio of world leader Biniam Mehary, 2021 Olympic champion Selemon Barega and Berihu Aregawi, who got silver behind Cheptegei in Paris.

Meanwhile, reigning Olympic 3000 metres steeplechase silver medalist Peruth Chemutai will make another attempt for a Worlds’ medal in the race Heats in the early hours of of Monday.

Chemutai will be accompanied by Loice Chekwemoi, who pocketed a silver medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima, Peru last year.

Chemutai, Bahrain’s Winfred Yavi Mutile who is the Olympic champion and in-form Kenyan Faith Cherotich are fancied to control the Heats before their showdown in the race final on Wednesday.

TEAM UGANDA SCHEDULE

DAY 3:SUNDAY, SEPT 15

2am: Men’s Marathon Final (Victor Kiplangat, Stephen Kissa, Abel Chelangat, Solomon Mutai)

3.15am: Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 (Peruth Chemutai, Loice Chekwemoi)