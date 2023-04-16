Chemongesi’s final shot for Budapest

The men’s marathon is a valuable race for Uganda. The event has grown in leaps and bounds since Stephen Kiprotich won the gold medal at the London 2012 Olympics in England.

The country has actually filled up all its three quota places at the subsequent editions of the World Athletics Championships bar the London 2017 chapter.

Seven Ugandan men thus far are now vying the three available marathon tickets to the Budapest World Championships come August in Hungary.

That chart has Stephen Kissa and Victor Kiplangat top thanks to their superb shows at the Hamburg Marathon a year ago.

Now, youngster Andrew Kwemoi’s Milan Marathon victory in Italy a fortnight ago with an impressive 42km debut time of two hours and 7:14 minutes moves him third.

Hence, the work is cut out for Filex Chemongesi when he lines-up at the Enschede Marathon in the Netherlands on Sunday.

The former national marathon record holder Chemongesi must run faster than Kwemoi’s time to secure a ticket to Budapest.

Chemongesi in October beat the Budapest qualifying standard of 2:09:40 with a time of 2:08:42 via eighth place at the Linz Marathon in Austria but that ranks him fifth in the Team Uganda rankings.

The 2018 Commonwealth silver medallist Solomon Mutai did not complete the Barcelona Marathon last month due to a body problem and with the qualifying window closing at the end of next month, it is therefore impossible for him to improve his time of 2:08:10 after winning the 2022 Venice Marathon in Italy.

Certainly, Chemongesi knows the task at hand, keeping in mind that his other challenger Martin Musau as well as Matthew Chekwurui will be in action next weekend.

“I am fine,” Chemongesi said before flying out this week. He has a target: “2:05 or 2:06,” he added. He recently held the NR at 2:05:12 from third place at the Toronto Marathon in Canada but it’s since been bettered by Kissa in Hamburg.

Chemongesi will be pushed by two-time Amsterdam Marathon winner Bernard Kipyego and his Kenyan counterpart Hillary Kipsambu, who posted a fast 2:04:44 in the French capital Paris last year.

Meanwhile, another Ugandan Mercyline Chelangat will pursue the women’s course record - 2:21:08 - on her 42km debut while Bernard Cheptoch has been entered as a pacemaker at the Rotterdam Marathon.

CHEMONGESI AT A GLANCE

Full Name: Filex Chemongesi Malewa

Date of birth: Aug 19, 1993

Major Event: Marathon

Personal Best: 2:05:12

Manager: Jurrie van der Velden

MARATHON CAREER PROGRESSION

Nov 11, 2018: Beirut Marathon, 2nd (2:11:57)

Apr 14, 2019: Linz Marathon, 2nd (2:09:19)

Oct 20, 2019: Toronto Marathon, 3rd (2:05:12)

Mar 8, 2020: Lake Biwa Marathon, 9th (2:10:08)

Apr 18, 2021: NN Enschede Marathon, 8th (2:09:59)

Aug 8, 2021: Tokyo Olympics, 51st (2:20:53)

Apr 17, 2022: Seoul Marathon, 16th (2:12:14)

Jul 17, 2022: Oregon World Champs, 34th (2:12:16)

Oct 23, 2022: Linz Marathon, 8th (2:08:42)

2023 BUDAPEST WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S MARATHON - TEAM UGANDA QUALIFICATION

1 Stephen Kissa; Hamburg Marathon (2nd, 2:04:48 on Apr 24, 2022)

2 Victor Kiplangat; Hamburg Marathon (4th, 2:05:09 on Apr 24, 2022)

3 Andrew Rotich Kwemoi; Milan Marathon (1st, 2:07:14 on Apr 2, 2023)

4 Solomon Mutai; Venice Marathon (1st, 2:08:10 on Oct 23, 2022)

5 Filex Chemongesi; Linz Marathon (8th, 2:08:42 on Oct 23, 2022)

6 Martin Musau; Amsterdam Marathon (12th, 2:09:04 on Oct 16, 2022)

7 Geofrey Kusuro; Madrid Marathon (2nd, 2:09:23 on Apr 24, 2022)