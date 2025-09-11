Chemutai, Aciru start off Tokyo mission

TOKYO, JAPAN. For a second straight edition, Leonard Chemutai will be the first Ugandan out in action at the World Athletics Championships.

When the 2025 edition starts at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday, Chemutai will get Uganda’s medal quest underway in the men’s 3000 metres steeplechase Heats.

On his Worlds’ debut in 2023, Chemutai went all the way to the final and finished 12th, and that wasn’t bad for a man who only came onto the scene at the 2021 World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

“I am happy to have got experience which I will use in the future,” he said then in Budapest. Under manager Mónica Pont Chafer, Chemutai last year made his Olympics debut.

He still reached the final but came 15th at the Stade de France in Paris, France. He dreams of scripting steeplechase history for the country, above what the late Benjamin Kiplagat, Jacob Araptany, Albert Chemutai and Boniface Sikowo put up.

It's a pretty heavy job. For the earlier part of this season though, Chemutai’s progress was dented with an injury.

The 22-year-old recovered by July and posted a season best (SB) time of eight minutes and 28.61 seconds in Belgium before winning the national steeplechase title at Namboole in July.

He will face a tough task to make it out of the Heats for a third straight senior global championship. Chemutai faces a tough field with the fastest men of 2025 all entered.

This water-jump race has attracted world record (WR) holder Ethiopian Lamecha Girma who bids to win his first world title after getting four silver medals in the event.

However, Girma even with the company of compatriot Getnet Wale will need to beat two-time reigning world champion Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali.

The lanky Bakkali defended his Olympic title last year and has posted the fastest time of 2025 - 8:00.70.

Exciting Kenyan teenager Edmund Serem, home boy Ryuji Miura and Frederik Ruppert are fancied to contend for medals, with the race final on Monday.

After Chemutai, Knight Aciru will mark her Worlds’ debut in the women’s 1500m Heats. Like Chemutai, Aciru qualified via global ranking with an SB mark of 4:09.69.

“I feel great, it’s a stepping stone for my career,” she said. “My expectation is to improve my personal best (PB).”

The Spain-based runner has a mountain to climb, with a likely possibility she will likely face world silver medalist Ethiopian Diribe Welteji or three-time world champion Kenyan Faith Kipyegon who posted a WR mark of 3:48.68 back in Eugene, USA in July.

Esther Chebet and Winnie Nanyondo have competed before for Uganda at the Worlds in this event.

TOKYO WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM UGANDA SCHEDULE

DAY 1: SATURDAY, SEPT 13

12:05pm: Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats (Leonard Chemutai)

1:50pm: Women’s 1500m Heats (Knight Aciru)

3:30pm: Women’s 10000m Final (Sarah Chelangat, Joy Cheptoyek, Rebecca Chelangat)

DAY 2: SUNDAY, SEPT 14

1:30am: Women’s Marathon Final (Stella Chesang, Mercyline Chelangat, Juliet Chekwel)

7.25am: Women’s 400m Round 1 (Shida Leni)

3:05pm: Women’s 1500m Semi-final Heats