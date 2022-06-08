Chemutai class act, Chesang to Oregon

Peruth Chemutai will head to next month’s Oregon World Championships in the USA high on confidence after a bright Monday.

The 22-year-old reminded the world that she is the reigning Olympic champion by obliterating the 15-lady field in her way to win the 3000m steeplechase race during the FBK Games in Hengelo, Netherlands. “It was good,” she said hours after posting nine minutes and 14 seconds at the Blanker-Koen Stadion. For all the time Chemutai has embraced the global stage of the water-jump race, she rarely earns victories.

Her only other win is the Olympic gold medal from the Tokyo 2020 Games in Japan last August. Since then, she ran four times and produced just one podium finish.

But on Monday, Chemutai got reignited when she melted the pack quickly before celebrating in the home stretch towards the finish-line.

“A class apart,” her manager Jurrie van der Velden described her dominant display. “She doesn’t win many races but to win Hengelo today in this way was a good show and now she can build on that towards Oregon.”

The steeplechaser will return home to furnish her preparations for Oregon over the next five weeks and there are now huge signs of a podium on the East Coast, conditions notwithstanding.

Chemutai will head to Oregon in company of Kenya-based Stella Chesang who defied odds to qualify for the 10000m to the Worlds. Pushed by compatriot and pace setter Esther Chebet, Chesang showed flashes of brilliance and even if she couldn’t keep up with the leading pack, she came 15th but delivered a new personal best of 31:13.72.

HENGELO GAMES

WOMEN’S 800M

1. Faith Kipyegon (KEN) 2:00.36

2. Halimah Nakaayi (UGA) 2:00.87

3. Catriona Bisset (AUS) 2:00.90

WOMEN’S 3000M STEEPLECHASE

1. Peruth Chemutai (UGA) 9:14.00

2. Luiza Geza (ALB) 9:15.48

3. Celliphine Chespol (KEN) 9:15.89

WOMEN’S 10000M

1. Eilish McColgan (GBR) 30:19.02

2. Letesenbet Gidey (ETH) 30:44.27

3. Ejgayehu Taye (ETH) 30:44.68

15. Stella Chesang (UGA) 31:13.72

DNF. Esther Chebet (UGA)

RABAT DIAMOND LEAGUE- WOMEN 1500M RESULT

1. Hirut Meshesha (ETH) 3:57.30

2. Freweyni Hailu (ETH) 3:58.18

3. Axumawit Embaye (ETH) 3:58.80

7. Winnie Nanyondo (UGA) 4:02.74

PUTBOS MEMORIAL BUYLE - MEN’S 3000M RESULT

1. Daniel Kibet (UGA) 7:45.73

2. Hassan Idleh (DJI) 7:57.51

3. Noah Konteh (BEL) 8:04.87

ETHIOPIAN TRIALS - MEN’S 10000M RESULT

1. Selemon Barega (ETH) 26:44.73

2. Tadese Worku (ETH) 26:45.91

3. Berihu Aregawi (ETH) 26:46.13