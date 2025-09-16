Chemutai eyes Tokyo podium

Peruth Chemutai loves Tokyo. She became the country’s first-ever female Olympic champion with a 3000 metres steeplechase gold in the Japanese capital four years ago.

The memories of that triumph are still fresh for her and her country. She is back in Tokyo and comfortably got off the mark on Monday during the Tokyo World Athletics Championships at the Japan National Stadium.

The 26-year-old breezed through Heat 3 with a gun-to-tape control, winning in a time of nine minutes and 7.68 seconds. It was the fastest time across all three Heats, signaling her intent ahead of Wednesday’s water-jump race final.

“It was good,” Chemutai described the Heats. The Tokyo Worlds are casting humid conditions on athletes, with almost every marathon competitor limping after their races on Sunday and Monday.

“The weather was okay for me. For me, I am okay. I am feeling good,” she said. Chemutai loves the hot conditions.

On her second Worlds’ appearance in Doha, Qatar six years ago, the temperatures were blazing and came fifth in the final. In 2021 in Tokyo, she won in similar hot conditions.

Whereas conditions were the same at the Budapest World Championships in Hungary two years ago, Chemutai came seventh in the final but she had not prepared quite well in the season.

With instructions from coach Addy Ruiter and monitoring from Denis Okudach at the camp in Kapchorwa, Chemutai is confident. “For my preparation, I talked with my coach Addy. I was well prepared. The heat for me is okay.”

Whereas Chemutai boasts of Olympic gold from Tokyo and Olympic silver behind Bahraini Winfred Yavi Mutile from the Paris Games in France last year, she has never won a medal at the World Championships.

“I don’t have a medal at the World Championships but I am looking forward to this one. I see it is not easy but I will try. I am well prepared for it,” she said.

Chemutai skipped the Wanda Diamond League final won by Kenyan Faith Cherotich in Zurich, Switzerland last month and competed in four races this season before arriving in Tokyo.

The conversation about medals is clearly between reigning Olympic and world champion Mutile, in-form Cherotich and Chemutai.

The trio only met once this season with Cherotich winning at the Doha DL leg on May 16 and Mutile winning at the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon, USA on July 5.

New Content Item (1)

Chemutai was seventh in Doha but the season had just begun and not all was perfect while in Oregon, she came third with a season best mark of 8:51.77. The trio each won their Heat in Tokyo on Monday.

After pocketing the Olympic medals with Cherotich taking bronze last year, they met at Rome DL in Italy and Mutile and Chemutai fell short of the world record (WR) mark of 8:44.32 held by Kenyan Beatrice Chepkoech.

Mutile posted 8:44.39 while Chemutai elevated to 8:48.03. With Cherotich posting 8:48.71 in Oregon this year, Chemutai loving the conditions and speaking confidently, and Mutile not wanting to let go of her crown, the race is finely poised.

With Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo absent and the marathon cast succumbing to the heat, Chemutai is the best chance for Uganda to win a medal in Tokyo.

Mutile beat Chemutai in the last dash in Paris and she hopes to get revenge. “I am planning to return my gold medal. I feel no pressure (Uganda’s expectations). I will just run my race. I need to relax,” she added.

TOKYO WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM UGANDA SCHEDULE

DAY 5: WEDNESDAY, SEPT 17

3.57pm: Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final (Peruth Chemutai)

DAY 6: THURSDAY, SEPT 18

1.05pm: Women’s 5000m Heats (Joy Cheptoyek)

1:55pm: Women’s 800m Heats (Halimah Nakaayi)

3:45pm: Men’s 800m Semifinals

WOMEN’S 3000M ST. HEAT 1

1 Faith Cherotich (KEN) 9:13.95

2 Norah Jeruto (KAZ) 9:14.25

3 Elise Thorner (GBR) 9:14.37

8 Loice Chekwemoi (UGA) 9:25.34

WOMEN’S 3000M ST. HEAT 3

1 Peruth Chemutai (UGA) 9:07.68

2 Doris Lemngole (KEN) 9:08.97

3 Lomi Muleta (ETH) 9:12.20





CHEMUTAI AT A GLANCE

Date of Birth: Jul 10, 1999

Age: 26

Main Event: Women’s 3000m steeplechase

Personal Best: 8:48.03

Coach: Addy Ruiter

Manager: Youri Verbaas

Major Honours: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Gold, 2024 African Games Silver, Paris 2024 Olympics Silver

CHEMUTAI IN FINALS AT CHAMPIONSHIPS

2016 Bydgoszcz World Juniors: 7th, 9:49.29

2018 Tampere Worlds Juniors: 2nd, 9:18.87

2019 Doha Worlds: 5th, 9:11.08

2020 Tokyo Olympics: 1st, 9:01.45

2022 Oregon Worlds: 11th, 9:21.93

2022 Commonwealth Games: 3rd, 9:23.24

2023 Budapest Worlds: 7th, 9:10.26

2024 African Games: 2nd, 9:16.07