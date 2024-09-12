Chemutai goes for DL trophy in Brussels

Peruth Chemutai has had quite a stellar season over the 3000-metre steeplechase event. It has been defined by two silver medals at the African Games in Ghana and the Paris Olympics in France.

Denied a chance to retain her Olympic title by Bahraini Winfred Mutile inside the last 50 metres in Paris on August 6, that was Chemutai’s biggest undoing of the year.

Chemutai perhaps has a chance to earn her revenge and even wrap up her season on a high when she lines-up in the water-jump race of the Wanda Diamond League (DL) final during the Brussels leg in Belgium on Saturday.

“I am prepared for the final of the Diamond League (DL),” said Chemutai. She is aiming to become the second Ugandan to win the coveted DL trophy after Joshua Cheptegei, who won the 5000m trophy in 2019.

Chemutai and Mutile had already met again on August 30 and Chemutai still came second to Mutile inside the Stadio Olimpico during the Rome DL Meeting.

Chemutai ran in Rome on request of her management Global Sports Communication (GSC). She however performed above the grade, pushing for the world record mark of eight minutes and 44.32 seconds.

Instead, she withered in the final 1000m to break her own national record (NR) to 8:48.03 while Mutile posted a new world lead mark of 8:44.39.

Chemutai has harboured the idea of breaking Kenyan Beatrice Chepkoech’s WR mark for two months now. She is now about four seconds away but must also beat Mutile in the race at the King Baudouin Stadium tonight.

As it were in Rome, Chemutai and Mutile could run their own race immediately after the gun. The field however, also has Kenyan Faith Cherotich who pocketed the Olympic bronze medal in Paris.

BRUSSELS DIAMOND LEAGUE

UGANDAN IN ACTION - FRIDAY

9.27pm: Peruth Chemutai (Women’s 3000 Metres Steeplechase)

2024 WORLD’S FASTEST WOMEN OVER 3000M STEEPLECHASE

8:44.39 by Winfred Yavi Mutile (BRN) on Aug 30 in Rome (ITA)

8:48.03 by Peruth Chemutai (UGA) on Aug 6 in Rome (ITA)

8:55.15 by Faith Cherotich (KEN) on Aug 6 in Paris (FRA)

8:55.40 by Beatrice Chepkoech (KEN) on Apr 20 in Xiamen (CHN)

8:58.67 by Alice Finot (FRA) on Aug 6 in Paris (FRA)

CHEMUTAI AT A GLANCE

Date of Birth: Jul 10, 1999

Age: 25

Main Event: Women’s 3000m steeplechase

Personal Best: 8:48.03

Coach: Addy Ruiter

Manager: Jurrie van der Velden