Chemutai, Kibet conquer Elgon Half-Marathon

Belinda Chemutai’s profile has risen fast over the past year. The elite runner bagged her Olympics bow at the Paris Games in France back in August.

Her elevation has bordered on selection to feature at major championships over the 15 months stretching back to the 2023 World Athletics Road Running Championships in Riga, Latvia.

On Saturday, Chemutai found a new horizon after she won the women’s 21km race during the second Elgon Half-Marathon in Mbale presented by Joshua Cheptegei Development Foundation (Jocdef) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

With the event themed to address gender-based violence in memory of a fellow Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei, Chemutai powered to victory over a challenging course through Mbale with Wanale Hill in sight in a time of one hour, 11 minutes and 15 minutes.

“I felt so energetic and so excited for winning my first ever half marathon,” said Chemutai. The race route was however interrupted.

“It wasn’t that bad but we collided with motor bikes and vehicles. But it’s fine, no one was injured. I feel so motivated and it encourages me to keep pushing to my bigger goals,” the 24-year-old told this paper.

Chemutai plans to be in Japan next September for the Tokyo World Athletics Championships and she hopes the victory is a motivation ahead of a qualification 5km race at the close of the year.

Meanwhile, 2022 Africa silver medallist Rachael Zena Chebet of Prisons took second place in a time of 1:12:02 ahead of teammate Rebecca Chelangat who clocked 1:12:54.

In the men’s race, Isaac Mande Kibet of Arua club posted 1:03:07 to beat 18 other challengers. All podium finishers across all events from 5km, 10km and 21km were rewarded with laptops, XPads, HOT50 Pro+ smartphones and smartwatches worth Shs30m ($8000) by Infinix.

Jocdef founder Cheptegei used the event as a message to combat climate change, to market the Elgon region as tourism destination and more importantly in honour of Rebecca, who passed away weeks after Paris after succumbing to severe burns from a domestic attack.

“We believe that we are growing every year,” said two-time Olympic champion Cheptegei in company of UNDP resident representative Nwanne Vwede-Obahor and Jocdef chairperson Anthony Kuka.

“When we come to Elgon or the Elgon marathon, we are showcasing the potential of Elgon in terms of the tourism potential. We are a sleeping giant and there are a lot of amazing things to see here, especially if we want to go hiking, a coffee tour, Sipi falls, there is also Pian Upe soon to be a national park.

“I am sure that most of you were antagonized by the passing on of one of the Olympians. Men, we need to have an honest conversation,” noted Cheptegei.

“I want to use this platform to encourage each and every person that let us plant a tree. Let’s make it a challenge that there are 12 months in a year. If you say, every month I want to plant five trees, by the space of five years ten years, you will have planted many trees,” the three-time world 10000-metre champion added.

The platform was used to showcase the potential of young athletes such as 5km winner Emmanuel Kibet, who a fortnight ago, set pace for Cheptegei to win the Delhi Half-Marathon in India.

2024 ELGON HALF-MARATHON RESULTS

WOMEN’S 21KM

1 Belinda Chemutai (Kapchorwa) 1:11:15

2 Rachael Zena Chebet (Prisons) 1:12:02

3 Rebecca Chelangat (Prisons) 1:12:54

MEN’S 21KM

1 Isaac Mande Kibet (Arua) 1:03:07

2 Ben Somikwo (Prisons) 1:03:22

3 Leonard Chemonges (UWA) 1:03:29

WOMEN’S 10KM

1 Martha Chemuati (Police) 33:23

2 Saibi Chebet (Prisons) 34:14

3 Kerine Cherop (UPDF) 34:26

MEN’S 10KM

1 Alex Kiplangat (UPDF) 28:37

2 Ezekiel Mutai (Prisons) 28:48

3 Hillary Kiprop (UWA) 28:52

WOMEN’S 5KM

1 Joseph Chebet (Shakina) 34:37

2 Ritah Nagawa (Baylor) 34:40

3 Diana Cherotin (Baylor) 35:29

MEN’S 5KM

1 Emmanuel Kibet (Baylor) 25:22

2 Cephus Chemutai (Kapchorwa) 27:16

3 Joseph Esule (UTB) 30:03