Chemutai rues knee problem in Nairobi

Peruth Chemutai’s season could have ended earlier than expected at the weekend.

The 3000m steeplechase Olympic champion failed to complete the water-jump race during the Kip Keino Classic held at Kasarani Stadium in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on Saturday.

“She was complaining about her knee and stepped out before half-way,” said her coach Addy Ruiter.

Since winning the Olympic title in the Japanese capital Tokyo with a national record of 9:01.45 on August 4, Chemutai’s results haven’t been impressive.

Owing to fatigue from Tokyo, she struggled and could barely weave her magic over the barriers, finishing seventh twice at the Wanda Diamond League (DL) leg of Eugene, USA on August 21 and the final in Zurich, Switzerland on September 10.

Meanwhile, world 800m champion Halimah Nakaayi gave her all but could not beat home girl Mary Moraa. The 21-year-old held on to win the two-lap race in a time of 2:00.11.

Nakaayi came second in 2:00.63 while Benin’s Noelie Yarigo, who has been a regular pace-setter on the DL circuit, came third in 2:02.98.

“Tactically, a good race from Halimah, but the other girl was stronger,” added Ruiter.

In the women’s 200m, Shida Leni in lane 3 came fifth with a time of 24.14 seconds but the race was won by fast-rising Namibian teenager Christine Mboma.

“I am happy at least to close the season with a race but I didn’t expect that time though things do happen,” said Leni, who holds the national record over half-a-lap at 23.43. “It was very slow,” she added.

Returning to the track where she won the world U20 title a month ago, Olympic silver medallist Mboma powered to win in 22.39 ahead of Ivorian Marie Ta Lou (22.98).

Then, Winnie Nanyondo acted as a second pacer in the women’s 1500m race won by home girl Faith Kipyegon. The Olympic champion wrapped up her season with a winning time of 4:02.40.

Samuel Kibet finished 10th in the 5000m final but Prisca Chesang did not start in the women’s event at the season’s final World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Meeting.

Elsewhere, another Ugandan Abel Sikowo was a pace setter at the Copenhagen Half-Marathon won by Ethiopian Amdework Walalegn in the Danish capital.





CHEMUTAI AT A GLANCE

Date of Birth: Jul 10, 1999

Age: 22

Olympics Appearances: 2nd (Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020)

Event: Women’s 3000m steeplechase

Personal Best: 9:01.45

CHEMUTAI IN 2021

Apr 24: 6th UAF Trials (3000m St 1st, 9:43.80)

May 22: 8th UAF Trials (3000m 3rd, 9:12.60)

May 28: Doha DL (3000m St 8th, 9:22.09)

Jun 8: Ethiopian Trials (3000m St 5th, 9:33.74)

Aug 1: Tokyo Olympics (3000m St Heat 1 2nd, 9:12.72)

Aug 4: Tokyo Olympics (3000m St Final 1st, 9:01.45)

Aug 21: Prefontaine Classic (3000m St 7th, 9:10.87)

Sept 10: Zurich DL (3000m St 7th, 9:20.16)

Sept 18: Kip Keino Classic (3000m St DNF, DNF)



