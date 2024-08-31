Chemutai second in Rome as rival Yavi threatens WR

World and Olympic champion Winfred Yavi came within 0.07 of the world record to win the 3000m steeplechase at the Golden Gala in 9:44.39 on Friday in Rome, Italy.

Yavi clocked a world-leading 8:44.39 – the second-fastest time in history – to set an Asian record in a race which proceeded at world record place over the first 2000m before slowing significantly on the penultimate lap.

But the Bahraini athlete re-awoke to the late possibility of challenging the 2018 world record mark of 8:44.32 set by Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech and had she not stuttered over the final hurdle she might have surpassed it.

Uganda’s 2021 Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai, who took silver behind Yavi in Paris, was second again in a national record of 8:48.03, moving from fifth to third on the world all-time list.

“I looked at the time after the race and I went ‘oh, no!´,” Yavi said. “Í was really expecting that record and I was going for it. I definitely feel I should break it and I believe it will happen.

“I need to work even harder. And I am planning to have another go at it before the end of the season. My biggest goal for next year is to become a double world champion.”

Yavi and Chemutai left the rest of the field behind and were neck-and-neck on the final lap before Yavi powered away. She pushed all the way to the line, coming so close to setting a new record.