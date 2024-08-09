Chemutai wanted more than silver

PARIS, FRANCE. Peruth Chemutai could have easily walked off the Stade de France without any celebrations for her 3000-metre steeplechase silver medal at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old missed out on retaining her Olympic title over the water-jump in the final 50 metres when Kenyan-born Bahraini Winfred Yavi Mutile beat her to the finish-line amid loud cheers.

Chemutai had prepared well, clocked the world’s leading time before Paris of 8:55.09 in Eugene - Oregon, USA and had expected to win her second Olympic gold medal but it turned out elusive.

“I feel bad,” she told this paper in the mixed zone after clocking a new national record (NR) time of eight minutes and 53.34 seconds. “I was not happy but all is well, I will be fine,” Chemutai said.

She had actually declined speaking to anybody. It was hurting even if she had run a near-perfect race. “She did everything as planned,” her coach Addy Ruiter said.

Chemutai was locked in disbelief upon crossing the finish-line as she put her hands on her head but she was consoled by Dutchman Ruiter.

“Running a NR, but Yavi was still there and just a little faster in the sprint. And I told her, it’s again an Olympic medal and try to enjoy your lap of honour,” Ruiter said.

Chemutai eventually picked up the national flag and ran around the stadium in celebration. Later in the night, she danced with Team Uganda officials and athletes but the initial reactions had told it all.

“The race was tight, everyone was strong. I tried my best. I didn’t see the time (NR) but I need to work on speed. After 50m, I was off,” Chemutai said of her finish.

Chemutai became Uganda’s first female Olympic champion after she won the steeplechase race during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan three years ago.

She struggled with illness over the next two years and despite winning an Olympic silver to add to her silver medal from the African Games in Ghana earlier in March, Chemutai remained largely unimpressed.

“Of course, I need to work on the speed. I need now to prepare for the Diamond League final because I need to get that win,” she added.

The silver medal became Chemutai’s fourth career medal in a space of six years and she is the second most successful Ugandan athlete in Olympic history after Joshua Cheptegei.

Cheptegei, Chemutai and boxer Leo Rwabwogo are the only Ugandans to win multiple medals at the Olympics. Uganda now boasts of 13 medals at the Games.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS - SELECTED RESULT

WOMEN’S 3000M STEEPLECHASE FINAL

1 Winfred Yavi Mutile (BHR) 8:52.76

2 Peruth Chemutai (UGA) 8:53.34

3 Faith Cherotich (KEN) 8:55.15

TEAM UGANDA SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, AUG 9 - DAY 16

12.30pm: Men’s 800m Semifinals

9.57pm: Sarah Chelangat, Annet Chemengich, Joy Cheptoyek (Women’s 10000m Final)

SATURDAY, AUG 10 - DAY 17

9am: Victor Kiplangat, Stephen Kissa & Andrew Kwemoi (Men’s Marathon Final)

8.05pm: Men’s 800m Final

8.50pm: Oscar Chelimo (Men’s 5000m Final)

SUNDAY, AUG 11 - DAY 18

9am: Mercyline Chelangat, Stella Chesang & Rebecca Chelangat (Women’s Marathon Final)

CHEMUTAI AT A GLANCE

Date of Birth: Jul 10, 1999

Age: 25

Olympics Appearance: 3rd (Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020, Paris 2024)

Discipline: Athletics

Event: Women’s 3000m steeplechase

Personal Best: 8:53.34

CHEMUTAI IN FINALS AT CHAMPIONSHIPS

2018 Tampere Worlds Juniors: 2nd, 9:18.87

2016 Bydgoszcz World Juniors: 7th, 9:49.29

2019 Doha Worlds: 5th, 9:11.08

2020 Tokyo Olympics: 1st, 9:01.45

2022 Oregon Worlds: 11th, 9:21.93

2022 Commonwealth Games: 3rd, 9:23.24

2023 Budapest Worlds: 7th, 9:10.26

2024 African Games: 2nd, 9:16.07

2024 Paris Olympics: 2nd, 8:53.34

CAST OF OLYMPIC STEEPLECHASE CHAMPIONS

Paris 2024: Winfred Yavi Mutile (BHR) 8:52.76

Tokyo 2020: Peruth Chemutai (UGA) 9:01.45

Rio 2016: Ruth Jebet (BHR) 8:59.75

London 2012: Habiba Ghribi (TUN) 9:08.37

Beijing 2008: Gulnara Samitova-Galkina (RUS) 8:58.81

UGANDA’S MEDALS AT OLYMPICS

1968 Mexico City: Eridadi Mukwanga (Bantamweight Silver)

1968 Mexico City: Leo Rwabwogo (Flyweight Bronze)

1972 Munich: John Akii-Bua (400m Hurdles Gold)

1972 Munich: Leo Rwabwogo (Flyweight Silver)

1980 Moscow: John Mugabi (Welterweight Silver)

1996 Atlanta: Davis Kamoga (400m Bronze)

2012 London: Stephen Kiprotich (Marathon Gold)

2020 Tokyo: Joshua Cheptegei (10000m Silver)

2020 Tokyo: Jacob Kiplimo (10000m Bronze)

2020 Tokyo: Peruth Chemutai (3000m Steeplechase Gold)

2020 Tokyo: Joshua Cheptegei (5000m Gold)

2024 Paris: Joshua Cheptegei (10000m Gold)