Chemutai wins first race of 2022

Peruth Chemutai is beaming with confidence after winning her first race of the year during the FBK Hengelo Games in the Netherlands on Monday.

The Olympic champion claimed victory over the 3000m steeplechase by beating a field of 15 ladies in a time of nine minutes and 14 seconds.

Facing windy conditions and a wet track, Chemutai went over the barriers before winning comfortably in front of an electric crowd.

It is her first race victory over the water-jump race since becoming the Olympic title during the Tokyo 2020 Games in Japan last August.

Now Uganda’s first-ever female Olympic medallist, was followed by Albanian Luiza Geza who posted a national record and personal best time of 9:15.48.

Then Kenyan Celliphine Chespol completed the podium with 9:15.89.

The victory is a huge confidence boost for Chemutai, who will hope to add the world title to her name come the Oregon World Championships in Eugene, USA next month.